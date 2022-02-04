NFL Live, Postseason NFL Countdown, NFL Rewind and NFL PrimeTime All Generate Audience Increases during NFL Playoffs

NFL Live Delivers Show’s Best Monthly Audience in 64 Months; Up 20% in Persons 18-49

Postseason NFL Countdown Divisional + Conference Championship Sundays Up 13% Year-Over-Year; Show’s Entire January Up Over 2021 and 2020

NFL Rewind Delivers 76% Higher Viewership Following Divisional Sunday

NFL Primetime Up 36% After Conference Championship Games

ESPN’s NFL studio viewership continued its momentum into January, with NFL Live, Postseason NFL Countdown, NFL Rewind and NFL Primetime all delivering year-over-year audience increases during the month, with multiple shows having experiencing multi-year highs. ESPN’s pregame, postgame, and daily show success furthered the network’s already stellar regular season, where all studio shows delivered year-over-year increases.

In January, NFL Live (Weekdays, 4 p.m. ET) delivered the show’s best monthly audience in 64 months – dating back to September of 2016 – as the program averaged 482,000 viewers per show. The January audience was up 37% and 32%, respectively, from the same month in 2021 and 2020. Narrowing in, this year’s January audience was also up 20% and 22%, year-over-year from the same two years, in the key Persons 18-49 demo.

NFL Live’s January success builds upon the show’s massive regular season, which included its most-watched regular season (September – December) in three years (2018) and numerous multi-year monthly viewership highs, which have been previously documented.

Postseason NFL Countdown’s Divisional and Conference Championship Sundays (January 23 and 30) averaged 1,755,000 viewers (12-3 p.m.) across the two shows, up 13% from the same two episodes last season. Adding in the Wild Card Sunday episode (January 16), which aired at 10 a.m., Postseason NFL Countdown averaged 1,584,000 viewers for the program’s three Sunday episodes (January 16, 23, and 30), also up from the trio of NFL Playoff Sunday shows in 2021 (1,565,000 viewers) and 2020 (1,581,000 viewers), respectively.

For the entire January, adding in the two Saturday shows (January 15 and 22), Postseason NFL Countdown’s averaged 1,434,000 viewers across all five episodes, also up from the previous two years – 1,392,000 and 1,421,000 viewers, respectively.

Fans turned to ESPN following the exciting, dramatic playoff games, as the network’s reaction shows also saw significant audience increases this month. On the Sunday following the Divisional round (January 23), NFL Rewind (approx. 10 p.m.) averaged 1,138,000 viewers, up a massive 76% year-over-year from the same day and timeslot last season. Then, following the Conference Championships (January 30), NFL PrimeTime (approx. 10 p.m.) averaged 1,009,000 viewers, up a substantial 36% year-over-year.

