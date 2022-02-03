ESPN Networks Set to Air More Than 250 Men’s Lacrosse Games during the 2022 Season

Regular-season schedule features 20 games between ranked teams, including No. 3 Duke at No. 5 Notre Dame, May 7 on ESPN2

ESPN will offer more than 250 men’s college lacrosse games from seven conferences across ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network (ACCN), ESPN3, ESPN+ and ACCNX for the 2022 season which begins, Friday, Feb. 4.

Throughout the season, ESPNU will air 26 matchups featuring teams from the ACC, Big Ten, Ivy League, and the MAAC, as well as Johns Hopkins.

On Saturday, May 7, ESPN2 will spotlight top-5 ACC teams as No. 3 Duke faces No. 5 Notre Dame at noon – one of 20 games between preseason-ranked teams on ESPN networks during the regular season. Rivalries will be on full display throughout the season, including a meeting between No. 2 Maryland and No. 19 Johns Hopkins on Saturday, April 23 at 6 p.m. on ESPNU.

Additionally, ACCN will televise 19 games, while nearly 200 games will be available on ESPN3, ESPN+ and ACCNX via the ESPN App.

ESPNU will also carry the America East, MAAC and Ivy League conference championships games on May 7-8. The Ivy League Tournament semifinals will air on ESPNU on Friday, May 6 at 6 and 8 p.m. ET.

Commentators Anish Shroff and Chris Cotter along with Jay Alter, Drew Carter and Mike Monaco will handle play-by-play duties throughout the season.

Men’s analysis will be provided by:

Quint Kessenich –Two-time winner of the Ensign C. Markland Kelly, Jr. Award as the nation’s best goalie while playing at Johns Hopkins; played professionally with the Baltimore Thunder.

–Two-time winner of the Ensign C. Markland Kelly, Jr. Award as the nation’s best goalie while playing at Johns Hopkins; played professionally with the Baltimore Thunder. Paul Carcaterra – All-American and national champion with Syracuse; played professionally with Major League Lacrosse’s New Jersey Pride and participated in the World Lacrosse Games.

– All-American and national champion with Syracuse; played professionally with Major League Lacrosse’s New Jersey Pride and participated in the World Lacrosse Games. Myles Jones – Former Duke All-American, two-time midfielder of the year and two-time national champion; current member of the Premier Lacrosse League

– Former Duke All-American, two-time midfielder of the year and two-time national champion; current member of the Premier Lacrosse League Matt Ward– Tewaaraton Award as most outstanding player in 2006 after leading Virginia to the NCAA Championship; MLL Rookie of the Year while playing for the Washington Bayhawks

Weekly schedules and commentators will be available here throughout the season.

Games that air on ESPN networks will also be available through the ESPN App, accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.

Championship Drive ESPN will once again provide complete coverage of the NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship, beginning with the Men’s and Women’s NCAA Lacrosse Selection Show on Sunday, May 8 (9 p.m., ESPNU). Championship Weekend at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn., is set for May 28-30 on ESPN2. Details will be announced later this season.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Fri, Feb. 4 5 p.m. Robert Morris at No. 3 Duke ACCN Sat, Feb. 5 Noon Jacksonville at No. 19 Johns Hopkins* ESPN3 Sun, Feb. 6 10 a.m. Jacksonville at No. 19 Johns Hopkins* ESPNU Fri, Feb. 11 3 p.m. Manhattan at No. 3 Duke ACCN 5 p.m. Richmond at No. 6 North Carolina ACCN Sat, Feb. 12 12:30 p.m. Holy Cross at No. 12 Syracuse ACCN Sat, Feb. 19 2 p.m. No. 8 Loyola at No. 19 Johns Hopkins^ ESPN3 3 p.m. Ohio State at No. 6 North Carolina ACCN 8 p.m. No. 8 Loyola at No. 19 Johns Hopkins^ ESPNU Wed, Feb. 23 1 p.m. Brown at No. 6 North Carolina ACCN Sat, Feb. 26 Noon No. 12 Syracuse at No. 1 Virginia ACCN Wed, March 2 4:30 p.m. No. 10 Army at No. 12 Syracuse ACCN Thu, March 10 8 p.m. No. 1 Virginia at No. 6 North Carolina ACCN Sun, March 13 4 p.m. No. 12 Syracuse at No. 19 Johns Hopkins ESPNU Fri, March 18 7 p.m. Navy at No. 19 Johns Hopkins% ESPN3 Sat, March 19 9 a.m. Navy at No. 19 Johns Hopkins% ESPNU Noon Michigan at No. 5 Notre Dame ACCN Sat, March 26 Noon No. 3 Duke at No. 12 Syracuse ESPNU 1 p.m. No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 1 Virginia ACCN 2 p.m. Michigan at No. 19 Johns Hopkins ESPNU 3 p.m. Bellarmine at No. 6 North Carolina ACCN Sun, March 27 Noon Ohio State at No. 9 Rutgers ESPNU Fri, April 1 5 p.m. Penn State at Ohio State ESPNU Sat, April 2 10 a.m. Marist at Quinnipiac ESPNU 2 p.m. No. 12 Syracuse at No. 5 Notre Dame ESPNU No. 3 Duke at No. 6 North Carolina ACCN Fri, April 8 6 p.m. Michigan at Penn State ESPNU Sat, April 9 Noon No. 19 Johns Hopkins at Ohio State ESPNU 4 p.m. No. 6 North Carolina at No. 1 Virginia ESPNU Mon, April 11 7 p.m. No. 15 Cornell at No. 12 Syracuse ACCN Thu, April 14 6 p.m. No. 1 Virginia at No. 3 Duke ACCN Sat, April 16 Noon No. 9 Rutgers at Michigan ESPNU 4 p.m. No. 12 Syracuse at No. 6 North Carolina ESPNU 6 p.m. Penn State at No. 19 Johns Hopkins ESPNU TBD Quinnipiac at No. 1 Virginia ACCN Thu, April 21 6 p.m. No. 6 North Carolina at No. 5 Notre Dame ACCN Sat, April 23 4 p.m. No. 1 Virginia at No. 12 Syracuse ESPNU 6 p.m. No. 2 Maryland at No. 19 Johns Hopkins ESPNU Thu, April 28 6 p.m. Lafayette at No. 1 Virginia ACCN Sat, April 30 2 p.m. Harvard at No. 7 Yale ESPNU Sun, May 1 Noon No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 12 Syracuse ESPNU 5:30 p.m. No. 6 North Carolina at No.3 Duke ACCN Fri, May 6 6 p.m. Ivy League Championship Semifinal 1 ESPNU 8 p.m. Ivy League Championship Semifinal 2 ESPNU Sat, May 7 10 a.m. MAAC Championship ESPNU Noon No. 3 Duke at No. 5 Notre Dame ESPN2 America East Championship ESPNU Sun, May 8 Noon Ivy League Championship Final ESPNU

* Jacksonville at No. 19 Johns Hopkins will air tape delay on ESPNU on Saturday, Feb. 5 at noon.

^ No. 8 Loyola at No. 19 Johns Hopkins will air tape delay on ESPNU on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m.

% Navy at No. 19 Johns Hopkins will air tape delay on ESPNU on Saturday, March 19 at 9 a.m.