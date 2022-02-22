Matt Miller Returns to ESPN as NFL Draft Analyst, Adding More Robust Coverage to ESPN+ Premium Editorial Content

ESPN has hired Matt Miller as a multi-platform contributor for its year-round NFL Draft coverage. Miller’s addition further amplifies the comprehensive information and deep-dive analysis available to ESPN+ Premium Editorial Content subscribers, where the vast majority of his original content will be found.

Miller, Bleacher Report’s former lead NFL Draft writer from 2010-21, will also be a regular on ESPN studio shows including Get Up!, SportsCenter, and NFL Live leading up to the NFL Draft each year. Viewers can also expect appearances from Miller on multiple Mock Draft specials, ESPN Radio and more, including expertise on NFL free-agent storylines.

“We have been impressed with Matt’s work for a while; he is a well-respected voice who will make our NFL Draft team even stronger,” said Seth Markman, ESPN vice president, production. “We’re proud of our accomplishments in covering the NFL Draft these past four decades and are confident that, thanks to our growing team of experts Matt joins, our best work is ahead of us.”

Added Miller, “After my first experience with ESPN during last year’s NFL Draft coverage, I am so excited to join the team to offer NFL analysis full-time. Being a regular on some of the ESPN studio shows I grew up watching will be a highlight of my career – truly a dream come true all over again.”

Prior to Bleacher Report, Miller worked as Director of Scouting for New Era Scouting from 2006-10 and was a coach and recruiting coordinator for the CFL’s Joplin Crusaders from 2006-08. A native of the Joplin, Missouri area, Miller attended Missouri Southern State University and gives back to the community he grew up in through his 417 Foundation, which supports children in southwest Missouri.

With the addition of Miller, ESPN now has four NFL Draft experts bolstering ESPN+ subscribers’ exclusive access to articles and analysis surrounding the NFL Draft, including Mel Kiper Jr., Todd McShay and recently hired Jordan Reid.

ESPN+ Premium Editorial Content provides fans deeper insight and analysis into the players, teams and leagues they love with an unparalleled team of insiders and analysts. Miller joins a robust roster of ESPN+ contributors, including Bill Barnwell, Matthew Berry, Mike Clay, Heather Dinich, Eric Karabell, Zach Lowe, Jeff Passan, Ramona Shelburne, Andre Snellings, Pete Thamel, Adrian Wojnarowski and Greg Wyshynski.

