It’s Time to Ball! ACC Network Heads to Greensboro and Brooklyn for ACC Women’s and Men’s Basketball Tournaments

Surrounding Coverage Throughout Champ Week of ACC Women’s and Men’s Tournaments

Packer and Durham , Nothing But Net Live from the Greensboro Coliseum and Barclays Center

Women’s Tournament Semifinals and New York Life ACC Men’s Tournament First Round Games Exclusively on ACCN

ACC Basketball Awards Announced on Packer and Durham

Nothing But Net: Selection Special Sunday, March 13

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, is set for nearly two weeks of dedicated coverage of the 2022 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament and New York Life ACC Men’s Tournament.

Packer and Durham, ACCN’s weekday morning show, and Nothing But Net, ACCN’s signature basketball program, will provide expansive surrounding coverage of both tournaments beginning Wednesday, March 2.

Ladies Night Coverage and #ACCWBBT Semifinals on ACCN

The ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament (March 2-6) tips off Champ Week Presented By Principal and the ladies night squad of host Kelsey Riggs, Kelly Gramlich, Chelsea Gray and Muffet McGraw will have insight and analysis throughout. ACCN will provide exclusive postgame coverage of the second (March 3) and quarterfinal (March 4) round games each of those evenings on Nothing But Net, as well as 30-minute pre and postgame shows surrounding the tournament semifinal games carried exclusively on ACCN Saturday, March 5, at noon and 2:30 p.m. ET.

The quartet returns on Sunday, March 6, for a half-hour, championship-edition pre-game show ahead of the tournament final airing on ESPN at noon, as well as an additional hour of postgame coverage filled with reaction, analysis and interviews with the winning head coach and players after they cut down the nets. Championship Sunday’s postgame show will be available live on ACCN’s digital platform, ACCNX and will re-air on the network at 9 p.m. Sunday night.

Beth Mowins and Debbie Antonelli will call the semifinal and championship games on ACCN and ESPN. The first-, second-, and quarterfinal round games will be available on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), subject to blackout in select markets.

New York Life ACC Men’s Tournament

The entertainment continues two days later as the New York Life ACC Men’s Tournament begins with first-round games from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday, March 8, exclusively on ACCN. Anish Shroff and Jordan Cornette will call the first two games at 2 and 4:30 p.m., while Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander have the final game of the day slated for 7 p.m.

ESPN and ESPN2 will carry the New York Life ACC Tournament second round (March 9), quarterfinals (March 10) and semifinals (March 11), while ESPN has the championship game on Saturday, March 12 at 8:30 p.m.

Nothing But Net with Joel Berry, Carlos Boozer, Luke Hancock and host Kelsey Riggs will be live onsite with pre and postgame, and halftime coverage surrounding the first-round games on March 8. The foursome will be back each evening following the second round and quarterfinals games on Wednesday, March 9 and Thursday, March 10, respectively with an hour postgame show providing a full recap of the day’s action.

Additionally, Nothing But Net will have an 30-minute pre-game show ahead of the tournament semifinals on Friday, March 11, beginning at 6:30 p.m., (ACCNX) and a hour postgame show following the games. Championship Saturday features 30 minutes of Nothing But Net at 8 p.m. (ACCNX), previewing the title game matchup, and an hour postgame with complete championship reaction.

Packer and Durham on Location

Packer and Durham will be live on site from 7-10 a.m., Friday, March 4, ahead of the ACC Women’s Tournament Quarterfinals, and Friday, March 11 to preview the New York Life ACC Men’s Tournament Semifinals. The three-hour program hosted by Mark Packer and Wes Durham will include matchup breakdowns, interviews, special guests, post-round reaction and commentary from around the league.

ACC Basketball Awards Announced on Packer and Durham

The 2022 Atlantic Coast Conference men’s and women’s basketball awards will be announced exclusively on Packer and Durham in advance of their respective tournaments. The ACC women’s basketball Player, Rookie, Defensive Player, Sixth Player, Most Improved Player and Coach of the Year awards will be announced on Tuesday, March 1, at 9 a.m., while the men’s basketball All-ACC Teams, along with Player, Rookie, Defensive Player, Most Improved Player, Sixth Man and Coach of the Year will unveiled on Monday, March 7 at 9 a.m.

Postgame Press Conferences Available on ACCNX

Postgame press conferences featuring head coaches and student-athletes will be streamed live on ACCNX following each game of the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament and New York Life ACC Men’s Tournament. Championship trophy presentations will also be carried live postgame on Nothing But Net.

Nothing But Net Selection Show Special

ACCN will have a special episode of Nothing But Net surrounding the men’s and women’s NCAA tournament selection shows on Sunday, March 13. Kelsey Riggs will be back in ACCN’s Bristol, Conn., studio to host Nothing But Net: Selection Special Sunday at 9 p.m., with reaction and analysis of matchups with both men’s and women’s studio teams following the men’s and women’s tournament selections.

ACCN social will provide on-site, behind-the-scenes coverage from the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament and New York Life ACC Men’s Tournament. Fans can follow along with ACCN on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Champ Week Presented By Principal: ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament

(Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, N.C.)

Date Time (ET) Event Network Wed, March 2 1 p.m. ACC Women’s Tournament First Round ACCNX 3:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Tournament First Round ACCNX 6:30 p.m. ACC Women’s Tournament First Round ACCNX Thu, March 3 11 a.m. ACC Women’s Tournament Second Round ACCNX 2 p.m. ACC Women’s Tournament Second Round ACCNX 6 p.m. ACC Women’s Tournament Second Round ACCNX 8 p.m. ACC Women’s Tournament Second Round ACCNX 10 p.m. Nothing But Net Presented by TIAA ACCN Fri, March 4 7 a.m. Packer and Durham Live ACCN 11 a.m. ACC Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal #1 ACCNX 2 p.m. ACC Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal #2 ACCNX 4 p.m. Nothing But Net ACCN 6 p.m. ACC Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal #3 ACCNX 8 p.m. ACC Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal #4 ACCNX 10 p.m. Nothing But Net Presented by TIAA ACCN Sat, March 5 11:30 a.m. Nothing But Net Presented by TIAA ACCN Noon ACC Semifinal #1 ACCN 2 p.m. Nothing But Net Presented by TIAA ACCN 2:30 p.m. ACC Semifinal #2 ACCN 4:30 p.m. Nothing But Net Presented by TIAA ACCN Sun, March 6 11:30 a.m. Nothing But Net Presented by TIAA ACCN Noon ACC Women’s Tournament Final ESPN 2 p.m. Nothing But Net Presented by TIAA ACCNX

Champ Week Presented by Principal: New York Life ACC Men’s Tournament

(Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.)

Date Time (ET) Event Network Tue, March 8 1:30 p.m. Nothing But Net ACCN 2 p.m. New York Life ACC Men’s Tournament First Round Anish Shroff, Jordan Cornette ACCN 4 p.m. Nothing But Net ACCN 4:30 p.m. New York Life ACC Men’s Tournament First Round Anish Shroff, Jordan Cornette ACCN 6:30 p.m. Nothing But Net ACCN 7 p.m. New York Life ACC Men’s Tournament First Round Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander ACCN 9 p.m. Nothing But Net ACCN Wed, March 9 Noon New York Life ACC Men’s Tournament Second Round Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Holly Rowe ESPN/ESPN2 2 p.m. New York Life ACC Tournament Second Round Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Holly Rowe ESPN/ESPN2 7 p.m. New York Life ACC Men’s Tournament Second Round Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Andraya Carter ESPN/ESPN2 9 p.m. New York Life ACC Men’s Tournament Second Round Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Andraya Carter ESPN/ESPN2 11:30 p.m. Nothing But Net ACCN Thu, March 10 12:30 p.m. New York Life ACC Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal #1 Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Holly Rowe ESPN/ESPN2 2:30 p.m. New York Life ACC Tournament Quarterfinal #2 Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Holly Rowe ESPN/ESPN2 7 p.m. New York Life ACC Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal #3 Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Andraya Carter ESPN/ESPN2 9 p.m. New York Life ACC Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal #4 Dave O’Brien, Cory Alexander, Andraya Carter ESPN/ESPN2 11 p.m. Nothing But Net ACCN Fri, March 11 7 a.m. Packer and Durham ACCN 6:30 p.m. Nothing But Net ACCNX 7 p.m. New York Life ACC Men’s Tournament Semifinal #1 Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Holly Rowe ESPN/ESPN2 9 p.m. New York Life ACC Men’s Tournament Semifinal #2 Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Holly Rowe ESPN/ESPN2 11 p.m. Nothing But Net ACCN Sat, March 12 8 p.m. Nothing But Net ACCNX 8:30 p.m. New York Life ACC Men’s Tournament Final Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Holly Rowe ESPN 10:30 p.m. Nothing But Net ACCN Sun, March 13 9 p.m. Nothing But Net: Selection Special ACCN

