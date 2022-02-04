ESPN Announces Talent Lineup for St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by Wilson
The St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by Wilson, ESPN’s owned and operated college softball tournament, returns February 17-20 with 16 teams and 40 games across ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Longhorn Network and ESPN+. Calling this plethora of games is a lineup of Olympians, NCAA Champions and All-Americans.
Commentator teams for the tournament are as follows:
Field 8 (Nightside): The voice of softball, Beth Mowins, will call play-by-play, with Michele Smith and Amanda Scarborough serving as analysts. Smith is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time All-American at Oklahoma State, while Scarborough was a two-time All-American, Big 12 Freshman of the Year and Player of the Year at Texas A&M.
Field 8 (Dayside): Tiffany Greene will handle play-by-play duties, joined by three-time All-American and SEC Player of the Year (2014) at Tennessee, Madison Shipman.
Field 9: Play-by-play commentator Mark Neely will join Danielle Lawrie, fresh off her bronze medal win at the Tokyo Olympics. Lawrie was also a three-time All-American and NCAA Champion (2009) at Washington.
Field 1: Play-by-play commentator Drew Carter will call the action joined by three-time Arizona All-American, three-time NCAA Champion and National Player of the Year (1996) Jenny Dalton Hill.
Field 3: Mike Couzens will call play-by-play alongside three-time Alabama All-American and NCAA Champion (2012) Kayla Braud.
Tickets to watch games at Fields 1 and 3, as well as a separate hospitality upgrade experience for all ticketed attendees, will be available for purchase on-site at the Eddie C. Moore Complex.
2022 St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational – ESPN Networks Schedule
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Thu, Feb 17
|10 a.m.
|Field 8
Notre Dame vs. Tennessee
Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman
|ESPNU
|12:30 p.m.
|Field 9
Texas Tech vs. Auburn
Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie
|SEC Network
|1 p.m.
|Field 8
UCF vs. Wisconsin
Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman
|ESPNU
|3:30 p.m.
|Field 9
Texas Tech vs. Clemson
Mark Neely Danielle Lawrie
|ACC Network
|4 p.m.
|Field 8
Tennessee vs. Florida State
Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Amanda Scarborough
|ESPNU
|6:30 p.m.
|Field 9
Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame
Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie
|ESPN+
|Fri, Feb 18
|10 a.m.
|Field 3
Michigan vs. Oklahoma State
Mike Couzens, Kayla Braud
|ESPNU
|10:30 a.m.
|Field 8
Northwestern vs. Texas Tech
Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman
|ESPN+
|11:30 a.m.
|Field 1
Auburn vs. Wisconsin
Drew Carter, Jenny Dalton-Hill
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Field 9
Washington vs. Tennessee
Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie
|SEC Network
|1 p.m.
|Field 3
Texas vs. Florida State
Mike Couzens, Kayla Braud
|ESPNU
|Field 8
UCLA vs. Northwestern
Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Field 9
South Florida vs. Notre Dame
Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie
|ACC Network
|Field 1
UCF vs. Michigan
Drew Carter, Jenny Dalton-Hill
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Field 8
LSU vs. Oklahoma State
Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Amanda Scarborough
|ESPNU
|Field 3
Auburn vs. Texas
Mike Couzens, Kayla Braud
|Longhorn Network
|6 p.m.
|Field 1
UCF vs. Texas Tech
Drew Carter, Jenny Dalton-Hill
|ESPN+
|Field 9
Tennessee vs. Clemson
Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Field 8
Washington vs. LSU
Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Amanda Scarborough
|ESPN+
|Sat, Feb 19
|10 a.m.
|Field 8
UCLA vs. Auburn
Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman
|ESPNU
|10:30 a.m.
|Field 9
Notre Dame vs. LSU
Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie
|SEC Network
|Field 1
Tennessee vs. UCF
Drew Carter, Jenny Dalton-Hill
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|Field 3
Northwestern vs. Clemson
Mike Couzens, Kayla Braud
|ACC Network
|1 p.m.
|Field 8
Michigan vs. Florida State
Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman
|ACC Network
|1:30 p.m.
|Field 9
Oklahoma State vs. South Florida
Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Field 3
Texas Tech vs. Washington
Mike Cozens, Kayla Braud
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Field 8
Texas vs. UCLA
Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Amanda Scarborough
|ESPNU
|5 p.m.
|Field 9
Michigan vs. LSU
Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|Field 1
Wisconsin vs. Clemson
Drew Carter, Jenny Dalton-Hill
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Field 3
Washington vs. Oklahoma State
Mike Couzens, Kayla Braud
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Field 8
UCF vs. Texas
Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Amanda Scarborough
|Longhorn Network
|Sun, Feb 20
|9 a.m.
|Field 3
Texas Tech vs. LSU
Mike Couzens, Kayla Braud
|SEC Network
|9:30 a.m.
|Field 9
Northwestern vs. Oklahoma State
Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie
|ESPN+
|10 a.m.
|Field 8
Washington vs. Clemson
Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman
|ESPNU
|11 a.m.
|Field 1
Notre Dame vs. Texas
Drew Carter, Jenny Dalton-Hill
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Field 3
Wisconsin vs. UCLA
Mike Couzens, Kayla Braud
|ESPN+
|Field 9
Auburn vs. South Florida
Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Field 8
UCF vs. Florida State
Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Field 8
South Florida vs. Wisconsin
Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Field 8
UCLA vs. Florida State
Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Amanda Scarborough
|ESPN2
-30-