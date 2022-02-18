ESPN Cover Story: Trae Young Debuts Today Across ESPN

The latest ESPN Cover Story featuring Atlanta Hawks All-Star Trae Young debuted today across the network’s digital, linear and social platforms. ESPN Cover Story is the sports fan’s monthly ticket to the biggest stories on the most captivating athletes – told with inside access, bold reporting and unforgettable visuals.

Think of Young’s iconic moment in Game 5 of the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. It’s a moment that can be traced to his great-grandfather’s passion for basketball that he passed on to future generations. Fast forward to Young, who has been bowing to thwarted opposing crowds since high school. In college, Young was one of the most talked-about players in the country. Through it all, he hasn’t tuned out his surroundings. Rather, he’s drawn energy from them. Young remembers his critics, and the bow is the result of his remembering.

In his four NBA seasons, Young has twice been named an All-Star starter and led the Hawks on a thrilling playoff run. He continues to develop, with a team that’s growing with him, with much more to come.

For this ESPN Cover Story, ESPN writer Dotun Akintoye speaks with Young about his journey to NBA stardom through the lens of his signature bow, before his second NBA All-Star Game appearance on Sunday. Akintoye also highlights the impact of the family’s passion for the sport and what the future holds for Young and the Hawks.

Read | Watch

The ESPN Cover Story: Trae Young video feature will air across SportsCenter throughout the day, along with a full digital package on the ESPN app and original storytelling across social.

More information on ESPN Cover Story can be found here.

-30-

Media Contacts: Michael Skarka [email protected]