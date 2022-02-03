ESPN to Produce First NBA Game Broadcast on National Scale Led By All Women on Camera and in Pivotal Behind the Scenes Roles

ESPN will continue its longstanding and well-documented history of broadcasting firsts on Wednesday, February 9, as it produces the first NBA game on a national scale led by all women, both on camera and in pivotal roles behind the scenes. The marquee game telecast features two Western Conference contenders as the Utah Jazz host the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App.

Three broadcasting pioneers will unite for the first time as a commentator team when Beth Mowins provides play-by-play alongside analyst Doris Burke and reporter Lisa Salters. In addition, the broadcast will be comprised of all women-led production and operations teams. In total, 33 women who are ESPN staff and personnel will occupy the pivotal roles on site in Salt Lake City, Utah and in the control room at ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. campus. These key behind-the-scenes roles include coordinating producer, producer, director, graphics producer, operations manager and technical director.

Sara Gaiero, ESPN coordinating producer:

“To work alongside these women and see the depth of talent we have in a variety of roles on this NBA property is incredibly rewarding. Each of these women make regular, valuable contributions to our NBA productions. I am so excited to watch them do what they do best – document an NBA game at the highest level.”

Beth Mowins made her ESPN NBA play-by-play debut earlier this season. She made history in 2017 when she became the first woman in 30 years to call an NFL game during ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Burke, a trailblazing television analyst who won the Curt Gowdy Media Award in 2018, became the first woman to serve as a game analyst for the NBA Finals in 2020 when she joined the ESPN Radio team. Salters is an award-winning journalist who is the longest-tenured Monday Night Football sideline reporter ever. Salters is also the reporter for the NBA Finals on ABC.

Prior to the Jazz vs. Warriors game, ESPN will televise the Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets matchup at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN and the ESPN App. NBA Countdown will tip off ESPN’s coverage on February 9 with a 30-minute pregame show at 7 p.m.

-30-