ESPN Networks Set to Air More Than 250 Men’s Lacrosse Games during the 2022 Season
- Regular-season schedule features 20 games between ranked teams, including No. 3 Duke at No. 5 Notre Dame, May 7 on ESPN2
ESPN will offer more than 250 men’s college lacrosse games from seven conferences across ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network (ACCN), ESPN3, ESPN+ and ACCNX for the 2022 season which begins, Friday, Feb. 4.
Throughout the season, ESPNU will air 26 matchups featuring teams from the ACC, Big Ten, Ivy League, and the MAAC, as well as Johns Hopkins.
On Saturday, May 7, ESPN2 will spotlight top-5 ACC teams as No. 3 Duke faces No. 5 Notre Dame at noon – one of 20 games between preseason-ranked teams on ESPN networks during the regular season. Rivalries will be on full display throughout the season, including a meeting between No. 2 Maryland and No. 19 Johns Hopkins on Saturday, April 23 at 6 p.m. on ESPNU.
Additionally, ACCN will televise 19 games, while nearly 200 games will be available on ESPN3, ESPN+ and ACCNX via the ESPN App.
ESPNU will also carry the America East, MAAC and Ivy League conference championships games on May 7-8. The Ivy League Tournament semifinals will air on ESPNU on Friday, May 6 at 6 and 8 p.m. ET.
Commentators Anish Shroff and Chris Cotter along with Jay Alter, Drew Carter and Mike Monaco will handle play-by-play duties throughout the season.
Men’s analysis will be provided by:
- Quint Kessenich–Two-time winner of the Ensign C. Markland Kelly, Jr. Award as the nation’s best goalie while playing at Johns Hopkins; played professionally with the Baltimore Thunder.
- Paul Carcaterra– All-American and national champion with Syracuse; played professionally with Major League Lacrosse’s New Jersey Pride and participated in the World Lacrosse Games.
- Myles Jones– Former Duke All-American, two-time midfielder of the year and two-time national champion; current member of the Premier Lacrosse League
- Matt Ward– Tewaaraton Award as most outstanding player in 2006 after leading Virginia to the NCAA Championship; MLL Rookie of the Year while playing for the Washington Bayhawks
Weekly schedules and commentators will be available here throughout the season.
Games that air on ESPN networks will also be available through the ESPN App, accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.
Championship Drive ESPN will once again provide complete coverage of the NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship, beginning with the Men’s and Women’s NCAA Lacrosse Selection Show on Sunday, May 8 (9 p.m., ESPNU). Championship Weekend at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Conn., is set for May 28-30 on ESPN2. Details will be announced later this season.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Fri, Feb. 4
|5 p.m.
|Robert Morris at No. 3 Duke
|ACCN
|Sat, Feb. 5
|Noon
|Jacksonville at No. 19 Johns Hopkins*
|ESPN3
|Sun, Feb. 6
|10 a.m.
|Jacksonville at No. 19 Johns Hopkins*
|ESPNU
|Fri, Feb. 11
|3 p.m.
|Manhattan at No. 3 Duke
|ACCN
|5 p.m.
|Richmond at No. 6 North Carolina
|ACCN
|Sat, Feb. 12
|12:30 p.m.
|Holy Cross at No. 12 Syracuse
|ACCN
|Sat, Feb. 19
|2 p.m.
|No. 8 Loyola at No. 19 Johns Hopkins^
|ESPN3
|3 p.m.
|Ohio State at No. 6 North Carolina
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|No. 8 Loyola at No. 19 Johns Hopkins^
|ESPNU
|Wed, Feb. 23
|1 p.m.
|Brown at No. 6 North Carolina
|ACCN
|Sat, Feb. 26
|Noon
|No. 12 Syracuse at No. 1 Virginia
|ACCN
|Wed, March 2
|4:30 p.m.
|No. 10 Army at No. 12 Syracuse
|ACCN
|Thu, March 10
|8 p.m.
|No. 1 Virginia at No. 6 North Carolina
|ACCN
|Sun, March 13
|4 p.m.
|No. 12 Syracuse at No. 19 Johns Hopkins
|ESPNU
|Fri, March 18
|7 p.m.
|Navy at No. 19 Johns Hopkins%
|ESPN3
|Sat, March 19
|9 a.m.
|Navy at No. 19 Johns Hopkins%
|ESPNU
|Noon
|Michigan at No. 5 Notre Dame
|ACCN
|Sat, March 26
|Noon
|No. 3 Duke at No. 12 Syracuse
|ESPNU
|1 p.m.
|No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 1 Virginia
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Michigan at No. 19 Johns Hopkins
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|Bellarmine at No. 6 North Carolina
|ACCN
|Sun, March 27
|Noon
|Ohio State at No. 9 Rutgers
|ESPNU
|Fri, April 1
|5 p.m.
|Penn State at Ohio State
|ESPNU
|Sat, April 2
|10 a.m.
|Marist at Quinnipiac
|ESPNU
|2 p.m.
|No. 12 Syracuse at No. 5 Notre Dame
|ESPNU
|No. 3 Duke at No. 6 North Carolina
|ACCN
|Fri, April 8
|6 p.m.
|Michigan at Penn State
|ESPNU
|Sat, April 9
|Noon
|No. 19 Johns Hopkins at Ohio State
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|No. 6 North Carolina at No. 1 Virginia
|ESPNU
|Mon, April 11
|7 p.m.
|No. 15 Cornell at No. 12 Syracuse
|ACCN
|Thu, April 14
|6 p.m.
|No. 1 Virginia at No. 3 Duke
|ACCN
|Sat, April 16
|Noon
|No. 9 Rutgers at Michigan
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|No. 12 Syracuse at No. 6 North Carolina
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|Penn State at No. 19 Johns Hopkins
|ESPNU
|TBD
|Quinnipiac at No. 1 Virginia
|ACCN
|Thu, April 21
|6 p.m.
|No. 6 North Carolina at No. 5 Notre Dame
|ACCN
|Sat, April 23
|4 p.m.
|No. 1 Virginia at No. 12 Syracuse
|ESPNU
|6 p.m.
|No. 2 Maryland at No. 19 Johns Hopkins
|ESPNU
|Thu, April 28
|6 p.m.
|Lafayette at No. 1 Virginia
|ACCN
|Sat, April 30
|2 p.m.
|Harvard at No. 7 Yale
|ESPNU
|Sun, May 1
|Noon
|No. 5 Notre Dame at No. 12 Syracuse
|ESPNU
|5:30 p.m.
|No. 6 North Carolina at No.3 Duke
|ACCN
|Fri, May 6
|6 p.m.
|Ivy League Championship Semifinal 1
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|Ivy League Championship Semifinal 2
|ESPNU
|Sat, May 7
|10 a.m.
|MAAC Championship
|ESPNU
|Noon
|No. 3 Duke at No. 5 Notre Dame
|ESPN2
|America East Championship
|ESPNU
|Sun, May 8
|Noon
|Ivy League Championship Final
|ESPNU
* Jacksonville at No. 19 Johns Hopkins will air tape delay on ESPNU on Saturday, Feb. 5 at noon.
^ No. 8 Loyola at No. 19 Johns Hopkins will air tape delay on ESPNU on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m.
% Navy at No. 19 Johns Hopkins will air tape delay on ESPNU on Saturday, March 19 at 9 a.m.