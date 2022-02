ESPN’s Industry-Leading Collegiate Softball Schedule to Offer More Than 2,000 Regular Season Games

Nearly 200 Televised Matchups; 23 of Preseason Top 25 Featured

Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Returns

7Innings Podcast Back for Fifth Season

ESPN2 Thursday Night Throwdown Game of the Week

ESPN’s unmatched coverage of Division I softball returns with nearly 200 televised games and more than 1,900 matchups across its digital networks, with games available across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, Longhorn Network, ESPN+, SEC Network+ and ACC Network Extra. All of ESPN’s live softball programming is available in the ESPN App.

The season begins with the return of the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by Wilson (Feb. 17-20) featuring 16 teams and 40 games on ESPN platforms. Details regarding the participating teams, event schedule and commentator teams can be found on the event website.

ESPN’s 7Innings Podcast enters its fifth season, bringing listeners an in-depth look at the collegiate softball world with the latest storylines and game recaps and previews. The voice of softball, Beth Mowins, helms the show as host, joined by a rotating cast of analysts that includes Kayla Braud, Jenny Dalton-Hill, Danielle Lawrie, Jessica Mendoza, Holly Rowe, Amanda Scarborough, Jen Schroeder, and Michele Smith.

Schedule Highlights

A new game-of-the-week series, Thursday Night Throwdown, in mid-April/early-May featuring four top matchups on ESPN2 April 14: No. 17 Oregon at No. 11 Arizona at 8 p.m. ET April 21: No. 14 Clemson at No. 6 Florida State at 9 p.m. April 28: No. 4 Oklahoma State at No. 6 Florida State at 7 p.m. May 5: No. 4 Oklahoma State at No. 1 Oklahoma at 9 p.m.

Appearances by 23 of the com/USA Softball Preseason Top 25, including the entire top 20

45 regular season television appearances by the preseason top five: No. 1 Oklahoma (10), No. 2 Alabama (12), No. 3 UCLA (4), No. 4 Oklahoma State (7) and No. 5 Florida (14)

Two top-five series featured: 2 Alabama at No. 5 Florida – 4/9 at noon on ESPN2, 4/10 at 4 p.m. on ESPN2 and 4/11 at 7 p.m. on SEC Network 4 Oklahoma State at No. 1 Oklahoma – 5/5 at 9 p.m. on ESPN2, 5/6 at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 and 5/7 at 5 p.m. on ESPNU

Nine top-10 matchups including: No. 3 UCLA at No. 7 Washington, No. 6 Florida State at No. 5 Florida, No. 1 Oklahoma at No. 8 Texas, No. 10 Virginia Tech at No. 6 Florida State and No. 4 Oklahoma State at No. 6 Florida State.

SEC Network will present more than 55 matchups throughout the regular season leading into the SEC Tournament (May 10-14). As in previous years, SEC Network will televise the full conference tournament, with the semifinals and championship game on ESPN2. SEC Network+ will feature more than 200 additional SEC softball games. Full SEC Network schedule details available here.

ACC Network will televise nearly 50 regular season games, as well as the entire ACC Softball Tournament, with the championship set for ESPN2. ACC Network Extra will stream more than 150 additional ACC softball games. Full ACC Network schedule details can be found here.

Big 12 Now on ESPN+ will stream more than 120 matchups throughout the regular season, as well as all games of the Big 12 Softball Conference Tournament, save for the Championship Game, which is slated for ESPN2.

Longhorn Network will showcase all home games of the No. 8 Texas Longhorns, including the Texas Softball and Bevo Classics, totaling nearly 30 games this season.

ESPN+, the Walt Disney Company’s industry-leading sport’s streaming service, will feature more than 1,600 regular season games representing 20 conferences, including the American, Atlantic Ten, ASUN, Big 12, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Conference USA, Horizon League, Ivy League, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, Patriot League, SoCon, Southland, Summit League, Sun Belt and Western Athletic conferences.

Road to the Women’s College World Series

ESPN’s presentation of more than 2,000 regular season games paves the road to the Women’s College World Series. ESPN will once again be home to the entire NCAA Division I Softball postseason from the Selection Show to the last pitch of the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City (June 2-9/10).

2022 Division I Regular Season Softball Schedule

Date Time (ET) Game Network Wed, Feb 16 2 p.m. South Alabama at No. 6 Florida State ACC Network 5 p.m. McNeese at No. 8 Texas Longhorn Network Thu, Feb 17 10 a.m. Notre Dame vs. Tennessee ESPNU 12:30 p.m. Texas Tech vs. Auburn SEC Network 1 p.m. UCF vs. Wisconsin ESPNU 3:30 p.m. Texas Tech vs. Clemson ACC Network 4 p.m. Tennessee vs. Florida State ESPNU Fri, Feb 18 10 a.m. Michigan vs. Oklahoma State ESPNU 12:30 p.m. Washington vs. Tennessee SEC Network 1 p.m. Texas vs. Florida State ESPNU 3 p.m. South Florida vs. Notre Dame ACC Network 4 p.m. LSU vs. Oklahoma State ESPNU 4 p.m. Auburn vs. Texas Longhorn Network Sat, Feb 19 10 a.m. UCLA vs. Auburn ESPNU 10:30 a.m. Notre Dame vs. LSU SEC Network 11 a.m. Northwestern vs. Clemson ACC Network 1 p.m. Michigan vs. Florida State ACC Network 4 p.m. Texas vs. UCLA ESPNU 7 p.m. UCF vs. Texas Longhorn Network Sun, Feb 20 9 a.m. Texas Tech vs. LSU SEC Network 10 a.m. Washington vs. Clemson ESPNU 7 p.m. UCLA vs. Florida State ESPN2 Wed, Feb 23 TBD Georgia State at Georgia Tech ACC Network Thu, Feb 24 7:30 p.m. UT San Antonio Longhorn Network Fri, Feb 25 3 p.m. No. 21 Arizona State at No. 8 Texas Longhorn Network Sat, Feb 26 5:30 p.m. No. 8 Texas vs. Texas State Longhorn Network Sun, Feb 27 1:30 p.m. No. 21 Arizona State at No. 8 Texas Longhorn Network Tue, Mar 1 5 p.m. No. 13 Michigan at North Carolina ACC Network Wed, Mar 2 7 p.m. Sam Houston at No. 8 Texas Longhorn Network Fri, Mar 4 5 p.m. No. 10 Virginia Tech at No. 14 Clemson ACC Network Sun, Mar 6 1 p.m. Louisiana Tech at No. 15 LSU SEC Network 3 p.m. Kansas City at No. 11 Arkansas SEC Network Wed, Mar 9 4 p.m. UNC Charlotte at No. 18 Duke ACC Network Thu, Mar 11 5 p.m. Drake at No. 8 Texas Longhorn Network 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at No. 8 Texas Longhorn Network Sat, Mar 12 Noon Mississippi State at No. 5 Florida SEC Network Syracuse at No. 10 Virginia Tech ACC Network 2 p.m. No. 16 Tennessee at No. 12 Missouri SEC Network No. 6 Florida State at Georgia Tech ACC Network 4 p.m. Nicholls at No.8 Texas Longhorn Network 6:30 p.m. Minnesota at No. 8 Texas Longhorn Network 7 p.m. Texas A&M at Auburn SEC Network 9 p.m. No. 2 Alabama at No. 15 LSU SEC Network Sun, Mar 13 Noon Boston College at North Carolina ACC Network 1:30 p.m. Drake at No. 8 Texas Longhorn Network 2 p.m. No. 19 Georgia at South Carolina SEC Network Notre Dame at Virginia ACC Network 4 p.m. Mississippi State at No. 5 Florida SEC Network NC State at No. 18 Duke ACC Network Mon, Mar 14 7 p.m. Mississippi State at No. 5 Florida SEC Network Tue, Mar 15 6 p.m. UNCW at North Carolina ACC Network Wed, Mar 16 5 p.m. Penn State at Pitt ACC Network 7 p.m. No. 6 Florida State at No. 2 Alabama SEC Network Fri, Mar 18 5 p.m. North Carolina at No. 10 Virginia Tech ACC Network 7 p.m. No. 15 LSU at No. 8 Texas Longhorn Network Sat, Mar 19 2 p.m. Notre Dame at Pitt ACC Network 3 p.m. No. 15 LSU at No. 8 Texas Longhorn Network 4 p.m. Georgia Tech at Louisville ACC Network 5:30 p.m. Ole Miss at Mississippi State SEC Network No. 15 LSU at No. 8 Texas Longhorn Network Sun, Mar 20 10 a.m. Campbell at USC Upstate ESPNU Noon Virginia at NC State ACC Network 2 p.m. No. 14 Clemson at No. 18 Duke ACC Network 6 p.m. South Carolina at Auburn SEC Network Mon, Mar 21 7 p.m. South Carolina at Auburn SEC Network Tue, Mar 22 5:30 p.m. Lamar at No. 8 Texas Longhorn Network 7 p.m. No. 1 Oklahoma at No. 20 Kentucky SEC Network Liberty at Virginia ACC Network Wed, Mar 23 7 p.m. No. 14 Clemson at No. 19 Georgia SEC Network Fri, Mar 25 5 p.m. Syracuse at Georgia Tech ACC Network 9 p.m. No. 12 Missouri at Ole Miss ESPNU Sat, Mar 26 1 p.m. Auburn at No. 20 Kentucky SEC Network 5 p.m. Louisville at No. 14 Clemson ACC Network 6 p.m. Texas A&M at No. 19 Georgia SEC Network 8:30 p.m. No. 15 LSU at No. 11 Arkansas ESPN2 Sun, Mar 27 Noon No. 18 Duke at Notre Dame ACC Network 1 p.m. No. 15 LSU at No. 11 Arkansas ESPN 2 p.m. No. 16 Tennessee at No. 5 Florida ESPNU Syracuse at Georgia Tech ACC Network 4 p.m. NC State at North Carolina ACC Network 7 p.m. No. 3 UCLA at No. 7 Washington ESPNU Mon, Mar 28 7 p.m. No. 15 LSU at No. 11 Arkansas SEC Network Tue, Mar 29 5 p.m. Harvard at Boston College ACC Network Wed, Mar 30 7 p.m. South Carolina at No. 14 Clemson ACC Network No. 23 Louisiana at No. 8 Texas Longhorn Network Fri, Apr 1 7 p.m. Iowa State at No. 8 Texas Longhorn Network Sat, Apr 2 1 p.m. No. 11 Arkansas at Ole Miss SEC Network 2 p.m. Iowa State at No. 8 Texas Longhorn Network 3 p.m. No. 5 Florida at Auburn SEC Network 4:30 p.m. No. 19 Georgia at No. 2 Alabama ESPN2 6 p.m. No. 20 Kentucky at No. 15 LSU ESPNU 7 p.m. No. 4 Oklahoma State at Baylor ESPN2 Sun, Apr 3 Noon Illinois at Minnesota ESPN2 Mississippi State at No. 16 Tennessee SEC Network 1 p.m. Iowa State at No. 8 Texas Longhorn Network 2 p.m. South Carolina at No. 12 Missouri SEC Network 4 p.m. No. 19 Georgia at No.2 Alabama SEC Network Mon, Apr 4 7 p.m. No. 19 Georgia at No. 2 Alabama SEC Network Tue, Apr 5 5 p.m. No. 24 No. 24 Northwestern at Notre Dame ACC Network Wed, Apr 6 5 p.m. St. Francis at Pitt ACC Network 6 p.m. No. 6 Florida State at No. 5 Florida SEC Network 7 p.m. No. 20 Kentucky at Louisville ESPNU UT Arlington at No. 8 Texas Longhorn Network Fri, Apr 8 2:30 p.m. NC State at South Carolina ESPNEWS 5 p.m. No. 14 Clemson at Pitt ACC Network 6 p.m. Ole Miss at No. 20 Kentucky SEC Network 10 p.m. No. 21 Arizona State at No. 17 Oregon ESPN2 Sat, Apr 9 Noon Ole Miss at No. 20 Kentucky SEC Network 2 p.m. Auburn at No. 11 Arkansas SEC Network 3 p.m. No. 2 Alabama at No. 5 Florida ESPN2 Sun, Apr 10 Noon No. 10 Virginia Tech at No. 6 Florida State ACC Network 1:30 p.m. No. 16 Tennessee at No. 19 Georgia ESPN2 4 p.m. No. 2 Alabama at No. 5 Florida ESPN2 4 p.m. No. 21 Arizona State at No. 17 Oregon ESPNU Mon, Apr 11 7 p.m. No. 2 Alabama at No. 5 Florida SEC Network Tue, Apr 12 7 p.m. No. 14 Clemson at South Carolina ESPNU Thu, Apr 14 6 p.m. Mississippi State at No. 2 Alabama SEC Network 7 p.m. No. 1 Oklahoma at No. 8 Texas Longhorn Network 8 p.m. No. 17 Oregon at No. 11 Arizona ESPN2 Fri, Apr 15 11 a.m. UMES at Morgan State ESPNU 1 p.m. Alabama State at Jackson State ESPNU No. 19 Georgia at No. 12 Missouri SEC Network 5 p.m. Syracuse at Louisville ACC Network 7 p.m. No. 1 Oklahoma at No. 8 Texas Longhorn Network 8 p.m. No. 17 Oregon at No. 11 Arizona ESPNU 10 p.m. UC San Diego at Cal State Fullerton ESPNU Sat, Apr 16 Noon South Carolina at No. 15 LSU SEC Network 2 p.m. Mississippi State at No. 2 Alabama ESPNU 2 p.m. No. 1 Oklahoma at No. 8 Texas Longhorn Network 5 p.m. Texas A&M at No. 16 Tennessee SEC Network 6 p.m. No. 19 Georgia at No. 12 Missouri ESPN2 8 p.m. No. 20 Kentucky at No. 11 Arkansas ESPN2 Sun, Apr 17 11 a.m. Princeton at Yale ESPNU Noon Syracuse at Louisville ACC Network 2 p.m. No. 20 Kentucky at No. 11 Arkansas SEC Network 4 p.m. Texas A&M at No. 16 Tennessee SEC Network Mon, Apr 18 7 p.m. Texas A&M at No. 16 Tennessee SEC Network Wed, Apr 20 5 p.m. ECU at NC State ACC Network 7 p.m. No. 10 Virginia Tech at No. 16 Tennessee ESPNU 8 p.m. Houston at No. 8 Texas Longhorn Network Thu, Apr 21 9 p.m. No. 14 Clemson at No. 6 Florida State ESPN2 Fri, Apr 22 4 p.m. Pitt at Virginia ACC Network 6 p.m. No. 14 Clemson at No. 6 Florida State ACC Network 6:30 p.m. Auburn at Mississippi State SEC Network 8 p.m. No. 11 Arkansas at No. 5 Florida ESPNU Sat, Apr 23 2 p.m. No. 15 LSU at No. 19 Georgia ESPNU No. 14 Clemson at No.6 Florida State ACC Network 2:30 p.m. No. 11 Arkansas at No. 5 Florida ESPN2 3 p.m. Ole Miss at South Carolina SEC Network 5 p.m. Auburn at Mississippi State SEC Network 7 p.m. No. 2 Alabama at Texas A&M SEC Network 7:30 p.m. No. 8 Texas at No. 4 Oklahoma State ESPN2 Sun, Apr 24 Noon Ohio State at No. 13 Michigan ESPN2 No. 15 LSU at No. 19 Georgia ESPNU Louisville at No. 10 Virginia Tech ACC Network 7 p.m. No. 12 Missouri at No. 20 Kentucky SEC Network Mon, Apr 25 7 p.m. No. 12 Missouri at No. 20 Kentucky SEC Network Wed, Apr 27 4 p.m. UCONN at Boston College ACC Network 7 p.m. Lamar at Texas A&M SEC Network Thu, Apr 28 7 p.m. No. 4 Oklahoma State at No. 6 Florida State ESPN2 Fri, Apr 29 6 p.m. No. 4 Oklahoma State at No. 6 Florida State ESPNU Sat, Apr 30 Noon No. 5 Florida at No. 15 LSU ESPN2 3 p.m. Mississippi State at No. 20 Kentucky SEC Network 4 p.m. Virginia at Louisville ACC Network 5 p.m. Texas A&M at No. 12 Missouri SEC Network Sun, May 1 11 a.m. No. 10 Virginia Tech at Boston College ACC Network Noon No. 5 Florida at No. 15 LSU ESPN2 2 p.m. Houston at South Florida ESPNU 6 p.m. No. 16 Tennessee at Ole Miss SEC Network Mon, May 2 7 p.m. No. 16 Tennessee at Ole Miss SEC Network Tue, May 3 5 p.m. Liberty at No. 10 Virginia Tech ACC Network 6 p.m. No. 5 Florida at No. 6 Florida State ESPNU Wed, May 4 6 p.m. Dartmouth at Boston College ACC Network Thu, May 5 7 p.m. Pitt at No. 18 Duke ACC Network 9 p.m. No. 4 Oklahoma State at No. 1 Oklahoma ESPN2 Fri, May 6 5 p.m. No. 24 Northwestern at Minnesota ESPN2 6 p.m. Auburn at No. 16 Tennessee SEC Network 7 p.m. No. 4 Oklahoma State at No. 1 Oklahoma ESPN2 Sat, May 7 11:30 a.m. Auburn at No. 16 Tennessee SEC Network 1 p.m. Pitt at No. 18 Duke ACC Network 1:30 p.m. Ole Miss at No. 19 Georgia SEC Network 2 p.m. Baylor at No. 8 Texas Longhorn Network 3:30 p.m. No. 11 Arkansas at Texas A&M SEC Network 5 p.m. No. 4 Oklahoma State at No. 1 Oklahoma ESPNU Sun, May 8 Noon No. 20 Kentucky at South Carolina SEC Network Noon No. 6 Florida State at NC State ACC Network 2 p.m. No. 12 Missouri at No. 2 Alabama ESPNU Louisville at Notre Dame ACC Network Baylor at No. 8 Texas Longhorn Network

