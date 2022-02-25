ESPN and ABC to Televise Seven NBA Games Over the Weekend Including Sunday Quadrupleheader

Defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks Host Brooklyn Nets on NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Presented by Meta Quest

The NBA returns from the All-Star Break with seven games on ESPN and ABC over the weekend, including a doubleheader on Friday, February 25, and a quadrupleheader on Sunday, February 27.

Sunday’s quadrupleheader tips off with ABC Sunday Showcase Presented by Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup at 1 p.m. The Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid will visit the New York Knicks and Julius Randle. Mark Jones will be on the call with Hall of Fame commentator Doris Burke and reporter Cassidy Hubbarth, plus contributions from officiating expert Steve Javie.

The first place Phoenix Suns and Devin Booker host the Utah Jazz and Rudy Gobert next at 3:30 p.m., exclusively on ABC. Dave Pasch and Hall of Famer Hubie Brown will call the game with Monica McNutt serving as reporter. Marc Kestecher and P.J. Carlesimo will describe the game on ESPN Radio.

NBA Countdown Delivered by Papa John’s leads into ABC Sunday Showcase at 12:30 p.m. with host Mike Greenberg, analysts Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon and Jalen Rose and Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski providing insight and analysis around the day’s action. NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew will also lead into the evening games on ESPN starting at 7 p.m., hosted by Malika Andrews and analysts Chiney Ogwumike and Kendrick Perkins.

The quadrupleheader continues on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. with the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry hosting the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic. Brian Custer, analyst Vince Carter and reporter Rosalyn Gold-Onwude will provide commentary. The full day of basketball closes with the 10 p.m. nightcap as the New Orleans Pelicans and CJ McCollum visit the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James. Ryan Ruocco and analyst Richard Jefferson will call the game as Jorge Sedano reports from the sidelines.

Friday Doubleheader

Friday’s ESPN NBA coverage begins at 7 p.m. with NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew, hosted by Greenberg, Smith, Wilbon, Rose and Wojnarowski. The Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler visit the New York Knicks and Julius Randle at 7:30 p.m. with Jones, Burke and Hubbarth on the call. At 10 p.m., the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James host the LA Clippers and Reggie Jackson. Dave Pasch will call the game with Jefferson and Sedano.

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC

Saturday’s NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Presented by Meta Quest features the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo hosting the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving. The NBA Saturday Primetime team of Hall of Famer Mike Breen, analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson and reporter Lisa Salters will call the action at 8:30 p.m. Sean Kelley and Tim Legler will describe the action over the airwaves on ESPN Radio.

NBA Countdown delivered by Papa John’s will lead into the game at 8 p.m. Hoop Streams, ESPN’s digital NBA pre-game show, will stream live on ESPN’s Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and the ESPN App at 8 p.m. with Christine Williamson and Brian Windhorst serving as hosts.

Upcoming NBA Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platform(s) Fri, Feb 25 7 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose, Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN, ESPN App 7:30 p.m. Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. LA Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Dave Pasch, Richard Jefferson, Jorge Sedano ESPN, ESPN App Sat, Feb 26 8 p.m. NBA Countdown Delivered by Papa John’s Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose, Adrian Wojnarowski ABC, ESPN App 8:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks ABC: Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters, Steve Javie ESPN Radio: Sean Kelley, Tim Legler ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Radio Sun, Feb 27 12:30 p.m. NBA Countdown Delivered by Papa John’s Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose, Adrian Wojnarowski ABC, ESPN App 1 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks ABC: Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth, Steve Javie ABC, ESPN App 3:30 p.m. Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns Dave Pasch, Hubie Brown, Monica McNutt, Steve Javie ESPN Radio: Marc Kestecher, P.J. Carlesimo ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Radio 7 p.m. NBA Countdown Delivered by Papa John’s Malika Andrews, Chiney Ogwumike, Kendrick Perkins ESPN, ESPN App 7:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors Brian Custer, Vince Carter, Rosalyn Gold-Onwude ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers Ryan Ruocco, Richard Jefferson, Jorge Sedano ESPN, ESPN App

ESPN’s NBA studio show, NBA Today airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on ESPN, hosted by Andrews and a panel of ESPN NBA analysts and reporters.

All NBA on ESPN games and content is also available on the ESPN App.

-30-