ESPN’s Super Bowl Sunday: Four-Hour Postseason NFL Countdown Headlines Pregame; NFL PrimeTime and SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt Follow Super Bowl LVI

Disneyland Resort and SoFi Stadium Host ESPN’s On-Site Programming

Super Bowl Champion Travis Kelce is Guest Analyst Throughout Postseason NFL Countdown

Postseason NFL Countdown includes Burrow and Stafford Interviews, Feature on Their Life’s Journey

Chris Berman Hosts NFL PrimeTime, Works 40th Super Bowl

ESPN’s Super Bowl Sunday programming will feature a four-hour Postseason NFL Countdown pregame show and special editions of NFL PrimeTime and SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt following the Rams-Bengals showdown, as ESPN punctuates the week around the NFL finale.

Super Bowl Sunday – Pregame

Postseason NFL Countdown on Super Bowl Sunday will feature Suzy Kolber hosting from SoFi Stadium and Sam Ponder from Disneyland Resort, as the show’s four-hour program features a dual-location setup. Hall of Famer and MVP of Super Bowl XXIX Steve Young, two-time Super Bowl champion Booger McFarland, and Pro Bowl quarterback Alex Smith will join Kolber at the stadium. Three-time Super Bowl champion Tedy Bruschi, Super Bowl XL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, Hall of Famer Randy Moss and Super Bowl champion Rex Ryan will offer analysis alongside Ponder from Disneyland. Senior NFL insiders Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter will also be at Disneyland.

Super Bowl Champion and three-time All-Pro Travis Kelce will also be part of Postseason NFL Countdown, on site at Disney for the full duration of the show. Kelce will join Ponder and analysts Bruschi, Hasselbeck, Moss and Ryan as the seven-time Pro Bowler provides his perspective on the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals, joins Moss for the famed “You Got Mossed!” segment and more.

NFL reporters Sal Paolantonio (covering the Bengals) and Dianna Russini (Rams) – who have provided updates on the Super Bowl teams throughout the week across ESPN programming – will also join Countdown.

Super Bowl Sunday – Postgame

Covering his 40th Super Bowl, Chris Berman will host NFL PrimeTime (approx. 10:30 p.m. ET) from SoFi Stadium with Young and McFarland following the game, as the trio provides instant reactions, hears from the winning team members, and more.

SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt (approx. 11:30 p.m.) will provide additional post-game coverage with Tim Hasselbeck and Ryan Clark sharing their insights and analysis. MNF analyst Louis Riddick, among others, is also expected to join the show offering reaction from the stadium.

ESPN’s Super Bowl Sunday Programming

Time (ET) Show Network 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. SportsCenter ESPN 8:30 a.m. NFL Matchup ESPN2 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Postseason NFL Countdown ESPN Approx. 10:30 p.m. NFL PrimeTime ESPN Approx. 11:30 p.m. SportsCenter with SVP ESPN

Postseason NFL Countdown Highlights

QB Conversations: Joe Burrow with Jeff Darlington, Matthew Stafford with Michelle Beisner-Buck

Joe Burrow with Jeff Darlington, Matthew Stafford with Michelle Beisner-Buck Burrow and Stafford Journey: Through the voices of Burrow and Stafford, their parents and those close to them, Postseason NFL Countdown documents their journey from toddlers to one step away from their first Super Bowl title.

Through the voices of Burrow and Stafford, their parents and those close to them, Postseason NFL Countdown documents their journey from toddlers to one step away from their first Super Bowl title. Coach O in Disneyland: National Championship-winning head coach Ed Orgeron joins the set live at Disneyland to discuss Burrow and Chase and their championship season at LSU

National Championship-winning head coach Ed Orgeron joins the set live at Disneyland to discuss Burrow and Chase and their championship season at LSU “I’m Going to Disney World ”: Phil Simms first said the magical phrase 35 years ago, a tradition that continues on today following each Super Bowl victory.

”: Phil Simms first said the magical phrase 35 years ago, a tradition that continues on today following each Super Bowl victory. Fingerprints on the Lombardi : The Lombardi Trophy remains crystal clean during the lead up to the Super Bowl; however, the second that the celebration begins, everything changes as players and team members hold, rub and kiss the famous trophy.

: The Lombardi Trophy remains crystal clean during the lead up to the Super Bowl; however, the second that the celebration begins, everything changes as players and team members hold, rub and kiss the famous trophy. You Got Mossed! : The winner of Mossed Madness and the catch of the year is announced.

: The winner of Mossed Madness and the catch of the year is announced. Prop Mania: Peyton and Eli Manning with an entertaining look at some of the craziest betting elements possible for the game.

Super Bowl LVI Game Coverage

ESPN International will present Super Bowl LVI, as ESPN’s Monday Night Football commentator team of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Riddick will call the game for Australia and New Zealand from inside SoFi Stadium.

Throughout Super Bowl Sunday, ESPN.com NFL reporters Ben Baby, Brady Henderson, Nick Wagoner, Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano provide coverage. Award-winning sports journalists Jason Reid and Bill Rhoden from The Undefeated will be in Los Angeles with post-game opinion pieces on the winner and the loser.

–30–

Contact: Derek Volner ([email protected])