ESPN Announces Talent Lineup for St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by Wilson

Kimberly Elchlepp

The St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by Wilson, ESPN’s owned and operated college softball tournament, returns February 17-20 with 16 teams and 40 games across ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Longhorn Network and ESPN+. Calling this plethora of games is a lineup of Olympians, NCAA Champions and All-Americans.

Commentator teams for the tournament are as follows:

Field 8 (Nightside): The voice of softball, Beth Mowins, will call play-by-play, with Michele Smith and Amanda Scarborough serving as analysts. Smith is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time All-American at Oklahoma State, while Scarborough was a two-time All-American, Big 12 Freshman of the Year and Player of the Year at Texas A&M.

Field 8 (Dayside): Tiffany Greene will handle play-by-play duties, joined by three-time All-American and SEC Player of the Year (2014) at Tennessee, Madison Shipman.

Field 9: Play-by-play commentator Mark Neely will join Danielle Lawrie, fresh off her bronze medal win at the Tokyo Olympics. Lawrie was also a three-time All-American and NCAA Champion (2009) at Washington.

Field 1: Play-by-play commentator Drew Carter will call the action joined by three-time Arizona All-American, three-time NCAA Champion and National Player of the Year (1996) Jenny Dalton Hill.

Field 3: Mike Couzens will call play-by-play alongside three-time Alabama All-American and NCAA Champion (2012) Kayla Braud.

Tickets to watch games at Fields 1 and 3, as well as a separate hospitality upgrade experience for all ticketed attendees, will be available for purchase on-site at the Eddie C. Moore Complex.

2022 St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational – ESPN Networks Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Network
Thu, Feb 17 10 a.m. Field 8
Notre Dame vs. Tennessee
Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman		 ESPNU
  12:30 p.m. Field 9
Texas Tech vs.  Auburn
Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie		 SEC Network
  1 p.m. Field 8
UCF vs. Wisconsin
Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman		 ESPNU
  3:30 p.m. Field 9
Texas Tech vs. Clemson
Mark Neely Danielle Lawrie		 ACC Network
  4 p.m. Field 8
Tennessee vs. Florida State
Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Amanda Scarborough		 ESPNU
  6:30 p.m. Field 9
Wisconsin vs.  Notre Dame
Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie		 ESPN+
Fri, Feb 18 10 a.m. Field 3
Michigan vs. Oklahoma State
Mike Couzens, Kayla Braud		 ESPNU
  10:30 a.m. Field 8
Northwestern vs. Texas Tech
Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman		 ESPN+
  11:30 a.m. Field 1
Auburn vs.  Wisconsin
Drew Carter, Jenny Dalton-Hill		 ESPN+
  12:30 p.m. Field 9
Washington vs. Tennessee
Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie		 SEC Network
  1 p.m. Field 3
Texas vs. Florida State
Mike Couzens, Kayla Braud		 ESPNU
  Field 8
UCLA vs. Northwestern
Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman		 ESPN+
  3 p.m. Field 9
South Florida vs. Notre Dame
Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie		 ACC Network
  Field 1
UCF vs. Michigan
Drew Carter, Jenny Dalton-Hill		 ESPN+
  4 p.m. Field 8
LSU vs. Oklahoma State
Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Amanda Scarborough		 ESPNU
  Field 3
Auburn vs. Texas
Mike Couzens, Kayla Braud		 Longhorn Network
  6 p.m. Field 1
UCF vs. Texas Tech
Drew Carter, Jenny Dalton-Hill		 ESPN+
  Field 9
Tennessee vs. Clemson
Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie		 ESPN+
  7 p.m. Field 8
Washington vs. LSU
Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Amanda Scarborough		 ESPN+
Sat, Feb 19 10 a.m. Field 8
UCLA vs. Auburn
Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman		 ESPNU
  10:30 a.m. Field 9
Notre Dame vs. LSU
Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie		 SEC Network
  Field 1
Tennessee vs. UCF
Drew Carter, Jenny Dalton-Hill		 ESPN+
  11 a.m. Field 3
Northwestern vs. Clemson
Mike Couzens, Kayla Braud		 ACC Network
  1 p.m. Field 8
Michigan vs. Florida State
Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman		 ACC Network
  1:30 p.m. Field 9
Oklahoma State vs. South Florida
Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie		 ESPN+
  2:30 p.m. Field 3
Texas Tech vs. Washington
Mike Cozens, Kayla Braud		 ESPN+
  4 p.m. Field 8
Texas vs. UCLA
Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Amanda Scarborough		 ESPNU
  5 p.m. Field 9
Michigan vs. LSU
Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie		 ESPN+
  5:30 p.m. Field 1
Wisconsin vs. Clemson
Drew Carter, Jenny Dalton-Hill		 ESPN+
  6 p.m. Field 3
Washington vs. Oklahoma State
Mike Couzens, Kayla Braud		 ESPN+
  7 p.m. Field 8
UCF vs. Texas
Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Amanda Scarborough		 Longhorn Network
Sun, Feb 20 9 a.m. Field 3
Texas Tech vs. LSU
Mike Couzens, Kayla Braud		 SEC Network
  9:30 a.m. Field 9
Northwestern vs. Oklahoma State
Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie		 ESPN+
  10 a.m. Field 8
Washington vs. Clemson
Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman		 ESPNU
  11 a.m. Field 1
Notre Dame vs. Texas
Drew Carter, Jenny Dalton-Hill		 ESPN+
  Noon Field 3
Wisconsin vs. UCLA
Mike Couzens, Kayla Braud		 ESPN+
  Field 9
Auburn vs. South Florida
Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie		 ESPN+
  12:30 p.m. Field 8
UCF vs. Florida State
Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman		 ESPN+
  3:30 p.m. Field 8
South Florida vs. Wisconsin
Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman		 ESPN+
  7 p.m. Field 8
UCLA vs. Florida State
Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Amanda Scarborough		 ESPN2

