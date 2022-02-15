ESPN MLB Insider Kiley McDaniel Reveals Annual List of Top 100 MLB Prospects on ESPN+

ESPN MLB Insider Kiley McDaniel launched his annual list of the Top 100 Major League Baseball Prospects today on ESPN+. The list, ranking prospects from one to 100, is based on McDaniel’s in-depth analysis combined with advanced metrics and insight from dozens of industry sources.

This year, McDaniel added new classifications to his analysis “for the more casual prospect fan,” including “type,” which categorizes a player, and “reminds me of,” which likens a player to a current All-Star.

Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman ranks as McDaniel’s Number 1 MLB Prospect for 2022. The switch-hitting catcher reminds McDaniel of Buster Posey. At Number 2 on the Top 100 list is shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals. According to McDaniel, “the second overall pick in the 2019 draft behind Rutschman has held serve.”

The Miami Marlins have the most prospects on the list, with seven players in the Top 100. The Baltimore Orioles, Pittsburgh Pirates and Tampa Bay Rays each have six players ranked among the Top 100.

The full rankings are available on ESPN+.

In addition to the Top 100 list, McDaniel will rank the farm systems of all 30 MLB teams on Thursday. The series continues Friday with ESPN’s MLB experts making 2022 predictions for the top prospects. Later this month, McDaniel will reveal his top prospects on each American League and National League team. Plus, ESPN MLB writers Bradford Doolittle and David Schoenfield will predict the 2027 All-MLB team.

