Four Exclusive NHL Games Across ESPN, ABC and ESPN+ this Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

ABC Hockey Saturday debuts this week with New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Metro Division showdown

Tuesday, February 22: New York Islanders vs. Seattle Kraken on ESPN+ and Hulu

Thursday, February 24: Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers on ESPN; Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+ and Hulu

Thursday’s Capitals vs. Rangers game available on ESPN Deportes; Saturday’s Rangers vs. Penguins game available in Spanish on ESPN+

Out-of-market games stream exclusively on ESPN+ all season – 36 games this week

Beginning this week, the National Hockey League (NHL) regular season coverage expands to include exclusive game coverage on ESPN+ and Hulu on Tuesday and Thursday, ESPN on Thursday and the first of nine-consecutive weeks of ABC Hockey Saturdays.

With four exclusive games this week, coverage begins Tuesday evening as the New York Islanders (18-20-7) travel to Seattle to take on the Kraken (16-32-4) at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Hulu. Leah Hextall will provide play-by-play commentary with Dominic Moore offering analysis and Linda Cohn reporting. Studio coverage will be hosted by Arda Öcal and analyst Barry Melrose.

On Thursday, February 24, ESPN provides exclusive coverage of Hart Trophy candidate Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals (28-15-9) taking on fellow countryman and Venzina Trophy favorite Igor Shesterkin and the New York Rangers (32-13-5) at 7 p.m. ET. The Rangers’ Chris Kreider and Ovechkin – both of whom rank in the top four of goal scorers this season (Kreider 33, Ovechkin 31) – will aim to lead their teams to victory in a heated, bad-blood Metropolitan division matchup.

Thursday also features a national exclusive game on ESPN+ and Hulu at 7 p.m. ET between the Columbus Blue Jackets (25-23-1) and Atlantic Division-leading Florida Panthers (35-10-5) and Jonathan Huberdeau, who just recorded his 70th point of the season, and helped the high-scoring Panthers move to within one point of the NHL-leading Avalanche.

Bob Wischsen will handle play-by-play for Capitals-Rangers, with analysis from Brian Boucher and Leah Hextall reporting. Blue Jackets-Panthers coverage will be provided by John Buccigross on play-by-play commentary with Cassie Campbell-Pascall providing analysis. Studio coverage for both games will be hosted by Steve Levy, who will be joined by analysts Mark Messier and Chris Chelios.

On Saturday, February 26, ABC Hockey Saturday kicks off as the NHL returns to ABC with a 3 p.m. ET puck drop (simulcast on ESPN+) between the New York Rangers (32-13-5) and Pittsburgh Penguins (31-13-8) in a battle for the Metropolitan Division. The afternoon showdown will feature plenty of star power as the Rangers’ duo of Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin face the Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby, who recently scored his 500th goal. Play-by-play commentator Sean McDonough will be joined by analyst Ray Ferraro and reporter Emily Kaplan. Studio coverage will once again be provided by Steve Levy, Mark Messier and Chris Chelios.

In addition, 36 out-of-market games, each with a choice of home and away telecasts, will stream live on ESPN+ this week. ESPN+ is the streaming home to more than 1,000 out-of-market games throughout the season.*

**How to watch NHL games on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, and Hulu**

Exclusive NHL game on ESPN+ and Hulu this week:

Date Time (ET) Network Teams & On-Air Talent Tuesday Feb. 22 10 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu New York Islanders vs. Seattle Kraken Play-by-Play: Leah Hextall Analyst: Dominic Moore Reporter: Linda Cohn Studio: Arda Öcal, Barry Melrose Thursday Feb. 24 7 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Florida Panthers Play-by-Play: John Buccigross Analyst: Cassie Campbell-Pascall Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios Thursday Feb. 24 7 p.m. ESPN Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Brian Boucher Reporter: Leah Hextall Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios Saturday Feb. 26 3 p.m. ABC, ESPN+ (simulcast) New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analyst: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, Chris Chelios

*Commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL OUT-OF-MARKET GAMES ON ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream 36 out-of-market games this week. Friday night features several division matchups, beginning with Metropolitan Division rivals Columbus Blue Jackets (25-23-1) facing off against the Carolina Hurricanes (35-11-4) at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Pacific Division matchup between the Los Angeles Kings (26-17-7) and the Anaheim Ducks (24-19-9) at 10 p.m. ET.

On Saturday, Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers (28-19-3) visit the Florida Panthers (35-10-5) at 12:30 p.m. ET. On the Western Conference side, the Central’s second-place Minnesota Wild (31-13-3) travel to Calgary to take on the Pacific Division-leading Flames (30-13-6) – currently on a 10-game win streak – at 10 p.m. ET, and the first-place Colorado Avalanche (36-10-4) face off against the Pacific’s second-place Vegas Golden Knights (29-18-4) at 10 p.m. ET.

*Out-of-market games are subject to local blackouts.

NHL en Español

ESPN Deportes will provide coverage in Spanish of the Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers game on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. Kenneth Garay will provide play-by-play, with Carlos Rossell providing analysis. On Saturday, the New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins game at 3 p.m. ET will be available in Spanish on ESPN+, with Eitan Benezra on play-by-play, with Antonio Valle providing analysis.

STUDIO SHOWS

The Point, hosted by Arda Öcal this week, will air at the regularly scheduled time on Thursday, February 24, at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2. ESPN NHL reporter Emily Kaplan will have a feature story on the Washington Capitals’ Tom Wilson, while Jeremy Schapp covers New York Ranger defenseman Adam Fox ahead of that night’s heated rivalry game on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET.

All episodes of The Point are simulcast live on ESPN+ with replays available on-demand.

In The Crease

New episodes of In The Crease stream exclusively on ESPN+ each NHL game day, following the last game of the day.

The Drop

The Drop, a 30-minute live digital pregame show, returns this Thursday for the Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET. The show is streamed on the ESPN App and ESPN’s YouTube, Twitter and Facebook platforms.

PODCASTS

In the Crease – The ESPN NHL Podcast with Linda Cohn and Emily Kaplan

Hall of Fame sportscaster Linda Cohn and national NHL reporter Emily Kaplan continue to bring fans their insider perspectives, reporting, reactions and analysis to the latest breaking headlines and under the radar stories both on and off the ice with new episodes every week. How to listen and episode guide.

ESPN Daily Podcast

ESPN senior hockey writer Greg Wyshynski joins the ESPN Daily team on Thursday to talk about NHL lightning rod Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins and his top heel moments.

NHL on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski and ESPN NHL reporter Kristen Shilton, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

