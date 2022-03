ESPN’s Champ Week Presented by Principal to Feature 23 Men’s College Basketball Conference Championships

23 conference champs to be crowned exclusively on ESPN networks March 5-13

Full network coverage of AAC, ACC, Big 12 and SEC Tournaments

Wall-to-wall surrounding studio coverage

ESPN+ to Exclusively Stream Record 150+ Champ Week Games

Champ Week Presented by Principal begins Friday, March 4 across ESPN networks, featuring 23 men’s college basketball conference championships through Sunday, March 13.

Before the reveal of the official 68-team bracket, 23 conference champions will punch their tickets to the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship. Champ Week will include more than 470 hours of men’s college basketball programming across ESPN platforms, concluding a memorable season in which ESPN presented an industry leading 3,400 games.

Highlights

From the opening tip to the falling confetti, full television coverage of the American Athletic Conference Basketball Championship, New York Life ACC Men’s Tournament, Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship and SEC Tournament

Championship Saturday: day-long conference championship title games on March 12: America East (11 a.m. ET, ESPN2), MEAC (1 p.m., ESPN2), Metro Atlantic (4 p.m., ESPNU), Big 12 (6 p.m., ESPN), SWAC (6 p.m., ESPNU), Mid-American (7:30 p.m., ESPN2), Big Sky (8 p.m., ESPNU), ACC (8:30 p.m., ESPN), Southland (9:30 p.m., ESPN2), Western Athletic (10 p.m., ESPNU) and Big West (11:30 p.m., ESPN2)

ESPN+ will stream more than 150 tournament games from 19 conferences: America East (quarterfinals and semifinals), A10 (first round), ASUN (first round, quarterfinals and semifinals), Big Sky (first round, quarterfinals and semifinals) Big South (first round, quarterfinals and semifinals), Big West (first round, quarterfinals and semifinal), Conference USA (first and second round), Horizon League (first round and quarterfinals), Metro Atlantic (opening round and quarterfinals), Mid-American (quarterfinals), MEAC (quarterfinals and semifinals), Missouri Valley (opening round and quarterfinals), Ohio Valley (first round and quarterfinals), Patriot League (first round and quarterfinals), Summit League (quarterfinals and semifinals), Sun Belt (first round, quarterfinals and semifinals), Southern (opening round and quarterfinals), Southland (first round, second round and semifinals), SWAC (quarterfinals and semifinals) and Western Athletic (first round, second round, quarterfinals and semifinals)

Alternate viewing experience, with ‘Above the Rim’ feeds available on the ESPN App for the ACC, SEC and Big 12 Tournaments

Trophy presentations at the ACC and SEC Tournaments will be available on the ESPN App; Big 12 and American slated for ESPN+

Conference Networks Coverage

SECN : SECN is set to finish the 2021-22 regular season with first round, second round and quarterfinal round Southeastern Conference Tournament games airing on the network, accompanied with SEC Nowproviding live pre-game, halftime and post-game coverage on SECN throughout the tournament. Details

: SECN is set to finish the 2021-22 regular season with first round, second round and quarterfinal round Southeastern Conference Tournament games airing on the network, accompanied with SEC Nowproviding live pre-game, halftime and post-game coverage on SECN throughout the tournament. Details ACCN: ACCN is set for dedicated coverage of the New York Life ACC Men’s Tournament with first round games airing exclusively on the network along with Nothing But Net, ACCN’s signature basketball program, providing expansive surrounding coverage from the first tip to the final buzzer. Details

ACCN is set for dedicated coverage of the New York Life ACC Men’s Tournament with first round games airing exclusively on the network along with Nothing But Net, ACCN’s signature basketball program, providing expansive surrounding coverage from the first tip to the final buzzer. Details Big 12 Now on ESPN+: Highlights of all games throughout the week; trophy presentation for the conference champions will be available following the championship game

Studio

Hosts Kevin Connors, Zubin Mehenti, Max McGee and Kevin Negandhi, and analysts Jon Crispin, LaPhonso Ellis, Sean Farnham, Seth Greenberg and Chris Spatola will discuss the matchups and latest news throughout Champ Week presented by Principal. Dalen Cuff will contribute as both host and analyst.

The College GameDay Covered by State Farm crew of Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, Ellis and Greenberg will also be live from the New York Life ACC Men’s Tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., for coverage of all the tournaments, beginning Thursday, March 10. Special editions of the show will air prior to the ACC title game on Saturday, March 12 (noon, 5:30 p.m. & 8 p.m., ESPN).

ESPN.com

ESPN.com will provide regular updates to both Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology and John Gasaway’s Bubble Watch, while also providing a home for updated brackets for all 32 Division I conference tournaments as results occur. Other features include expert picks predicting champions for all 32 leagues, and on-site coverage of tournaments including the ACC, Big East, Big Ten and American. As automatic bids come off the board starting Saturday, March 5, ESPN.com will offer a real-time “tickets punched” feature, which provides details on the teams that have won their way into the field.

Champ Week Challenge

For fans who can’t wait for Selection Sunday to begin picking tournament winners, ESPN offers its Men’s Champ Week Challenge, and for the first time ever, a Women’s Champ Week Challenge game. Both games give fans a chance to win $10,000 by predicting conference tournament winners. The Men’s Champ Week Challenge begins Thursday, March 10, through Selection Sunday, and the Women’s Champ Week Challenge begins Friday, March 4. Both games are open for sign-ups now.

Selection Sunday – March 13

College Basketball Live begins at noon on ESPN, with Davis, Bilas, Ellis and Greenberg, as day-long programming ahead of the bracket reveal. The show leads into the final three conference championship games on ESPN and ESPN2, with the Ivy League (noon, ESPN2) SEC (1 p.m., ESPN) and American (3:15 p.m., ESPN). Additional details surrounding Selection Sunday will be announced next week.

Additionally, the 32-team bracket for the 2022 National Invitation Tournament will be unveiled on Sunday at 9 p.m., on ESPNU. All 31 games are expected to be televised on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPN+.

Men’s College Basketball Champ Week Presented by Principal