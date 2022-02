SEC Network Rounds the Bases with 2022 Baseball Schedule

ESPN will present more than 1,000 NCAA baseball games during the 2022 regular season, with nearly 75 games televised on SEC Network as part of ESPN’s industry-leading coverage. Matchups featuring SEC squads throughout the season will be available across ESPN platforms, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network and SEC Network+, with all games accessible in the ESPN App. Full details regarding ESPN’s complete baseball schedule are available here.

SEC Thursday Night Baseball will be in full swing leading into conference play, and SECN will join forces with ESPNU to televise the final weekend of SEC action, May 19-21. In addition, SEC Network spring programming staple Rally Cap returns to the studio for a stacked Southeastern Conference softball and baseball slate.

The SEC starts the season with eight teams ranked in the 2022 D1Baseball Preseason Top 25, the most of any conference. The SEC, which boasts three of the past four Men’s College World Series champions, touts four of the preseason top five and six of the top 10. The SEC led all conferences with nine teams in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, and Mississippi State claimed the conference’s seventh national title in 12 years.

The 2022 SEC baseball season will be comprised of four weeks of non-conference play followed by 10 weeks of conference series. The SEC Tournament is set for May 24-29 at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Ala.

Must-Watch Matchups on SEC Network:

No. 4 Mississippi State at No. 16 Georgia (March 18 & 20)

No. 8 LSU at No. 9 Florida (March 25)

No. 11 Florida State vs. No. 9 Florida (March 29)

No. 4 Mississippi State at No. 2 Arkansas (April 1)

No. 19 Tennessee at No. 3 Vanderbilt (April 2)

No. 8 LSU at No. 2 Arkansas (April 15)

No. 4 Mississippi State at No. 5 Ole Miss (April 21)

No. 16 Georgia at No. 19 Tennessee (May 13)

No. 5 Ole Miss at No. 8 LSU (May 14)

Additional Schedule Highlights:

Conference Championship Central: All games for the SEC Baseball Tournament will air on SEC Network and ESPN2, with additional digital coverage on SECNetwork.com.

All games for the SEC Baseball Tournament will air on SEC Network and ESPN2, with additional digital coverage on SECNetwork.com. Postseason Plans on Deck: ESPN will cover up to 153 postseason games beginning with NCAA Regionals. ESPNU starts the slate with the NCAA Baseball Selection Show on Monday, May 30. Complete postseason coverage for the Road to Omaha will be announced at a later date.

2022 Division I Regular Season Baseball Schedule – SEC Network

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sat, Mar 12 4 p.m. No. 1 Texas at South Carolina SEC Network Sun, Mar 13 11 a.m. Gonzaga at Missouri SEC Network Tue, Mar 15 7 p.m. Michigan at No. 3 Vanderbilt SEC Network Thu, Mar 17 7 p.m. No. 5 Ole Miss at Auburn SEC Network Fri, Mar 18 7 p.m. No. 4 Mississippi State at No. 16 Georgia SEC Network Sat, Mar 19 Noon South Carolina at No. 19 Tennessee SEC Network Sun, Mar 20 Noon No. 4 Mississippi State at No. 16 Georgia SEC Network 3 p.m. Texas A&M at No. 8 LSU SEC Network Fri, Mar 25 7 p.m. No. 8 LSU at No. 9 Florida SEC Network Sat, Mar 26 3 p.m. No. 2 Arkansas at Missouri SEC Network 8 p.m. No. 19 Tennessee at No. 5 Ole Miss SEC Network Sun, Mar 27 Noon No. 16 Georgia at Kentucky SEC Network 3 p.m. Alabama at No. 4 Mississippi State SEC Network Tue, Mar 29 7 p.m. No. 11 Florida State vs. No. 9 Florida

(Jacksonville, Fla.) SEC Network Thu, Mar 31 7 p.m. Auburn at No. 8 LSU SEC Network Fri, Apr 1 7 p.m. No. 4 Mississippi State at No. 2 Arkansas SEC Network Sat, Apr 2 5 p.m. Texas A&M at Alabama SEC Network 8 p.m. No. 19 Tennessee at No. 3 Vanderbilt SEC Network Wed, Apr 6 8 p.m. Kansas at Missouri SEC Network Thu, Apr 7 7 p.m. No. 2 Arkansas at No. 9 Florida SEC Network Fri, Apr 8 8 p.m. No. 8 LSU at No. 4 Mississippi State SEC Network Sat, Apr 9 4 p.m. Kentucky at Texas A&M SEC Network 7 p.m. Missouri at No. 19 Tennessee SEC Network Sun, Apr 10 Noon No. 16 Georgia at South Carolina SEC Network 3 p.m. Alabama at No. 5 Ole Miss SEC Network Thu, Apr 14 8 p.m. Auburn at No. 4 Mississippi State SEC Network Fri, Apr 15 7 p.m. No. 8 LSU at No. 2 Arkansas SEC Network Sat, Apr 16 2 p.m. Kentucky at Missouri SEC Network 7 p.m. No. 9 Florida at No. 3 Vanderbilt SEC Network Tue, Apr 19 7 p.m. Dallas Baptist at Texas A&M SEC Network Thu, Apr 21 7 p.m. No. 4 Mississippi State at No. 5 Ole Miss SEC Network Fri, Apr 22 8:30 p.m. No. 2 Arkansas at Texas A&M SEC Network Sat, Apr 23 Noon No. 3 Vanderbilt at Kentucky SEC Network Thu, Apr 28 7 p.m. Alabama at South Carolina SEC Network Fri, Apr 29 7 p.m. Auburn at No. 19 Tennessee SEC Network Sat, Apr 30 Noon Alabama at South Carolina SEC Network 7 p.m. Auburn at No. 19 Tennessee SEC Network Sun, May 1 Noon Kentucky at No. 9 Florida SEC Network 3 p.m. No. 4 Mississippi State at Missouri SEC Network Tue, May 3 7 p.m. Louisville at No. 3 Vanderbilt SEC Network Wed, May 4 7 p.m. North Carolina A&T at South Carolina SEC Network Thu, May 5 7 p.m. No. 19 Tennessee at Kentucky SEC Network Fri, May 6 8 p.m. No. 9 Florida at No. 4 Mississippi State SEC Network Sat, May 7 5:30 p.m. No. 2 Arkansas at Auburn SEC Network 8:30 p.m. No. 8 LSU at Alabama SEC Network Sun, May 8 2 p.m. No. 3 Vanderbilt at No. 16 Georgia SEC Network Fri, May 13 5:30 p.m. No. 16 Georgia at No. 19 Tennessee SEC Network 8:30 p.m. Alabama at Auburn SEC Network Sat, May 14 Noon Kentucky at South Carolina SEC Network 3 p.m. No. 5 Ole Miss at No. 8 LSU SEC Network Sun, May 15 1 p.m. No. 4 Mississippi State at Texas A&M SEC Network 4 p.m. Alabama at Auburn SEC Network Thu, May 19 7 p.m. WILDCARD SEC Network Fri, May 20 8 p.m. WILDCARD SEC Network Sat, May 21 8 p.m. WILDCARD SEC Network Tue, May 24 10:30 a.m. SEC Tournament: First Round SEC Network TBD SEC Tournament: First Round SEC Network 5:30 p.m. SEC Tournament: First Round SEC Network TBD SEC Tournament: First Round SEC Network Wed, May 25 10:30 a.m. SEC Tournament: Second Round SEC Network TBD SEC Tournament: Second Round SEC Network 5:30 p.m. SEC Tournament: Second Round SEC Network TBD SEC Tournament: Second Round SEC Network Thu, May 26 10:30 a.m. SEC Tournament: Third Round SEC Network TBD SEC Tournament: Third Round SEC Network 5:30 p.m. SEC Tournament: Third Round SEC Network TBD SEC Tournament: Third Round SEC Network Fri, May 27 11 a.m. SEC Tournament: Fourth Round SEC Network TBD SEC Tournament: Fourth Round SEC Network Sat, May 28 1 p.m. SEC Tournament: Semifinals SEC Network TBD SEC Tournament: Semifinals SEC Network Sun, May 29 3 p.m. SEC Tournament: Championship ESPN2

Rankings based on the 2022 D1Baseball Preseason Top 25

About SEC Network

The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Thinking Out Loud, Out Of Pocket and Rally Cap, daily news and information with The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now, original content such as TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. The network is also available in more than 135 countries throughout Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia via ESPN Player, ESPN’s sports streaming service in the region.