ESPN Networks Present Women’s College Basketball Champ Week Presented by Principal

25 Division I Champions Crowned

More than 235 Matchups Available Across ESPN Platforms

Postseason play is underway, with more than 235 conference tournament matchups available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN+, ESPN3 and ACC Network Extra. Champ Week Presented by Principal officially tips off on Friday, March 4, capping a stellar season of thousands of women’s basketball games across ESPN platforms.

Champ Week Highlights:

25 Division I teams will punch their ticket to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament live on ESPN networks

There will be 16 televised championships, with the remaining 10 available on ESPN+

Championship Sundays: The championship games for the ACC (Noon ET, ESPN), SEC (2 p.m., ESPN), Atlantic 10 (2 p.m., ESPN2), Big Ten (4 p.m., ESPN2), Pac-12 (6 p.m., ESPN2) and Big South (8:30 p.m., ESPNU) will be televised on Sunday, March 6. The Northeast (Noon, ESPNU), Big 12 (2 p.m., ESPN2) and Missouri Valley (2 p.m. ESPNU) championship games will be presented on Sunday, March 13.

ESPN+ to Exclusively Stream Record 200+ Champ Week Games

All 235+ games throughout Champ Week will be available on the ESPN App via connected devices.

Conference Coverage

SEC Network will cover the early rounds of the SEC Women’s Basketball Championship with the semifinals and championship on ESPNU and ESPN, respectively. Analyst Tamika Catchings and play-by-play Eric Frede will team up to call the first round and afternoon games in the second round and quarterfinals; analyst Carolyn Peck and play-by-play commentator Courtney Lyle will call evening games during the week, as well as the semifinals and championship game. Steffi Sorensen will be the sideline reporter for all 13 matchups. SEC Now has it covered on site in Music City, as analysts Andy Landers and Andraya Carter join host Alyssa Lang to provide pre-game, halftime and post-game insights throughout the week. Lang, Landers and Carter get things started with SEC Now beginning at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and wrap the week with a special Championship Sunday edition at 5 p.m.

Early rounds of the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament will be available on ACC Network Extra, with the semifinals and championship airing on ACC Network and ESPN, respectively. Beth Mowins and Debbie Antonelli will call the action for the semifinals and championship game. The Ladies’ Night crew of host Kelsey Riggs and analysts Kelly Gramlich , Chelsea Gray and Muffet McGraw will have insight and analysis throughout the week. ACCN will provide exclusive postgame coverage of the second and quarterfinal round games each of those evenings on Nothing But Net , as well as 30-minute pre and postgame shows surrounding the tournament semifinal games. The quartet returns on Sunday, March 6, for a half-hour, championship-edition pre-game show ahead of the tournament final, as well as an additional hour of postgame coverage.

The entire Big 12 Conference Championship will stream on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, with two quarterfinals airing on ESPNU and the championship game set for ESPN2. Brenda VanLengen and Holly Warlick are on the call for the Big 12 Championship game.

ESPN.com

To keep fans up to speed during champ week:

Track 2022 automatic NCAA tournament berths here

This year’s bracketology will be updated by bracekologist Charlie Creme in real time, multiple times a day.

com has already predicted the players of the year in all 32 conference and on Tuesday a panel of experts – Charlie Creme, Alexa Philippou, and Mechelle Voepel – will predict the winner of every conference tournament

The debate of the season in who should be the player of the year, Aliyah Boston or Caitlin Clark?

Before the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament begins the following features will be available on ESPN.com:

As the women’s college basketball community prepares to come together for March Madness, it has already united to support former Tennessee player and current Georgia Tech assistant coach Tasha Butts, who was diagnosed with late-stage breast cancer.

It’s an era dominated by positionless players, but is 2022 the year of the center? Whether they are traditional back-to-the-back posts or roam the frontcourt, players like Aliyah Boston, Elissa Cunane, Elizabeth Kitley and Ayoka Lee will make an impact in the NCAA tournament.

ESPN Champ Week Challenge Games

For the first time ever, fans who can’t wait for Selection Sunday to begin picking women’s tournament winners can play ESPN’s Women’s Champ Week Challenge. The game gives fans a chance to win $10,000 by predicting conference tournament winners beginning Friday, March 4, through Selection Sunday. ESPN also offers its Men’s Champ Week Challenge, which starts next week Thursday, March 10. Both games are open for sign-ups now.

Meet You in Minneapolis

The NCAA Women’s Selection Special will air live on Sunday, March 13, at 8 p.m. The special will be hosted by Elle Duncan, joined by analysts Rebecca Lobo, Carolyn Peck and Nikki Fargas, bracketologist Charlie Creme and reporter Holly Rowe. The show will be simulcast on ESPN and ESPN2 in the first hour before moving to ESPN2 for the NCAA Women’s Selection Special Extended Coverage at 9 p.m.

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship begins Wednesday, March 16, with games available on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNEWS. The entire NCAA Women’s Final Four (April 1-3) will air on ESPN, live from the Target Center.

For the second consecutive year, all 67 games of the NCAA Tournament will be available full national.

Date Time (ET) Game Network Mon, Feb 28 2:30 p.m. Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ 7 p.m. Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ Tue, Mar 1 Noon Hercules Tires Big South Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ 2 p.m. Hercules Tires Big South Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ 2:15 p.m. Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. KEEPS Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ 6 p.m. Hercules Tires Big South Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ 7 p.m. KEEPS Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ 7 p.m. KEEPS Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ 7 p.m. Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ 8 p.m. KEEPS Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ 8 p.m. Hercules Tires Big South Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ Wed, Mar 2 Noon SEC Women’s Basketball Championship First Round SEC Network Noon Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Hercules Tires Sun Belt Women’s Championship First Round ESPN+ 1 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament First Round ACCNX 1:30 p.m. Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ 2 p.m. Ohio Valley Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Championship First Round SEC Network 3 p.m. Hercules Tires Sun Belt Women’s Championship First Round ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament First Round ACCNX 4 p.m. Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. Ohio Valley Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ 4:45 p.m. Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 6 p.m. Hercules Tires Sun Belt Women’s Championship First Round ESPN+ 6 p.m. ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament First Round ACCNX 7 p.m. ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ 7 p.m. ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ 8 p.m. ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Hercules Tires Sun Belt Women’s Championship First Round ESPN+ Thu, Mar 3 11 a.m. Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round ESPN+ 11 a.m. Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 11 a.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round ACCNX Noon Hercules Tires Big South Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ Noon Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 1 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round SEC Network 1:15 p.m. Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round ESPN+ 2 p.m. Hercules Tires Big South Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 2 p.m. Ohio Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 2 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round ACCNX 3:30 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round SEC Network 3:30 p.m. Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. Ohio Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 4:45 p.m. Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 5 p.m. Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round ESPN+ 5:45 p.m. Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 6 p.m. Hercules Tires Big South Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 6 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round ACCNX 7 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round SEC Network 7 p.m. KEEPS Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 7 p.m. KEEPS Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 7 p.m. KEEPS Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 7 p.m. KEEPS Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round ESPN+ 8 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round ACCNX 8 p.m. Hercules Tires Big South Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round SEC Network Fri, Mar 4 11 a.m. Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 11 a.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal ACCNX 11 a.m. Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ Noon Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Hercules Tires Sun Belt Women’s Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 1 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal SEC Network 1:15 p.m. Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 2 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal ACCNX 2 p.m. Ohio Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 2:15 p.m. Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 3 p.m. Hercules Tires Sun Belt Women’s Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal SEC Network 4:30 p.m. Ohio Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 5 p.m. Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 6 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal ACCNX 6 p.m. Hercules Tires Sun Belt Women’s Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 7 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal SEC Network 7:30 p.m. Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 8 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal ACCNX 8:30 p.m. Hercules Tires Sun Belt Women’s Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal SEC Network Sat, Mar 5 TBD Patriot League Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ TBD Patriot League Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ Noon ACC Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ACC Network 1 p.m. America East Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Summit League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 2 p.m. America East Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ACC Network 2:30 p.m. America East Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 3 p.m. Ohio Valley Women’s Basketball Championship ESPN+ 4 p.m. Summit League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 4 p.m. America East Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 5 p.m. Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship ESPN+ 5 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPNU 6 p.m. Hercules Tires Big South Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPNU 8 p.m. Hercules Tires Big South Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ Sun, Mar 6 TBD ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ TBD ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ TBD ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ TBD ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ Noon ACC Women’s Basketball Championship

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli ESPN Noon Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Championship ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Hercules Tires Sun Belt Women’s Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Summit League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 2 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Championship

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Steffi Sorensen ESPN 2 p.m. Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball Championship ESPN2 3 p.m. Hercules Tires Sun Belt Women’s Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 4 p.m. Big Ten Women’s Basketball Championship ESPN2 4 p.m. Summit League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 6 p.m. Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Championship ESPN2 8:30 p.m. Hercules Tires Big South Women’s Basketball Championship ESPNU Mon, Mar 7 TBD Patriot League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ TBD Patriot League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ TBD Patriot League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ TBD Patriot League Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ Noon KEEPS Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Summit League Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 2 p.m. Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ 2 p.m. Hercules Tires Sun Belt Women’s Championship ESPNU 2:30 p.m. KEEPS Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 4 p.m. Summit League Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 4 p.m. American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. Big Sky Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ 6 p.m. Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Big Sky Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ 10 p.m. Big Sky Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ Tue, Mar 8 TBD America East Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ TBD America East Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 9:30 a.m. Metro Atlantic Women’s Basketball Championship Opening Round ESPN+ 11:30 AM Metro Atlantic Women’s Basketball Championship Opening Round ESPN+ Noon KEEPS Horizon League Women’s Basketball Championship ESPNU 1 p.m. Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Metro Atlantic Women’s Basketball Championship Opening Round ESPN+ 2 p.m. Big Sky Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 2 p.m. Summit League Women’s Basketball Championship ESPNU 3 p.m. Western Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ 3 p.m. Big West Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ 3 p.m. Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 4 p.m. West Coast Women’s Basketball Championship ESPNU 4:30 p.m. Big Sky Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 5 p.m. Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. Western Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. Big West Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ 7 p.m. Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Big Sky Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 9 p.m. Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 10 p.m. Big Sky Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ Wed, Mar 9 TBD ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ TBD ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 11 a.m. Mid-American Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ Noon Mid-Eastern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ Noon Southwestern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ Noon Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round ESPN+ 1 p.m. Metro Atlantic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Mid-American Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 2 p.m. Mid-Eastern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round ESPN+ 3 p.m. Western Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round ESPN+ 3 p.m. Big West Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 3 p.m. Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round ESPN+ 3 p.m. Mid-American Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Metro Atlantic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 5 p.m. Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. Western Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. Big West Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. Mid-American Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. Southwestern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 7 p.m. Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Big Sky Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 9 p.m. Big West Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 10 p.m. Big Sky Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 11:30 p.m. Big West Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ Thu, Mar 10 TBD Patriot League Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ TBD Patriot League Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ TBD Northeast Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN3 TBD Northeast Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN3 Noon Mid-Eastern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ Noon Southwestern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ Noon Metro Atlantic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ Noon Southland Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ 12:30 p.m. Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 2 p.m. Mid-Eastern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Metro Atlantic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Southland Women’s Basketball Championship First Round ESPN+ 3 p.m. Western Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 3 p.m. Conference USA Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 5 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. Western Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Championship First Round ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. Southwestern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 8 p.m. Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Opening Round ESPN+ 9 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Championship First Round ESPN+ 9 p.m. Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship ESPNU Fri, Mar 11 10 a.m. Mid-American Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 11 a.m. Metro Atlantic Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ Noon Mid-Eastern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ Noon Southwestern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ Noon Southland Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round ESPN+ Noon Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Championship Quarterfinal ESPNU 12:30 p.m. Mid-American Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 1 p.m. Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 1:30 p.m. Metro Atlantic Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 2 p.m. Mid-Eastern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Southland Women’s Basketball Championship Second Round ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Championship Quarterfinal ESPNU 3 p.m. Western Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 3 p.m. Big West Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 3 p.m. Big Sky Women’s Basketball Championship ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. Ivy League Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 5 p.m. America East Women’s Basketball Championship ESPNU 5:30 p.m. Western Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 5:30 p.m. Big West Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 6 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. Southwestern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 7 p.m. Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Ivy League Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ 9:30 p.m. Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Quarterfinal ESPN+ Sat, Mar 12 11 a.m. Metro Atlantic Women’s Basketball Championship ESPNEWS 1 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 2 p.m. Southland Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Southwestern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Mid-Eastern Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 4:30 p.m. Southland Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 5 p.m. Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Championship Semifinal ESPN+ 5 p.m. Western Athletic Women’s Basketball Championship ESPN+ 5 p.m. Ivy League Women’s Basketball Championship ESPNEWS 8 p.m. Big West Women’s Basketball Championship ESPN+ Sun, Mar 13 Noon Northeast Women’s Basketball Championship ESPNU 2 p.m. Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Championship

Brenda VanLengen, Holly Warlick ESPN2 2 p.m. Missouri Valley Women’s Basketball Championship ESPNU 3 p.m. ASUN Women’s Basketball Championship ESPN+

