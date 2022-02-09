Longhorn Network’s Spring Sports Coverage Begins February 16

LHN to carry more than 85 events this spring

More than 40 softball games; 28 baseball games

94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Presented by Truist scheduled for March 23-26

Longhorn Network (LHN), ESPN’s 24-hour network devoted to the University of Texas, will offer an expansive schedule of Texas baseball and softball, as well as coverage of the 2022 Texas Relays and men’s and women’s tennis totaling over 85 live spring events beginning Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Texas Softball

First pitch for Texas softball on LHN begins February 16 with the eighth-ranked Longhorns hosting McNeese at 5 p.m. LHN will also carry two Texas games in the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by Wilson when the Longhorns face Auburn on Friday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. CT, and UCF Saturday, Feb. 19 at 6 p.m.

Notably, LHN will carry more than 40 games for the season and full weekend softball series for three matchups – No. 15 LSU (March 18-19), Iowa State (April 1-3) and No. 1 Oklahoma (April 14-16).

Texas, picked third in the Big 12 Preseason Coaches Poll, returns 13 letterwinners from the 2021 season that went 43-14 overall with an appearance in the NCAA Stillwater Super Regional. The Longhorns’ roster boasts three preseason All-Americans in second baseman Janae Jefferson, and pitchers Shea O’Leary and Hailey Dolcini.

Softball on Longhorn Network

Dates, times and matchups are subject to change

Rankings based on the 2022 ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Preseason Top 25

Date Time (CT) Matchup Network Wed, Feb. 16 4 p.m. McNeese at No. 8 Texas LHN Fri, Feb. 18 3 p.m. Auburn vs No. 8 Texas St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by Wilson LHN Sat, Feb. 19 6 p.m. UCF vs No. 8 Texas St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by Wilson LHN Wed, Feb. 23 6 p.m. North Texas at No. 8 Texas LHN Thu, Feb. 24 4 p.m. UT San Antonio vs Texas State Texas Softball Classic LHN 6:30 p.m. UT San Antonio at No. 8 Texas Texas Softball Classic LHN Fri, Feb. 25 11:30 a.m. Texas State at Tulsa Texas Softball Classic LHN 2 p.m. No. 21 Arizona State at No. 8 Texas Texas Softball Classic LHN 4:30 p.m. Tulsa vs No. 21 Arizona State Texas Softball Classic LHN Sat, Feb. 26 10 a.m. UT San Antonio vs Tulsa Texas Softball Classic LHN 1:30 p.m. No. 8 Texas vs Tulsa Texas Softball Classic LHN 5:30 p.m. Texas State at No. 8 Texas Texas Softball Classic LHN Sun, Feb. 27 10 a.m. Tulsa vs Texas State Texas Softball Classic LHN 12:30 p.m. No. 21 Arizona State at No. 8 Texas Texas Softball Classic LHN Wed, Mar 2 6 p.m. Sam Houston at Texas LHN Fri, Mar 11 11 a.m. Drake vs Nicholls Bevo Classic LHN 1:30 p.m. Nicholls vs Minnesota Bevo Classic LHN 4 p.m. Drake at No. 8 Texas Bevo Classic LHN 6:30 p.m. Minnesota at No. 8 Texas Bevo Classic LHN Sat, Mar 12 10 a.m. Nicholls vs Drake Bevo Classic LHN 12:30 p.m. Drake vs Minnesota Bevo Classic LHN 3 p.m. Nicholls at No. 8 Texas Bevo Classic LHN 5:30 p.m. Minnesota at No. 8 Texas Bevo Classic LHN Sun, March 13 10 a.m. Minnesota vs Nicholls Bevo Classic LHN 12:30 p.m. Drake at No. 8 Texas Bevo Classic LHN Fri, March 18 6 p.m. No. 15 LSU at No. 8 Texas LHN Sat, March 19 2 p.m. No. 15 LSU at No. 8 Texas LHN 4:30 p.m. No. 15 LSU at No. 8 Texas LHN Tue, March 22 4:30 p.m. Lamar at No. 8 Texas LHN Wed, March 30 6 p.m. Louisiana at No. 8 Texas LHN Fri, April 1 6 p.m. Iowa State at No. 8 Texas LHN Sat, April 2 1 p.m. Iowa State at No. 8 Texas LHN Sun, April 3 Noon Iowa State at No. 8 Texas LHN Wed, April 6 6 p.m. UT Arlington at No. 8 Texas LHN Thu, April 14 6 p.m. No. 1 Oklahoma at No. 8 Texas LHN Fri, April 15 6 p.m. No. 1 Oklahoma at No. 8 Texas LHN Sat, April 16 1 p.m. No. 1 Oklahoma at No. 8 Texas LHN Wed, April 20 7 p.m. Houston at No. 8 Texas LHN Sat, May 7 1 p.m. Baylor at No. 8 Texas LHN Sun, May 8 1 p.m. Baylor at No. 8 Texas LHN

Texas Baseball

Longhorn Network, the home of Texas baseball, will televise 28 games this season. Ten Big 12 matchups will air on LHN highlighted by three-game series against Baylor (April 22-24), No. 7 Oklahoma State (April 29 – May 1) and Kansas (May 19-21) Additionally, Game Plan with David Pierce will return Wed., March 23.

Texas baseball, ranked No. 1 in the D1Baseball Preseason Top 25, was selected to finish first in the Preseason Big 12 Baseball Coaches Poll. Texas LHP Pete Hansen was named the Big 12 Preseason Pitcher of the Year, while Tristan Stevens and Ivan Melendez were unanimous All-Big 12 selections. The Longhorns totaled seven selections on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, and welcome back several key players from last season’s squad that won the Big 12 Championship and advanced to the College World Series.

Baseball on Longhorn Network

Dates, times and matchups are subject to change

Rankings based on the 2022 D1Baseball Preseason Top 25

Date Time (CT) Matchup Network Fri, Feb. 18 6:30 p.m. Rice at No. 1 Texas LHN Sat, Feb. 19 2:30 p.m. Rice at No. 1 Texas LHN Sun, Feb. 20 1 p.m. Rice at No. 1 Texas LHN Fri, Feb. 25 6:30 p.m. Alabama at No. 1 Texas LHN Sat, Feb. 26 12:30 p.m. Alabama at No. 1 Texas LHN Sun, Feb. 27 2:30 p.m. Alabama at No. 1 Texas LHN Wed, March 9 6:30 p.m. Texas State at No. 1 Texas LHN Fri, March 18 6:30 p.m. Incarnate Word at No. 1 Texas LHN Sat, March 19 2:30 p.m. Incarnate Word at No. 1 Texas LHN Sun, March 20 1 p.m. Incarnate Word at No. 1 Texas LHN Tue, March 22 6:30 p.m. Central Arkansas at No. 1 Texas LHN Tue, March 29 6:30 p.m. Texas A&M at No. 1 Texas LHN Tue, April 5 6:30 p.m. UT Rio Grande Valley at No. 1 Texas LHN Fri, April 8 1 p.m. No. 17 TCU at No. 1 Texas Presented by Capital Farm Credit LHN Tue, April 12 6:30 p.m. Stephen F. Austin at No. 1 Texas LHN Tue, April 19 6:30 p.m. Air Force at No. 1 Texas LHN Wed, April 20 4 p.m. Air Force at No. 1 Texas LHN Fri, April 22 6:30 p.m. Baylor at No. 1 Texas Presented by Capital Farm Credit LHN Sat, April 23 1 p.m. Baylor at No. 1 Texas Presented by Capital Farm Credit LHN Sun, April 24 1 p.m. Baylor at No. 1 Texas Presented by Capital Farm Credit LHN Fri, April 29 6:30 p.m. No. 7 Oklahoma State at No. 1 Texas Presented by Capital Farm Credit LHN Sat, April 30 2:30 p.m. No. 7 Oklahoma State at No. 1 Texas Presented by Capital Farm Credit LHN Sun, May 1 1 p.m. No. 7 Oklahoma State at No. 1 Texas Presented by Capital Farm Credit LHN Tue, May 3 6:30 p.m. Houston Baptist at No. 1 Texas LHN Tue, May 10 6:30 p.m. Texas Southern at No. 1 Texas LHN Tue, May 17 6:30 p.m. Sam Houston at No. 1 Texas LHN Thu, May 19 6:30 p.m. Kansas at No. 1 Texas Presented by Capital Farm Credit LHN Fri, May 20 6:30 p.m. Kansas at No. 1 Texas Presented by Capital Farm Credit LHN Sat, May 21 2:30 p.m. Kansas at No. 1 Texas Presented by Capital Farm Credit LHN

Olympic Sports

Longhorn Network will also feature a number of Texas teams in action this spring, including men’s and women’s tennis. In addition, LHN continues its wall-to-wall coverage of the 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Presented by Truist during the 2022 spring season.

Texas Spring Soccer, Tennis, Track & Field and Volleyball on Longhorn Network

Dates, times and matchups are subject to change

Date Time (CT) Event Network Wed, March 23 6:30 p.m. 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Presented by Truist LHN Thu, March 24 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Presented by Truist LHN Fri, March 25 9:30 a.m. 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Presented by Truist LHN 5:30 p.m. 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Presented by Truist LHN Sat, March 26 Noon 94th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays Presented by Truist LHN Mon, March 27 11 a.m. MT: Oklahoma at Texas LHN Sun, April 3 7:30 p.m. MT: Texas Tech at Texas LHN Fri, April 8 3 p.m. WT: Kansas at Texas LHN Sun, April 10 Noon WT: Kansas State at Texas LHN

About Longhorn Network

ESPN has a 20-year agreement to own and operate a year-round, 24-hour network dedicated to Texas athletics in partnership with UT and Learfield IMG College. Longhorn Network offers a variety of content, highlighted by exclusive live events, original series, studio shows, and academic and cultural programming.