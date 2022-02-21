Multifaceted Women’s Basketball Writer Alexa Philippou Joins ESPN

Multitalented reporter Alexa Philippou will join ESPN as a full-time women’s basketball writer, covering both college basketball and the WNBA. Philippou joins ESPN from the Hartford Courant where she covered the UConn Huskies and the Connecticut Sun.

“We are delighted to welcome Alexa to our team,” said Tony Moss, ESPN deputy editor. “Her versatility in handling news, features, game coverage and larger projects on a demanding beat encompassing both women’s college basketball and the WNBA really impressed us. Alexa’s addition to our talented group is great news for ESPN readers, especially with the NCAA Tournament just weeks away.”

Philippou was with the Hartford Courant from 2019 to 2022. Prior to The Courant, her work could be seen in the Dallas Morning News, Seattle Times and Cincinnati Enquirer.

“It’s a dream come true to join the team at ESPN,” said Philippou. “With the popularity of the WNBA and women’s college basketball exploding in recent years, I can’t wait to bring fans, both new and old, essential news and compelling stories on their favorite teams and athletes. Getting to work alongside a group of journalists I’ve long admired excites me most about this opportunity, and I look forward to seeing how we can continue to elevate and diversify our coverage.”

Originally from Baltimore, Md., Philippou earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from Stanford in 2018.

-30-