ESPN Networks Present Women’s College Basketball Champ Week Presented by Principal
- 25 Division I Champions Crowned
- More than 235 Matchups Available Across ESPN Platforms
Postseason play is underway, with more than 235 conference tournament matchups available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN+, ESPN3 and ACC Network Extra. Champ Week Presented by Principal officially tips off on Friday, March 4, capping a stellar season of thousands of women’s basketball games across ESPN platforms.
Champ Week Highlights:
- 25 Division I teams will punch their ticket to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament live on ESPN networks
- There will be 16 televised championships, with the remaining 10 available on ESPN+
- Championship Sundays: The championship games for the ACC (Noon ET, ESPN), SEC (2 p.m., ESPN), Atlantic 10 (2 p.m., ESPN2), Big Ten (4 p.m., ESPN2), Pac-12 (6 p.m., ESPN2) and Big South (8:30 p.m., ESPNU) will be televised on Sunday, March 6. The Northeast (Noon, ESPNU), Big 12 (2 p.m., ESPN2) and Missouri Valley (2 p.m. ESPNU) championship games will be presented on Sunday, March 13.
- ESPN+ to Exclusively Stream Record 200+ Champ Week Games
- All 235+ games throughout Champ Week will be available on the ESPN App via connected devices.
Conference Coverage
- SEC Network will cover the early rounds of the SEC Women’s Basketball Championship with the semifinals and championship on ESPNU and ESPN, respectively.
- Analyst Tamika Catchings and play-by-play Eric Frede will team up to call the first round and afternoon games in the second round and quarterfinals; analyst Carolyn Peck and play-by-play commentator Courtney Lyle will call evening games during the week, as well as the semifinals and championship game. Steffi Sorensen will be the sideline reporter for all 13 matchups.
- SEC Now has it covered on site in Music City, as analysts Andy Landers and Andraya Carter join host Alyssa Lang to provide pre-game, halftime and post-game insights throughout the week. Lang, Landers and Carter get things started with SEC Now beginning at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and wrap the week with a special Championship Sunday edition at 5 p.m.
- Early rounds of the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will be available on ACC Network Extra, with the semifinals and championship airing on ACC Network and ESPN, respectively.
- Beth Mowins and Debbie Antonelli will call the action for the semifinals and championship game.
- The Ladies’ Night crew of host Kelsey Riggs and analysts Kelly Gramlich, Chelsea Grayand Muffet McGraw will have insight and analysis throughout the week. ACCN will provide exclusive postgame coverage of the second and quarterfinal round games each of those evenings on Nothing But Net, as well as 30-minute pre and postgame shows surrounding the tournament semifinal games. The quartet returns on Sunday, March 6, for a half-hour, championship-edition pre-game show ahead of the tournament final, as well as an additional hour of postgame coverage.
- The entire Big 12 Conference Championship will stream on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with two quarterfinals airing on ESPNU and the championship game set for ESPN2. Brenda VanLengen and Holly Warlick are on the call for the Big 12 Championship game.
ESPN.com
To keep fans up to speed during champ week:
- Track 2022 automatic NCAA tournament berths here
- This year’s bracketology will be updated by bracekologist Charlie Creme in real time, multiple times a day.
- com has already predicted the players of the year in all 32 conference and on Tuesday a panel of experts – Charlie Creme, Alexa Philippou, and Mechelle Voepel – will predict the winner of every conference tournament
- The debate of the season in who should be the player of the year, Aliyah Boston or Caitlin Clark?
Before the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament begins the following features will be available on ESPN.com:
- As the women’s college basketball community prepares to come together for March Madness, it has already united to support former Tennessee player and current Georgia Tech assistant coach Tasha Butts, who was diagnosed with late-stage breast cancer.
- It’s an era dominated by positionless players, but is 2022 the year of the center? Whether they are traditional back-to-the-back posts or roam the frontcourt, players like Aliyah Boston, Elissa Cunane, Elizabeth Kitley and Ayoka Lee will make an impact in the NCAA tournament.
ESPN Champ Week Challenge Games
For the first time ever, fans who can’t wait for Selection Sunday to begin picking women’s tournament winners can play ESPN’s Women’s Champ Week Challenge. The game gives fans a chance to win $10,000 by predicting conference tournament winners beginning Friday, March 4, through Selection Sunday. ESPN also offers its Men’s Champ Week Challenge, which starts next week Thursday, March 10. Both games are open for sign-ups now.
Meet You in Minneapolis
The NCAA Women’s Selection Special will air live on Sunday, March 13, at 8 p.m. The special will be hosted by Elle Duncan, joined by analysts Rebecca Lobo, Carolyn Peck and Nikki Fargas, bracketologist Charlie Creme and reporter Holly Rowe. The show will be simulcast on ESPN and ESPN2 in the first hour before moving to ESPN2 for the NCAA Women’s Selection Special Extended Coverage at 9 p.m.
ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship begins Wednesday, March 16, with games available on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNEWS. The entire NCAA Women’s Final Four (April 1-3) will air on ESPN, live from the Target Center.
For the second consecutive year, all 67 games of the NCAA Tournament will be available full national.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Network
|Mon, Feb 28
|2:30 p.m.
|Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|Tue, Mar 1
|Noon
|Hercules Tires Big South Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Hercules Tires Big South Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|2:15 p.m.
|Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|KEEPS Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Hercules Tires Big South Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|KEEPS Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|KEEPS Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|KEEPS Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Hercules Tires Big South Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|Wed, Mar 2
|Noon
|SEC Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|SEC Network
|Noon
|Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Hercules Tires Sun Belt Women’s Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament First Round
|ACCNX
|1:30 p.m.
|Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Ohio Valley Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|SEC Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|SEC Network
|3 p.m.
|Hercules Tires Sun Belt Women’s Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament First Round
|ACCNX
|4 p.m.
|Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|4:30 p.m.
|Ohio Valley Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|4:45 p.m.
|Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Hercules Tires Sun Belt Women’s Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament First Round
|ACCNX
|7 p.m.
|ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Hercules Tires Sun Belt Women’s Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|Thu, Mar 3
|11 a.m.
|Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round
|ACCNX
|Noon
|Hercules Tires Big South Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round
|SEC Network
|1:15 p.m.
|Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Hercules Tires Big South Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Ohio Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round
|ACCNX
|3:30 p.m.
|SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round
|SEC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|4:30 p.m.
|Ohio Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|4:45 p.m.
|Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round
|ESPN+
|5:45 p.m.
|Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Hercules Tires Big South Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round
|ACCNX
|7 p.m.
|SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round
|SEC Network
|7 p.m.
|KEEPS Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|KEEPS Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|KEEPS Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|KEEPS Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round
|ACCNX
|8 p.m.
|Hercules Tires Big South Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|9:30 p.m.
|SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round
|SEC Network
|Fri, Mar 4
|11 a.m.
|Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal
|ACCNX
|11 a.m.
|Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Hercules Tires Sun Belt Women’s Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|SEC Network
|1:15 p.m.
|Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal
|ACCNX
|2 p.m.
|Ohio Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|2:15 p.m.
|Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Hercules Tires Sun Belt Women’s Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|SEC Network
|4:30 p.m.
|Ohio Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal
|ACCNX
|6 p.m.
|Hercules Tires Sun Belt Women’s Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|SEC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal
|ACCNX
|8:30 p.m.
|Hercules Tires Sun Belt Women’s Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|9:30 p.m.
|SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|SEC Network
|Sat, Mar 5
|TBD
|Patriot League Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|TBD
|Patriot League Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|Noon
|ACC Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ACC Network
|1 p.m.
|America East Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Summit League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|America East Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|ACC Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ACC Network
|2:30 p.m.
|America East Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Ohio Valley Women’s Basketball Championship
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Summit League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|America East Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|Hercules Tires Big South Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|Hercules Tires Big South Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|Sun, Mar 6
|TBD
|ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|TBD
|ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|TBD
|ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|TBD
|ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|Noon
|ACC Women’s Basketball Championship
Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli
|ESPN
|Noon
|Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Championship
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Hercules Tires Sun Belt Women’s Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Summit League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|SEC Women’s Basketball Championship
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Steffi Sorensen
|ESPN
|2 p.m.
|Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship
|ESPN2
|3 p.m.
|Hercules Tires Sun Belt Women’s Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Big Ten Women’s Basketball Championship
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Summit League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Championship
|ESPN2
|8:30 p.m.
|Hercules Tires Big South Women’s Basketball Championship
|ESPNU
|Mon, Mar 7
|TBD
|Patriot League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|TBD
|Patriot League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|TBD
|Patriot League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|TBD
|Patriot League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|Noon
|KEEPS Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Summit League Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Hercules Tires Sun Belt Women’s Championship
|ESPNU
|2:30 p.m.
|KEEPS Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Summit League Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|4:30 p.m.
|Big Sky Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Big Sky Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Big Sky Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|Tue, Mar 8
|TBD
|America East Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|TBD
|America East Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|9:30 a.m.
|Metro Atlantic Women’s Basketball Championship Opening Round
|ESPN+
|11:30 AM
|Metro Atlantic Women’s Basketball Championship Opening Round
|ESPN+
|Noon
|KEEPS Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship
|ESPNU
|1 p.m.
|Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Metro Atlantic Women’s Basketball Championship Opening Round
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Big Sky Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Summit League Women’s Basketball Championship
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|Western Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Big West Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|West Coast Women’s Basketball Championship
|ESPNU
|4:30 p.m.
|Big Sky Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|Western Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|Big West Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Big Sky Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Big Sky Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|Wed, Mar 9
|TBD
|ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|TBD
|ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|Mid-American Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Southwestern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Metro Atlantic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Mid-American Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Western Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Big West Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Mid-American Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Metro Atlantic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|Western Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|Big West Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|Mid-American Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|Southwestern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Big Sky Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Big West Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Big Sky Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|11:30 p.m.
|Big West Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|Thu, Mar 10
|TBD
|Patriot League Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|TBD
|Patriot League Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|TBD
|Northeast Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN3
|TBD
|Northeast Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN3
|Noon
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Southwestern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Metro Atlantic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Southland Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|12:30 p.m.
|Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Metro Atlantic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Southland Women’s Basketball Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Western Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|Western Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|Southwestern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Opening Round
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Championship First Round
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship
|ESPNU
|Fri, Mar 11
|10 a.m.
|Mid-American Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|11 a.m.
|Metro Atlantic Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Southwestern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Southland Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round
|ESPN+
|Noon
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPNU
|12:30 p.m.
|Mid-American Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Metro Atlantic Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Southland Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|Western Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Big West Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Big Sky Women’s Basketball Championship
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|4:30 p.m.
|Ivy League Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|America East Women’s Basketball Championship
|ESPNU
|5:30 p.m.
|Western Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|Big West Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|Southwestern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|Ivy League Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|9:30 p.m.
|Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal
|ESPN+
|Sat, Mar 12
|11 a.m.
|Metro Atlantic Women’s Basketball Championship
|ESPNEWS
|1 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Southland Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Southwestern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Mid-Eastern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|4:30 p.m.
|Southland Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Western Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Ivy League Women’s Basketball Championship
|ESPNEWS
|8 p.m.
|Big West Women’s Basketball Championship
|ESPN+
|Sun, Mar 13
|Noon
|Northeast Women’s Basketball Championship
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Championship
Brenda VanLengen, Holly Warlick
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Championship
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship
|ESPN+
-30-