ESPN Networks to Carry 450 Women’s College Lacrosse Games during the 2022 Season

2022 schedule features 10 matchups of preseason-ranked teams, including No. 2 North Carolina at No. 1 Boston College, March 20 on ESPNU

ESPN networks are set to air 450 NCAA women’s lacrosse games this season from 10 conferences, with action on ESPNU, ACC Network (ACCN), ESPN3, ESPN+ and ACCNX. Coverage includes 10 matchups of preseason-ranked, including early season top-5 games – No. 2 North Carolina hosting No. 4 Northwestern on Sunday, March 6 (noon ET, ESPNU) and the second-ranked Tar Heels visiting reigning NCAA Champion and No. 1 Boston College on Sunday, March 20 (2 p.m., ESPNU).

ESPN’s season-opening game pits No. 23 Michigan against No. 5 Notre Dame on Sunday, Feb. 13 at 6 p.m. on ACCN.

Commentators Play-by-play commentators for women’s coverage includes Jay Alter, Drew Carter, Mike Monaco and Leah Secondo.

Women’s game analysts include:

Sheehan Stanwick-Burch – 2021 National Lacrosse Hall of Fame inductee; four-time All-American at Georgetown, team captain in 2001; National Attacker of the Year (2001) and finalist for the Tewaaraton Award.

– 2021 National Lacrosse Hall of Fame inductee; four-time All-American at Georgetown, team captain in 2001; National Attacker of the Year (2001) and finalist for the Tewaaraton Award. Dana Boyle – Member of Virginia women’s lacrosse team from 2011-2014; named to All-ACC Team (2013), and a 2014 Final Four appearance.

– Member of Virginia women’s lacrosse team from 2011-2014; named to All-ACC Team (2013), and a 2014 Final Four appearance. Rachel DeCecco – 2019 US Lacrosse Hall of Fame inductee; U.S. Women’s National Team member (2003-08); only defender to be awarded the Tewaaraton Trophy (2003); three-time first-team All-American at Princeton (2001-03); two-time NCAA Champion and National Defender of the Year.

Sound On with Tari and Amari Sound On with Tari & Amari is back for a second season in 2022. Tariro “Tari” Kandemiri, owner of the Twitter moniker ‘Official Lax Girl,’ and Amari Pollard, a contributing writer for ILWomen and former midfielder at Le Moyne College, will discuss all things lacrosse in a recurring segment during weekly women’s games on ESPNU and ACC Network. Tari & Amari will cover myriad important and compelling topics, at times welcoming notable personalities to join the show to add their insights on the sport of lacrosse.

Tariro “Tari” Kandemiri was born in Harare, Zimbabwe, and moved to the United States with her family in 2004. She discovered her love for lacrosse after picking up a stick in the 9th grade. Shortly thereafter, she started sharing her passion for the game. She is a US Lacrosse Sankofa Clinic Series Lead Clinician and a member of the Board of Directors for the Tewaaraton Award, the sport’s highest honor. She attended Sewanee: The University of the South, where she earned an honor’s degree in Computer Science and was a member of the women’s lacrosse program.

was born in Harare, Zimbabwe, and moved to the United States with her family in 2004. She discovered her love for lacrosse after picking up a stick in the 9th grade. Shortly thereafter, she started sharing her passion for the game. She is a US Lacrosse Sankofa Clinic Series Lead Clinician and a member of the Board of Directors for the Tewaaraton Award, the sport’s highest honor. She attended Sewanee: The University of the South, where she earned an honor’s degree in Computer Science and was a member of the women’s lacrosse program. Amari Pollardis a contributing writer for ILWomen and former midfielder on the Le Moyne College women’s lacrosse team. Her writing has also been published in The Week, MindBodyGreen, Bustle, Reader’s Digest, and more.

Women’s Lacrosse Championship ESPN will once again provide coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Championship, beginning with the Men’s and Women’s NCAA Lacrosse Selection Show on Sunday, May 8 (9 p.m., ESPNU). Championship weekend will take place at Homewood Field in Baltimore, Md. May 27-29 on ESPNU. Complete details will be announced later this season.

Weekly schedules and commentator assignments will be available here throughout the season.

Games aired on ESPN networks will also be available through the ESPN App, accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.