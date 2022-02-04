ESPN Announces Talent Lineup for St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by Wilson

The St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by Wilson, ESPN’s owned and operated college softball tournament, returns February 17-20 with 16 teams and 40 games across ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Longhorn Network and ESPN+. Calling this plethora of games is a lineup of Olympians, NCAA Champions and All-Americans.

Commentator teams for the tournament are as follows:

Field 8 (Nightside): The voice of softball, Beth Mowins, will call play-by-play, with Michele Smith and Amanda Scarborough serving as analysts. Smith is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time All-American at Oklahoma State, while Scarborough was a two-time All-American, Big 12 Freshman of the Year and Player of the Year at Texas A&M.

Field 8 (Dayside): Tiffany Greene will handle play-by-play duties, joined by three-time All-American and SEC Player of the Year (2014) at Tennessee, Madison Shipman.

Field 9: Play-by-play commentator Mark Neely will join Danielle Lawrie, fresh off her bronze medal win at the Tokyo Olympics. Lawrie was also a three-time All-American and NCAA Champion (2009) at Washington.

Field 1: Play-by-play commentator Drew Carter will call the action joined by three-time Arizona All-American, three-time NCAA Champion and National Player of the Year (1996) Jenny Dalton Hill.

Field 3: Mike Couzens will call play-by-play alongside three-time Alabama All-American and NCAA Champion (2012) Kayla Braud.

Tickets to watch games at Fields 1 and 3, as well as a separate hospitality upgrade experience for all ticketed attendees, will be available for purchase on-site at the Eddie C. Moore Complex.

2022 St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational – ESPN Networks Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Network Thu, Feb 17 10 a.m. Field 8

Notre Dame vs. Tennessee

Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman ESPNU 12:30 p.m. Field 9

Texas Tech vs. Auburn

Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie SEC Network 1 p.m. Field 8

UCF vs. Wisconsin

Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman ESPNU 3:30 p.m. Field 9

Texas Tech vs. Clemson

Mark Neely Danielle Lawrie ACC Network 4 p.m. Field 8

Tennessee vs. Florida State

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Amanda Scarborough ESPNU 6:30 p.m. Field 9

Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie ESPN+ Fri, Feb 18 10 a.m. Field 3

Michigan vs. Oklahoma State

Mike Couzens, Kayla Braud ESPNU 10:30 a.m. Field 8

Northwestern vs. Texas Tech

Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman ESPN+ 11:30 a.m. Field 1

Auburn vs. Wisconsin

Drew Carter, Jenny Dalton-Hill ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Field 9

Washington vs. Tennessee

Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie SEC Network 1 p.m. Field 3

Texas vs. Florida State

Mike Couzens, Kayla Braud ESPNU Field 8

UCLA vs. Northwestern

Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman ESPN+ 3 p.m. Field 9

South Florida vs. Notre Dame

Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie ACC Network Field 1

UCF vs. Michigan

Drew Carter, Jenny Dalton-Hill ESPN+ 4 p.m. Field 8

LSU vs. Oklahoma State

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Amanda Scarborough ESPNU Field 3

Auburn vs. Texas

Mike Couzens, Kayla Braud Longhorn Network 6 p.m. Field 1

UCF vs. Texas Tech

Drew Carter, Jenny Dalton-Hill ESPN+ Field 9

Tennessee vs. Clemson

Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie ESPN+ 7 p.m. Field 8

Washington vs. LSU

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Amanda Scarborough ESPN+ Sat, Feb 19 10 a.m. Field 8

UCLA vs. Auburn

Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman ESPNU 10:30 a.m. Field 9

Notre Dame vs. LSU

Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie SEC Network Field 1

Tennessee vs. UCF

Drew Carter, Jenny Dalton-Hill ESPN+ 11 a.m. Field 3

Northwestern vs. Clemson

Mike Couzens, Kayla Braud ACC Network 1 p.m. Field 8

Michigan vs. Florida State

Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman ACC Network 1:30 p.m. Field 9

Oklahoma State vs. South Florida

Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Field 3

Texas Tech vs. Washington

Mike Cozens, Kayla Braud ESPN+ 4 p.m. Field 8

Texas vs. UCLA

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Amanda Scarborough ESPNU 5 p.m. Field 9

Michigan vs. LSU

Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. Field 1

Wisconsin vs. Clemson

Drew Carter, Jenny Dalton-Hill ESPN+ 6 p.m. Field 3

Washington vs. Oklahoma State

Mike Couzens, Kayla Braud ESPN+ 7 p.m. Field 8

UCF vs. Texas

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Amanda Scarborough Longhorn Network Sun, Feb 20 9 a.m. Field 3

Texas Tech vs. LSU

Mike Couzens, Kayla Braud SEC Network 9:30 a.m. Field 9

Northwestern vs. Oklahoma State

Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie ESPN+ 10 a.m. Field 8

Washington vs. Clemson

Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman ESPNU 11 a.m. Field 1

Notre Dame vs. Texas

Drew Carter, Jenny Dalton-Hill ESPN+ Noon Field 3

Wisconsin vs. UCLA

Mike Couzens, Kayla Braud ESPN+ Field 9

Auburn vs. South Florida

Mark Neely, Danielle Lawrie ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Field 8

UCF vs. Florida State

Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Field 8

South Florida vs. Wisconsin

Tiffany Greene, Madison Shipman ESPN+ 7 p.m. Field 8

UCLA vs. Florida State

Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Amanda Scarborough ESPN2

-30-