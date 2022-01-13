X Games Aspen 2022 Sponsors Announced

X Games Aspen 2022 welcomes fans back to Buttermilk in Aspen, Colorado January 21 – 23 with returning official sponsors Monster Energy, Pacifico® Beer*, GEICO, Wendy’s, and the Jeep® brand as the exclusive automotive partner. In addition, Verizon joins the X Games Aspen sponsors in 2022 as an ESPN Edge Innovation Partner and St Huberts The Stag returns as the official wine of X Games Aspen 2022.

The event is also supported by Ski-Doo, Skrewball Whiskey, Waste Connections of Colorado and Kari Traa.

“Unmatched excitement surrounds this year’s X Games as fans return to the slopes and our sponsors are just as excited to be in mix of such an iconic event,” said Sean Hanrahan, SVP Sports Brand Solutions. “We pride ourselves on delivering quality content across platforms and our sponsors help make this possible.”

X Fest rounds out its interactive fan experience with additional activations provided by National Geographic, Comcast Xfinity, Home Team BBQ, Aspen Mini Donuts and Crua.

Elements featured as part of sponsor packages include on-site activations, content creation and rights to the official marks and logos. Sponsors will also have a media presence during the X Games telecasts as well as prominent positions across X Games social platforms.

The X Games winter event has delivered the world’s most progressive action sports content and unique festival experience for fans on-site and around the globe for 26 straight years. The 2022 edition of X Games Aspen will further that legacy of providing a stage for the world’s best athletes and a top-tier billing of urban and electronic musical talent.

ESPN and ABC will televise a combined 13.5 hours of live X Games Aspen competition, which will also be accessible via the ESPN App to viewers who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider. In addition, more than seven hours of X Games Aspen 2022 competitions will be streamed live exclusively on the @XGames YouTube , TikTok, Facebook and Twitter pages. Extensive coverage will also be featured across XGames.com , @XGames on Instagram , Snapchat and more.

Additional information on all X Games Aspen 2022 events is available on XGames.com for fans or on ESPNPressRoom.com for media only.

*For 21+ Discover responsibly™. Pacifico Clara® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL.

