X Games Aspen 2022 Welcomes Fans Back to X Fest

X Games Aspen 2022 welcomes fans back to Buttermilk Mountain from January 21 – 23 with world-class action sports competitions, complemented by the interactive X Fest fan zone. The X Fest area will feature sponsor activations, live DJ performances, athlete meet and greets powered by Icon Source, giveaways and more. In addition to X Fest, fans can interact with X Games Aspen throughout the week through a collaboration on several events with Aspen Gay Ski Week and nightly concerts at Belly Up for X Games Music Week.

As always, X Games Aspen 2022 competitions and X Fest are free to the public with proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. Spectators local to Colorado are encouraged to download the myColorado™ app and use either of the digital vaccine cards located in their myVaccine Record to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. For more information, please visit X Games Aspen 2022 FAQs.

X FEST ACTIVATIONS

With fans returning to Buttermilk, so does the onsite X Fest with interactive experiences and entertainment. Located at the base of the Slopestyle and SuperPipe courses, X Fest features a DJ stage, two beer and wine gardens and sponsor activation zone. In addition, Saturday is #GirlsWillBeGirls day in the X Fest area, where supporter Kari Traa will be activating throughout the day.

X FEST STAGE

Each day, TJ Mizell will provide a soundtrack for the X Fest, with help from host Hannah Rad.

X GAMES MUSIC WEEK AT BELLY UP

Aspen’s iconic music venue, which has been part of X Games Aspen for more than a decade, will host nightly concerts the week of X Games, beginning with Goth Babe on Wednesday, Ferg on Thursday, two nights of Illenium on Friday and Saturday and Louis the Child on Sunday. For tickets visit: bellyupaspen.com/events/ .

ASPEN GAY SKI WEEK + X GAMES

In collaboration with Aspen Gay Ski Week, X Games will feature several integrations throughout the week. On Saturday, Shred Hate, Choose Kindness will join AspenOUT at Silver Circle Ice Rink to help promote tolerance, understanding and diversity in the Roaring Fork Valley. X Games medalist Gus Kenworthy will attend the event and Shred Hate, Choose Kindness will provide exclusive X Games beanies to select attendees. At X Games, Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change will be providing commentary on their own and on Aspen Snowmass’ social media pages for Saturday’s Men’s Ski Big Air and Sunday’s Jeep Men’s Ski Slopestyle competitions. In addition, Buttermilk will be AGSW’s mountain of the day on Sunday and invite VIP attendees to watch Gus Kenworthy compete in Ski SuperPipe Sunday evening from the X Games guest viewing corral with complimentary St Huberts The Stag wine. For a full schedule of events, please visit GaySkiWeek.com .

