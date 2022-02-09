First Pitch for Baseball on ACC Network Set for February 25

ACCN will televise 57 games, including more than 28 conference matchups

ACC Baseball Championship Semifinals televised on ACCN

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will offer an expansive schedule of ACC baseball games for the 2022 season with 57 games, including more than 28 conference matchups, beginning Friday, Feb. 25.

Additionally, ACC teams will play five regular-season games on ESPN networks, while ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), ACCN’s digital platform available on the ESPN App, will carry a number of baseball games throughout the spring.

All 14 ACC teams will be showcased this season, including 2021 Men’s College World Series participants NC State and Virginia making seven and five appearances, respectively, on the network, while reigning ACC Champion and No. 23 Duke will be featured six times. The 10th-ranked Wolfpack kicks off ACCN’s season-long baseball coverage on Friday, Feb. 25 against Quinnipiac at 6 p.m.

Conference play on ACCN starts on Friday, March 11 with No. 10 NC State hosting No. 13 Notre Dame at 6 p.m.

Must-watch baseball games on ACCN

9 Florida at No. 25 Miami (March 6)

South Carolina at Clemson (March 6)

13 Notre Dame at No. 10 NC State (March 11)

23 Duke at No. 11 Florida State (March 25)

21 Georgia Tech at No. 10 NC State (March 26)

9 Florida at No. 11 Florida State (April 2)

Kentucky at Louisville (April 19)

23 Duke at No. 21 Georgia Tech (April 24)

12 East Carolina at No. 10 NC State (April 26)

17 TCU at No. 11 Florida State (April 30)

ACC Championship Coverage on ACCN

ACCN will exclusively feature the semifinals of the ACC Baseball Championship on May 28 live from BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte, N.C. ESPN2 will cover the ACC Baseball Championship game on Sunday, May 29.

ACC Teams ranked in the 2022 D1Baseball Preseason Top 25: No. 10 NC State, No. 11 Florida State, No. 13 Notre Dame, No. 21 Georgia Tech, No. 23 Duke and No. 25 Miami.

2022 ACC Baseball on ACC Network

Dates, times and matchups are subject to change

Rankings based on the 2022 D1Baseball Preseason Top 25

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Fri, Feb. 25 6 p.m. Quinnipiac at No. 10 NC State ACCN Fri, March 4 7 p.m. Cal at Florida State ACCN Sat, March 6 Noon No. 9 Florida at No. 25 Miami ACCN 3 p.m. South Carolina at Clemson ACCN Wed, March 9 6 p.m. George Mason at Wake Forest ACCN Fri, March 11 3 p.m. Michigan at Louisville ACCN 6 p.m. No. 13 Notre Dame at No. 10 NC State ACCN Sat, March 12 4 p.m. Virginia at No. 23 Duke ACCN 7 p.m. Boston College at No. 25 Miami ACCN Wed, March 16 7 p.m. Coastal Carolina at No. 10 NC State ACCN Fri, March 18 7 p.m. No. 13 Notre Dame at Louisville ACCN Sat, March 19 6 p.m. North Carolina at No. 23 Duke ACCN Tue, March 22 4 p.m. Northwestern at No. 13 Notre Dame ACCN Wed, March 23 3 p.m. Presbyterian at No. 23 Duke ACCN 6 p.m. Kennesaw State at Georgia Tech ACCN Fri, March 25 7 p.m. No. 23 Duke at No. 11 Florida State ACCN Sat, March 26 7 p.m. No. 21 Georgia Tech at No. 10 NC State ACCN Tue, March 29 7 p.m. UNCW at North Carolina ACCN Wed, March 30 4 p.m. Coastal Carolina at Wake Forest ACCN Fri, April 1 3 p.m. Louisville at Pitt ACCN Sat, April 2 6 p.m. No. 10 NC State at Clemson ACCN Sun, April 3 Noon Wake Forest at Boston College ACCN Tue, April 5 7 p.m. No. 16 Georgia at Clemson ACCN Wed, April 6 7 p.m. Liberty at Virginia ACCN Fri, April 8 7 p.m. Virginia at No. 25 Miami ACCN Sun, April 10 2 p.m. No. 11 Florida State at Georgia Tech ACCN Tue, April 12 7 p.m. No. 9 Florida at No. 11 Florida State ACCN Fri, April 15 7 p.m. Clemson at Wake Forest ACCN Sun, April 17 2 p.m. Virginia at Pitt ACCN Tue, April 19 5 p.m. Kentucky at Louisville ACCN 8 p.m. Campbell at North Carolina ACCN Wed, April 20 7 p.m. UConn at Boston College ACCN Fri, April 22 8 p.m. No. 10 NC State at Louisville ACCN Sat, April 23 6 p.m. Virginia Tech at Boston College ACCN/ACCNX 6 p.m. Pitt at No. 25 Miami ACCN/ACCNX Sun, April 24 2 p.m. No. 23 Duke at No. 21 Georgia Tech ACCN Tue, April 26 7 p.m. No. 12 East Carolina at No. 10 NC State ACCN Sat, April 30 1 p.m. Boston College at No. 13 Notre Dame ACCN 6 p.m. No. 17 TCU at No. 11 Florida State ACCN Tue, May 3 7 p.m. Charlotte at North Carolina ACCN Fri, May 6 7 p.m. No. 21 Georgia Tech at Clemson ACCN Sat, May 7 3 p.m. No. 11 Florida State at Boston College ACCN Tue, May 10 6 p.m. Michigan State at No. 13 Notre Dame ACCN Wed, May 11 6 p.m. Liberty at Virginia Tech ACCN Fri, May 13 6 p.m. Wake Forest at North Carolina ACCN Sat, May 14 1 p.m. Louisville at Virginia Tech ACCN 4 p.m. Pitt at No. 13 Notre Dame ACCN 7 p.m. No. 25 Miami at No. 11 Florida State ACCN Sun, May 15 Noon Pitt at No. 13 Notre Dame ACCN 3 p.m. Clemson at Virginia ACCN Tue, May 17 6 p.m. Kansas State at Virginia Tech ACCN Thu, May 19 TBD No. 23 Duke at Virginia Tech ACCN TBD ACC Wildcard ACCN Fri, May 20 TBD ACC Wildcard ACCN TBD ACC Wildcard ACCN Sat, May 21 TBD ACC Wildcard ACCN Sat, May 28 TBD ACC Baseball Championship Semifinal 1 ACCN TBD ACC Baseball Championship Semifinal 2 ACCN

About ACC Network

Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.

Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: Comcast’s Xfinity, Cox, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, DISH Network, Frontier, fuboTV, Google Fiber, Hulu+ Live TV, Mediacom, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN App to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit https://getaccn.com.