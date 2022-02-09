ESPN and NBA Announce Rosters for 2022 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Featuring Star-Studded Celebrities Including Comedian Tiffany Haddish, Rappers and Recording Artists Anuel AA, Machine Gun Kelly, Jack Harlow and Quavo, Actor Ranveer Singh and Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb

NBA 75th Anniversary Team Members and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Dominique Wilkins and Bill Walton to Serve as Head Coaches

ESPN and the NBA today announced the rosters for the 2022 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, featuring actors, comedians, singers, rappers, athletes and more. ESPN will exclusively televise the game on Friday, February 18, at 7 p.m. ET as part of its overall NBA All-Star coverage. The game will be played at Wolstein Center in Cleveland.

ESPN NBA reporter and host Cassidy Hubbarth will return as the host of the broadcast to drive the conversation around the game. ESPN NBA analysts Kendrick Perkins and Richard Jefferson, who work closely together on ESPN’s NBA Today, will serve as first-time Celebrity Game analysts, while Monica McNutt makes her first Celebrity Game appearance as the sideline reporter. The broadcast team will be mobile and conduct interviews with coaches and players during the game.

Cleveland native and recording artist Machine Gun Kelly, rapper Jack Harlow, comedian Tiffany Haddish, Actor and NBA India Ambassador Ranveer Singh, Cleveland Mayor Justin M. Bibb, Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint and host, actress, athlete and model Brittney Elena will make their Celebrity Game debuts, joining hip-hop sensation Quavo, who will return for his fifth Celebrity Game appearance. Additional players include Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA, ABC’s The Bachelor Matt James, country music stars Kane Brown and Jimmie Allen, along with renowned athletes from the past and present including Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby, Cleveland Cavaliers legends Booby Gibson and Anderson Varejao, and Olympian and professional skateboarder Nyjah Huston.

NBA 75th Anniversary Team members and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers Dominique Wilkins and Bill Walton will serve as head coaches for the game. The full rosters for Team Walton and Team Nique are below.

Team Walton Team Nique Jimmie Allen (singer, songwriter) Anuel AA (rapper) Brittney Elena (host, actress, athlete and model) Mayor Justin Bibb (Mayor of Cleveland) Machine Gun Kelly (singer, songwriter) Kane Brown (singer, songwriter) Dearica Hamby (Las Vegas Aces forward) Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns defensive end) Noah Carlock (Fanatics All-In Challenge Winner) Booby Gibson (Cleveland Cavaliers legend) Nyjah Huston (Olympian, professional skateboarder) Tiffany Haddish (comedian, actress and author) Matt James (ABC’s The Bachelor) Jack Harlow (rapper, recording artist) Quavo (rapper, recording artist) Crissa Jackson (Harlem Globetrotters player) Ranveer Singh (actor) Anjali Ranadivé (singer, songwriter) Alex Toussaint (Peloton instructor) Gianmarco Tamberi (Olympic high jump champion) Anderson Varejao (Cleveland Cavaliers legend)

*Rosters are subject to change.

As previously announced, the game will tip off with the Ruffles Ridge 4-point Shooting Competition, with Ruffles and the NBA donating $4,000 to support the Thurgood Marshall College Fund for every shot made from behind the line, with a minimum of $40,000.

The 2022 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will also be available to stream via the ESPN App. More details on ESPN’s NBA All-Star coverage plans will be announced soon.

