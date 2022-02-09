Longhorn Network’s Spring Sports Coverage Begins February 16

Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network’s Spring Sports Coverage Begins February 16

Photo of Amy Ufnowski Amy Ufnowski 13 hours ago
  • LHN to carry more than 85 events this spring
  • More than 40 softball games; 28 baseball games
  • 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Presented by Truist scheduled for March 23-26

Longhorn Network (LHN), ESPN’s 24-hour network devoted to the University of Texas, will offer an expansive schedule of Texas baseball and softball, as well as coverage of the 2022 Texas Relays and men’s and women’s tennis totaling over 85 live spring events beginning Wednesday, Feb. 16. 

Texas Softball

First pitch for Texas softball on LHN begins February 16 with the eighth-ranked Longhorns hosting McNeese at 5 p.m. LHN will also carry two Texas games in the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by Wilson when the Longhorns face Auburn on Friday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. CT, and UCF Saturday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m.

Notably, LHN will carry more than 40 games for the season and full weekend softball series for three matchups – No. 15 LSU (March 18-19), Iowa State (April 1-3) and No. 1 Oklahoma (April 14-16).

Texas, picked third in the Big 12 Preseason Coaches Poll, returns 13 letterwinners from the 2021 season that went 43-14 overall with an appearance in the NCAA Stillwater Super Regional. The Longhorns’ roster boasts three preseason All-Americans in second baseman Janae Jefferson, and pitchers Shea O’Leary and Hailey Dolcini.

Softball on Longhorn Network

Dates, times and matchups are subject to change

Rankings based on the 2022 ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Preseason Top 25

 

Date Time (CT) Matchup Network
Wed, Feb. 16 4 p.m. McNeese at No. 8 Texas LHN
Fri, Feb. 18 3 p.m. Auburn vs No. 8 Texas

St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by Wilson

 LHN
Sat, Feb. 19 6 p.m. UCF vs No. 8 Texas

St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by Wilson

 LHN
Wed, Feb. 23 6 p.m. North Texas at No. 8 Texas LHN
Thu, Feb. 24 4 p.m. UT San Antonio vs Texas State

Texas Softball Classic

LHN
  6:30 p.m. UT San Antonio at No. 8 Texas

Texas Softball Classic

 LHN
Fri, Feb. 25 11:30 a.m. Texas State at Tulsa

Texas Softball Classic

 LHN
  2 p.m. No. 21 Arizona State at No. 8 Texas

Texas Softball Classic

 LHN
  4:30 p.m. Tulsa vs No. 21 Arizona State

Texas Softball Classic

 LHN
Sat, Feb. 26 10 a.m. UT San Antonio vs Tulsa

Texas Softball Classic

 LHN
  1:30 p.m. No. 8 Texas vs Tulsa

Texas Softball Classic

 LHN
  5:30 p.m. Texas State at No. 8 Texas

Texas Softball Classic

 LHN
Sun, Feb. 27 10 a.m. Tulsa vs Texas State

Texas Softball Classic

 LHN
  12:30 p.m. No. 21 Arizona State at No. 8 Texas

Texas Softball Classic

 LHN
Wed, Mar 2 6 p.m. Sam Houston at Texas LHN
Fri, Mar 11 11 a.m. Drake vs Nicholls

Bevo Classic

 LHN
  1:30 p.m. Nicholls vs Minnesota

Bevo Classic

 LHN
  4 p.m. Drake at No. 8 Texas

Bevo Classic

 LHN
  6:30 p.m. Minnesota at No. 8 Texas

Bevo Classic

 LHN
Sat, Mar 12 10 a.m. Nicholls vs Drake

Bevo Classic

 LHN
  12:30 p.m. Drake vs Minnesota

Bevo Classic

 LHN
  3 p.m. Nicholls at No. 8 Texas

Bevo Classic

 LHN
  5:30 p.m. Minnesota at No. 8 Texas

Bevo Classic

 LHN
Sun, March 13 10 a.m. Minnesota vs Nicholls

Bevo Classic

 LHN
  12:30 p.m. Drake at No. 8 Texas

Bevo Classic

 LHN
Fri, March 18 6 p.m. No. 15 LSU at No. 8 Texas LHN
Sat, March 19 2 p.m. No. 15 LSU at No. 8 Texas LHN
  4:30 p.m. No. 15 LSU at No. 8 Texas LHN
Tue, March 22 4:30 p.m. Lamar at No. 8 Texas LHN
Wed, March 30 6 p.m. Louisiana at No. 8 Texas LHN
Fri, April 1 6 p.m. Iowa State at No. 8 Texas LHN
Sat, April 2 1 p.m. Iowa State at No. 8 Texas LHN
Sun, April 3 Noon Iowa State at No. 8 Texas LHN
Wed, April 6 6 p.m. UT Arlington at No. 8 Texas LHN
Thu, April 14 6 p.m. No. 1 Oklahoma at No. 8 Texas LHN
Fri, April 15 6 p.m. No. 1 Oklahoma at No. 8 Texas LHN
Sat, April 16 1 p.m. No. 1 Oklahoma at No. 8 Texas LHN
Wed, April 20 7 p.m. Houston at No. 8 Texas LHN
Sat, May 7 1 p.m. Baylor at No. 8 Texas LHN
Sun, May 8 1 p.m. Baylor at No. 8 Texas LHN

 

Texas Baseball

Longhorn Network, the home of Texas baseball, will televise 28 games this season. Ten Big 12 matchups will air on LHN highlighted by three-game series against Baylor (April 22-24), No. 7 Oklahoma State (April 29 – May 1) and Kansas (May 19-21) Additionally, Game Plan with David Pierce will return Wed., March 23.

Texas baseball, ranked No. 1 in the D1Baseball Preseason Top 25, was selected to finish first in the Preseason Big 12 Baseball Coaches Poll. Texas LHP Pete Hansen was named the Big 12 Preseason Pitcher of the Year, while Tristan Stevens and Ivan Melendez were unanimous All-Big 12 selections. The Longhorns totaled seven selections on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, and welcome back several key players from last season’s squad that won the Big 12 Championship and advanced to the College World Series.

Baseball on Longhorn Network

Dates, times and matchups are subject to change

Rankings based on the 2022 D1Baseball Preseason Top 25  

Date Time (CT) Matchup Network
Fri, Feb. 18 6:30 p.m. Rice at No. 1 Texas LHN
Sat, Feb. 19 2:30 p.m. Rice at No. 1 Texas LHN
Sun, Feb. 20 1 p.m. Rice at No. 1 Texas LHN
Fri, Feb. 25 6:30 p.m. Alabama at No. 1 Texas LHN
Sat, Feb. 26 12:30 p.m. Alabama at No. 1 Texas LHN
Sun,  Feb. 27 2:30 p.m. Alabama at No. 1 Texas LHN
Wed, March 9 6:30 p.m. Texas State at No.  1 Texas LHN
Fri, March 18 6:30 p.m. Incarnate Word at No. 1 Texas LHN
Sat, March 19 2:30 p.m. Incarnate Word at No. 1 Texas LHN
Sun, March 20 1 p.m. Incarnate Word at No. 1 Texas LHN
Tue, March 22 6:30 p.m. Central Arkansas at No. 1 Texas LHN
Tue, March 29 6:30 p.m. Texas A&M at No. 1 Texas LHN
Tue, April 5 6:30 p.m. UT Rio Grande Valley at No. 1 Texas LHN
Fri, April 8 1 p.m. No. 17 TCU at No. 1 Texas

Presented by Capital Farm Credit

 LHN
Tue, April 12 6:30 p.m. Stephen F. Austin at No. 1 Texas LHN
Tue, April 19 6:30 p.m. Air Force at No. 1 Texas LHN
Wed, April 20 4 p.m. Air Force at No. 1 Texas LHN
Fri, April 22 6:30 p.m. Baylor at No. 1 Texas

Presented by Capital Farm Credit

 LHN
Sat, April 23 1 p.m. Baylor at No. 1 Texas

Presented by Capital Farm Credit

 LHN
Sun, April 24 1 p.m. Baylor at No. 1 Texas

Presented by Capital Farm Credit

 LHN
Fri, April 29 6:30 p.m. No. 7 Oklahoma State at No. 1 Texas

Presented by Capital Farm Credit

 LHN
Sat, April 30 2:30 p.m. No. 7 Oklahoma State at No. 1 Texas

Presented by Capital Farm Credit

 LHN
Sun, May 1 1 p.m. No. 7 Oklahoma State at No. 1 Texas

Presented by Capital Farm Credit

 LHN
Tue, May 3 6:30 p.m. Houston Baptist at No. 1 Texas LHN
Tue, May 10 6:30 p.m. Texas Southern at No. 1 Texas LHN
Tue, May 17 6:30 p.m. Sam Houston at No. 1 Texas LHN
Thu, May 19 6:30 p.m. Kansas at No. 1 Texas

Presented by Capital Farm Credit

 LHN
Fri, May 20 6:30 p.m. Kansas at No. 1 Texas

Presented by Capital Farm Credit

 LHN
Sat, May 21 2:30 p.m. Kansas at No. 1 Texas

Presented by Capital Farm Credit

 LHN

Olympic Sports

Longhorn Network will also feature a number of Texas teams in action this spring, including men’s and women’s tennis. In addition, LHN continues its wall-to-wall coverage of the 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Presented by Truist during the 2022 spring season.

Texas Spring Soccer, Tennis, Track & Field and Volleyball on Longhorn Network

Dates, times and matchups are subject to change

 

Date Time (CT) Event Network
Wed, March 23 6:30 p.m. 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Presented by Truist LHN
Thu, March 24 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Presented by Truist LHN
Fri, March 25 9:30 a.m. 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Presented by Truist LHN
  5:30 p.m. 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Presented by Truist LHN
Sat, March 26 Noon 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Presented by Truist LHN
Mon, March 27 11 a.m. MT: Oklahoma at Texas LHN
Sun, April 3 7:30 p.m. MT: Texas Tech at Texas LHN
Fri, April 8 3 p.m. WT: Kansas at Texas LHN
Sun, April 10 Noon WT: Kansas State at Texas LHN

 

About Longhorn Network

ESPN has a 20-year agreement to own and operate a year-round, 24-hour network dedicated to Texas athletics in partnership with UT and Learfield IMG College. Longhorn Network offers a variety of content, highlighted by exclusive live events, original series, studio shows, and academic and cultural programming.

Photo of Amy Ufnowski

Amy Ufnowski

Back to top button
Close