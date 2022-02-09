Longhorn Network’s Spring Sports Coverage Begins February 16
- LHN to carry more than 85 events this spring
- More than 40 softball games; 28 baseball games
- 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Presented by Truist scheduled for March 23-26
Longhorn Network (LHN), ESPN’s 24-hour network devoted to the University of Texas, will offer an expansive schedule of Texas baseball and softball, as well as coverage of the 2022 Texas Relays and men’s and women’s tennis totaling over 85 live spring events beginning Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Texas Softball
First pitch for Texas softball on LHN begins February 16 with the eighth-ranked Longhorns hosting McNeese at 5 p.m. LHN will also carry two Texas games in the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by Wilson when the Longhorns face Auburn on Friday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. CT, and UCF Saturday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m.
Notably, LHN will carry more than 40 games for the season and full weekend softball series for three matchups – No. 15 LSU (March 18-19), Iowa State (April 1-3) and No. 1 Oklahoma (April 14-16).
Texas, picked third in the Big 12 Preseason Coaches Poll, returns 13 letterwinners from the 2021 season that went 43-14 overall with an appearance in the NCAA Stillwater Super Regional. The Longhorns’ roster boasts three preseason All-Americans in second baseman Janae Jefferson, and pitchers Shea O’Leary and Hailey Dolcini.
Softball on Longhorn Network
Dates, times and matchups are subject to change
Rankings based on the 2022 ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Preseason Top 25
|Date
|Time (CT)
|Matchup
|Network
|Wed, Feb. 16
|4 p.m.
|McNeese at No. 8 Texas
|LHN
|Fri, Feb. 18
|3 p.m.
|Auburn vs No. 8 Texas
St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by Wilson
|LHN
|Sat, Feb. 19
|6 p.m.
|UCF vs No. 8 Texas
St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by Wilson
|LHN
|Wed, Feb. 23
|6 p.m.
|North Texas at No. 8 Texas
|LHN
|Thu, Feb. 24
|4 p.m.
|UT San Antonio vs Texas State
Texas Softball Classic
|LHN
|6:30 p.m.
|UT San Antonio at No. 8 Texas
Texas Softball Classic
|LHN
|Fri, Feb. 25
|11:30 a.m.
|Texas State at Tulsa
Texas Softball Classic
|LHN
|2 p.m.
|No. 21 Arizona State at No. 8 Texas
Texas Softball Classic
|LHN
|4:30 p.m.
|Tulsa vs No. 21 Arizona State
Texas Softball Classic
|LHN
|Sat, Feb. 26
|10 a.m.
|UT San Antonio vs Tulsa
Texas Softball Classic
|LHN
|1:30 p.m.
|No. 8 Texas vs Tulsa
Texas Softball Classic
|LHN
|5:30 p.m.
|Texas State at No. 8 Texas
Texas Softball Classic
|LHN
|Sun, Feb. 27
|10 a.m.
|Tulsa vs Texas State
Texas Softball Classic
|LHN
|12:30 p.m.
|No. 21 Arizona State at No. 8 Texas
Texas Softball Classic
|LHN
|Wed, Mar 2
|6 p.m.
|Sam Houston at Texas
|LHN
|Fri, Mar 11
|11 a.m.
|Drake vs Nicholls
Bevo Classic
|LHN
|1:30 p.m.
|Nicholls vs Minnesota
Bevo Classic
|LHN
|4 p.m.
|Drake at No. 8 Texas
Bevo Classic
|LHN
|6:30 p.m.
|Minnesota at No. 8 Texas
Bevo Classic
|LHN
|Sat, Mar 12
|10 a.m.
|Nicholls vs Drake
Bevo Classic
|LHN
|12:30 p.m.
|Drake vs Minnesota
Bevo Classic
|LHN
|3 p.m.
|Nicholls at No. 8 Texas
Bevo Classic
|LHN
|5:30 p.m.
|Minnesota at No. 8 Texas
Bevo Classic
|LHN
|Sun, March 13
|10 a.m.
|Minnesota vs Nicholls
Bevo Classic
|LHN
|12:30 p.m.
|Drake at No. 8 Texas
Bevo Classic
|LHN
|Fri, March 18
|6 p.m.
|No. 15 LSU at No. 8 Texas
|LHN
|Sat, March 19
|2 p.m.
|No. 15 LSU at No. 8 Texas
|LHN
|4:30 p.m.
|No. 15 LSU at No. 8 Texas
|LHN
|Tue, March 22
|4:30 p.m.
|Lamar at No. 8 Texas
|LHN
|Wed, March 30
|6 p.m.
|Louisiana at No. 8 Texas
|LHN
|Fri, April 1
|6 p.m.
|Iowa State at No. 8 Texas
|LHN
|Sat, April 2
|1 p.m.
|Iowa State at No. 8 Texas
|LHN
|Sun, April 3
|Noon
|Iowa State at No. 8 Texas
|LHN
|Wed, April 6
|6 p.m.
|UT Arlington at No. 8 Texas
|LHN
|Thu, April 14
|6 p.m.
|No. 1 Oklahoma at No. 8 Texas
|LHN
|Fri, April 15
|6 p.m.
|No. 1 Oklahoma at No. 8 Texas
|LHN
|Sat, April 16
|1 p.m.
|No. 1 Oklahoma at No. 8 Texas
|LHN
|Wed, April 20
|7 p.m.
|Houston at No. 8 Texas
|LHN
|Sat, May 7
|1 p.m.
|Baylor at No. 8 Texas
|LHN
|Sun, May 8
|1 p.m.
|Baylor at No. 8 Texas
|LHN
Texas Baseball
Longhorn Network, the home of Texas baseball, will televise 28 games this season. Ten Big 12 matchups will air on LHN highlighted by three-game series against Baylor (April 22-24), No. 7 Oklahoma State (April 29 – May 1) and Kansas (May 19-21) Additionally, Game Plan with David Pierce will return Wed., March 23.
Texas baseball, ranked No. 1 in the D1Baseball Preseason Top 25, was selected to finish first in the Preseason Big 12 Baseball Coaches Poll. Texas LHP Pete Hansen was named the Big 12 Preseason Pitcher of the Year, while Tristan Stevens and Ivan Melendez were unanimous All-Big 12 selections. The Longhorns totaled seven selections on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, and welcome back several key players from last season’s squad that won the Big 12 Championship and advanced to the College World Series.
Baseball on Longhorn Network
Dates, times and matchups are subject to change
Rankings based on the 2022 D1Baseball Preseason Top 25
|Date
|Time (CT)
|Matchup
|Network
|Fri, Feb. 18
|6:30 p.m.
|Rice at No. 1 Texas
|LHN
|Sat, Feb. 19
|2:30 p.m.
|Rice at No. 1 Texas
|LHN
|Sun, Feb. 20
|1 p.m.
|Rice at No. 1 Texas
|LHN
|Fri, Feb. 25
|6:30 p.m.
|Alabama at No. 1 Texas
|LHN
|Sat, Feb. 26
|12:30 p.m.
|Alabama at No. 1 Texas
|LHN
|Sun, Feb. 27
|2:30 p.m.
|Alabama at No. 1 Texas
|LHN
|Wed, March 9
|6:30 p.m.
|Texas State at No. 1 Texas
|LHN
|Fri, March 18
|6:30 p.m.
|Incarnate Word at No. 1 Texas
|LHN
|Sat, March 19
|2:30 p.m.
|Incarnate Word at No. 1 Texas
|LHN
|Sun, March 20
|1 p.m.
|Incarnate Word at No. 1 Texas
|LHN
|Tue, March 22
|6:30 p.m.
|Central Arkansas at No. 1 Texas
|LHN
|Tue, March 29
|6:30 p.m.
|Texas A&M at No. 1 Texas
|LHN
|Tue, April 5
|6:30 p.m.
|UT Rio Grande Valley at No. 1 Texas
|LHN
|Fri, April 8
|1 p.m.
|No. 17 TCU at No. 1 Texas
Presented by Capital Farm Credit
|LHN
|Tue, April 12
|6:30 p.m.
|Stephen F. Austin at No. 1 Texas
|LHN
|Tue, April 19
|6:30 p.m.
|Air Force at No. 1 Texas
|LHN
|Wed, April 20
|4 p.m.
|Air Force at No. 1 Texas
|LHN
|Fri, April 22
|6:30 p.m.
|Baylor at No. 1 Texas
Presented by Capital Farm Credit
|LHN
|Sat, April 23
|1 p.m.
|Baylor at No. 1 Texas
Presented by Capital Farm Credit
|LHN
|Sun, April 24
|1 p.m.
|Baylor at No. 1 Texas
Presented by Capital Farm Credit
|LHN
|Fri, April 29
|6:30 p.m.
|No. 7 Oklahoma State at No. 1 Texas
Presented by Capital Farm Credit
|LHN
|Sat, April 30
|2:30 p.m.
|No. 7 Oklahoma State at No. 1 Texas
Presented by Capital Farm Credit
|LHN
|Sun, May 1
|1 p.m.
|No. 7 Oklahoma State at No. 1 Texas
Presented by Capital Farm Credit
|LHN
|Tue, May 3
|6:30 p.m.
|Houston Baptist at No. 1 Texas
|LHN
|Tue, May 10
|6:30 p.m.
|Texas Southern at No. 1 Texas
|LHN
|Tue, May 17
|6:30 p.m.
|Sam Houston at No. 1 Texas
|LHN
|Thu, May 19
|6:30 p.m.
|Kansas at No. 1 Texas
Presented by Capital Farm Credit
|LHN
|Fri, May 20
|6:30 p.m.
|Kansas at No. 1 Texas
Presented by Capital Farm Credit
|LHN
|Sat, May 21
|2:30 p.m.
|Kansas at No. 1 Texas
Presented by Capital Farm Credit
|LHN
Olympic Sports
Longhorn Network will also feature a number of Texas teams in action this spring, including men’s and women’s tennis. In addition, LHN continues its wall-to-wall coverage of the 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Presented by Truist during the 2022 spring season.
Texas Spring Soccer, Tennis, Track & Field and Volleyball on Longhorn Network
Dates, times and matchups are subject to change
|Date
|Time (CT)
|Event
|Network
|Wed, March 23
|6:30 p.m.
|94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Presented by Truist
|LHN
|Thu, March 24
|94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Presented by Truist
|LHN
|Fri, March 25
|9:30 a.m.
|94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Presented by Truist
|LHN
|5:30 p.m.
|94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Presented by Truist
|LHN
|Sat, March 26
|Noon
|94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Presented by Truist
|LHN
|Mon, March 27
|11 a.m.
|MT: Oklahoma at Texas
|LHN
|Sun, April 3
|7:30 p.m.
|MT: Texas Tech at Texas
|LHN
|Fri, April 8
|3 p.m.
|WT: Kansas at Texas
|LHN
|Sun, April 10
|Noon
|WT: Kansas State at Texas
|LHN
