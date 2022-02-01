ESPN Announces National Signing Day Coverage Plans

ESPN’s coverage of National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 2, will center around College Football Live: National Signing Day at noon ET on ESPN2. The one-hour special will be hosted by Matt Schick, joined by national recruiting director Tom Luginbill and college football analyst Sam Acho. In addition to the top headlines of the day, the show will feature the announcements of two ESPN 300 recruits in No. 139 Christen Miller and No. 144 TreVonte’ Citizen, as well as four-star recruit Janiran Bonner.

SEC Network will recap the conference’s top storylines on the nightly edition of SEC Now, following the Missouri-Florida men’s basketball game (9 p.m.). Dari Nowkhah will host, joined by recruiting insider Craig Haubert and college football analyst Roman Harper. The Paul Finebaum Show will also track the day’s action during its live window from 3-7 p.m. SEC Now will preview National Signing Day on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 11 p.m. hosted by Peter Burns, joined by Haubert.

Packer and Durham, ACC Network’s daily morning show, will provide reaction to key signees from around the ACC on Wednesday morning from 7-10 a.m.

On Longhorn Network, Lowell Galindo and Fozzy Whittaker will break down the Texas Football program’s first official recruiting class under head coach Steve Sarkisian during the Longhorn Extra National Signing Day Special at 8 p.m. LHN will also carry Sarkisian’s Signing Day press conference live at 6 p.m.

-30-