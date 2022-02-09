First Pitch for Baseball on ACC Network Set for February 25
- ACCN will televise 57 games, including more than 28 conference matchups
- ACC Baseball Championship Semifinals televised on ACCN
ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will offer an expansive schedule of ACC baseball games for the 2022 season with 57 games, including more than 28 conference matchups, beginning Friday, Feb. 25.
Additionally, ACC teams will play five regular-season games on ESPN networks, while ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), ACCN’s digital platform available on the ESPN App, will carry a number of baseball games throughout the spring.
All 14 ACC teams will be showcased this season, including 2021 Men’s College World Series participants NC State and Virginia making seven and five appearances, respectively, on the network, while reigning ACC Champion and No. 23 Duke will be featured six times. The 10th-ranked Wolfpack kicks off ACCN’s season-long baseball coverage on Friday, Feb. 25 against Quinnipiac at 6 p.m.
Conference play on ACCN starts on Friday, March 11 with No. 10 NC State hosting No. 13 Notre Dame at 6 p.m.
Must-watch baseball games on ACCN
- 9 Florida at No. 25 Miami (March 6)
- South Carolina at Clemson (March 6)
- 13 Notre Dame at No. 10 NC State (March 11)
- 23 Duke at No. 11 Florida State (March 25)
- 21 Georgia Tech at No. 10 NC State (March 26)
- 9 Florida at No. 11 Florida State (April 2)
- Kentucky at Louisville (April 19)
- 23 Duke at No. 21 Georgia Tech (April 24)
- 12 East Carolina at No. 10 NC State (April 26)
- 17 TCU at No. 11 Florida State (April 30)
ACC Championship Coverage on ACCN
ACCN will exclusively feature the semifinals of the ACC Baseball Championship on May 28 live from BB&T Ballpark in Charlotte, N.C. ESPN2 will cover the ACC Baseball Championship game on Sunday, May 29.
ACC Teams ranked in the 2022 D1Baseball Preseason Top 25: No. 10 NC State, No. 11 Florida State, No. 13 Notre Dame, No. 21 Georgia Tech, No. 23 Duke and No. 25 Miami.
2022 ACC Baseball on ACC Network
Dates, times and matchups are subject to change
Rankings based on the 2022 D1Baseball Preseason Top 25
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Fri, Feb. 25
|6 p.m.
|Quinnipiac at No. 10 NC State
|ACCN
|Fri, March 4
|7 p.m.
|Cal at Florida State
|ACCN
|Sat, March 6
|Noon
|No. 9 Florida at No. 25 Miami
|ACCN
|3 p.m.
|South Carolina at Clemson
|ACCN
|Wed, March 9
|6 p.m.
|George Mason at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|Fri, March 11
|3 p.m.
|Michigan at Louisville
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|No. 13 Notre Dame at No. 10 NC State
|ACCN
|Sat, March 12
|4 p.m.
|Virginia at No. 23 Duke
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|Boston College at No. 25 Miami
|ACCN
|Wed, March 16
|7 p.m.
|Coastal Carolina at No. 10 NC State
|ACCN
|Fri, March 18
|7 p.m.
|No. 13 Notre Dame at Louisville
|ACCN
|Sat, March 19
|6 p.m.
|North Carolina at No. 23 Duke
|ACCN
|Tue, March 22
|4 p.m.
|Northwestern at No. 13 Notre Dame
|ACCN
|Wed, March 23
|3 p.m.
|Presbyterian at No. 23 Duke
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|Kennesaw State at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|Fri, March 25
|7 p.m.
|No. 23 Duke at No. 11 Florida State
|ACCN
|Sat, March 26
|7 p.m.
|No. 21 Georgia Tech at No. 10 NC State
|ACCN
|Tue, March 29
|7 p.m.
|UNCW at North Carolina
|ACCN
|Wed, March 30
|4 p.m.
|Coastal Carolina at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|Fri, April 1
|3 p.m.
|Louisville at Pitt
|ACCN
|Sat, April 2
|6 p.m.
|No. 10 NC State at Clemson
|ACCN
|Sun, April 3
|Noon
|Wake Forest at Boston College
|ACCN
|Tue, April 5
|7 p.m.
|No. 16 Georgia at Clemson
|ACCN
|Wed, April 6
|7 p.m.
|Liberty at Virginia
|ACCN
|Fri, April 8
|7 p.m.
|Virginia at No. 25 Miami
|ACCN
|Sun, April 10
|2 p.m.
|No. 11 Florida State at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|Tue, April 12
|7 p.m.
|No. 9 Florida at No. 11 Florida State
|ACCN
|Fri, April 15
|7 p.m.
|Clemson at Wake Forest
|ACCN
|Sun, April 17
|2 p.m.
|Virginia at Pitt
|ACCN
|Tue, April 19
|5 p.m.
|Kentucky at Louisville
|ACCN
|8 p.m.
|Campbell at North Carolina
|ACCN
|Wed, April 20
|7 p.m.
|UConn at Boston College
|ACCN
|Fri, April 22
|8 p.m.
|No. 10 NC State at Louisville
|ACCN
|Sat, April 23
|6 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Boston College
|ACCN/ACCNX
|6 p.m.
|Pitt at No. 25 Miami
|ACCN/ACCNX
|Sun, April 24
|2 p.m.
|No. 23 Duke at No. 21 Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|Tue, April 26
|7 p.m.
|No. 12 East Carolina at No. 10 NC State
|ACCN
|Sat, April 30
|1 p.m.
|Boston College at No. 13 Notre Dame
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|No. 17 TCU at No. 11 Florida State
|ACCN
|Tue, May 3
|7 p.m.
|Charlotte at North Carolina
|ACCN
|Fri, May 6
|7 p.m.
|No. 21 Georgia Tech at Clemson
|ACCN
|Sat, May 7
|3 p.m.
|No. 11 Florida State at Boston College
|ACCN
|Tue, May 10
|6 p.m.
|Michigan State at No. 13 Notre Dame
|ACCN
|Wed, May 11
|6 p.m.
|Liberty at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|Fri, May 13
|6 p.m.
|Wake Forest at North Carolina
|ACCN
|Sat, May 14
|1 p.m.
|Louisville at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Pitt at No. 13 Notre Dame
|ACCN
|7 p.m.
|No. 25 Miami at No. 11 Florida State
|ACCN
|Sun, May 15
|Noon
|Pitt at No. 13 Notre Dame
|ACCN
|3 p.m.
|Clemson at Virginia
|ACCN
|Tue, May 17
|6 p.m.
|Kansas State at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|Thu, May 19
|TBD
|No. 23 Duke at Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|TBD
|ACC Wildcard
|ACCN
|Fri, May 20
|TBD
|ACC Wildcard
|ACCN
|TBD
|ACC Wildcard
|ACCN
|Sat, May 21
|TBD
|ACC Wildcard
|ACCN
|Sat, May 28
|TBD
|ACC Baseball Championship Semifinal 1
|ACCN
|TBD
|ACC Baseball Championship Semifinal 2
|ACCN
About ACC Network
Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.
Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: Comcast’s Xfinity, Cox, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, DISH Network, Frontier, fuboTV, Google Fiber, Hulu+ Live TV, Mediacom, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN App to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit https://getaccn.com.