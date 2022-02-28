SEC Network Tips Off Tourney Time with More Than 60 Hours of Champ Week Programming Surrounding the 2022 SEC Women’s and Men’s Basketball Tournaments

SEC Network posts up for the postseason with first round, second round and quarterfinal Southeastern Conference Tournament games airing on the network, accompanied with live studio coverage on site throughout both the women’s and men’s tournaments.

Expansive SEC Tournament action on SEC Network

The first, second and quarterfinal rounds of the SEC Women’s Tournament will be televised on SEC Network. Analyst Tamika Catchings and play-by-play Eric Frede will team up to call the first round and afternoon games in the second round and quarterfinals; analyst Carolyn Peck and play-by-play commentator Courtney Lyle will call evening games during the week, as well as the semifinals and championship game on ESPNU and ESPN, respectively. Former Florida standout and SEC Network analyst Steffi Sorensen will serve as the sideline reporter for all 13 games of the women’s tournament.

The first and second rounds of the SEC Men’s Tournament, as well as the evening quarterfinals, are slated for SEC Network. Karl Ravech will have afternoon duties through the quarterfinals, and Tom Hart will call the evening matchups. Analysts for the weekday games are Jimmy Dykes, Dane Bradshaw and Daymeon Fishback. Ravech and Dykes will team up for Saturday’s semifinals and Sunday’s championship game, all on ESPN. Marty Smith and Alyssa Lang will share sideline duties throughout the tournament from Tampa Bay on SEC Network and ESPN.

For all SEC Network games from both the SEC Women’s and Men’s Tournaments, an Above The Rim feed will be available on SECNetwork+.

SEC Now covers the hardcourt happenings from Nashville and Tampa Bay

SEC Now gets things started for SEC Network’s Champ Week coverage on site in Music City, as analysts Andy Landers and Andraya Carter join host Alyssa Lang to provide pre-game, halftime and post-game insights throughout the week. Lang, Landers and Carter will tip off for SEC Now beginning at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, along with a special Championship Sunday edition at 5 p.m.

The following week, SEC Now will have live SEC Men’s Tournament programming from Cigar City, as host Dari Nowkhah and analysts Pat Bradley and Daymeon Fishback provide pre-game, halftime and post-game coverage on SEC Network throughout the tournament. The trio will team up for SEC Now beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday and 11:30 a.m. on Thursday and Friday. Jimmy Dykes will also contribute to the show in the early rounds of the tournament.

Additional Programming and Coverage Highlights:

The Paul Finebaum Show: Finebaum will be live throughout the week, covering the latest from the SEC Women’s and Men’s Basketball Tournaments on SEC Network and ESPN Radio. When there are live games on SEC Network, The Paul Finebaum Show will air on ESPN Radio and/or SEC Network+.

Finebaum will be live throughout the week, covering the latest from the SEC Women’s and Men’s Basketball Tournaments on SEC Network and ESPN Radio. When there are live games on SEC Network, The Paul Finebaum Show will air on ESPN Radio and/or SEC Network+. SEC Inside: SEC Network will air two special SEC Tournament recaps to wrap up the action from the semifinals and finals in Nashville and Tampa Bay. SEC Inside: SEC Women’s Tournament airs at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8 and SEC Inside: SEC Men’s Tournament follows the next week at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15.

SEC Network will air two special SEC Tournament recaps to wrap up the action from the semifinals and finals in Nashville and Tampa Bay. SEC Inside: SEC Women’s Tournament airs at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8 and SEC Inside: SEC Men’s Tournament follows the next week at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15. SEC Now: Selection Specials: SEC Now: Basketball Selection Special is set for Sunday, March 13 at 9 p.m. from SEC Network’s Charlotte studios. Peter Burns and Alyssa Lang will be joined by analysts Patric Young and Andraya Carter to react to team watch parties and interviews from the SEC squads selected for postseason play.

SEC Now: Basketball Selection Special is set for Sunday, March 13 at 9 p.m. from SEC Network’s Charlotte studios. Peter Burns and Alyssa Lang will be joined by analysts Patric Young and Andraya Carter to react to team watch parties and interviews from the SEC squads selected for postseason play. SEC Network Social & Digital: SEC Network social and digital will have full, on-site coverage from both Nashville and Tampa Bay, including exclusive behind-the-scenes highlights, digital content on com and more.

Champ Week – SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Wed, Mar 2 Noon SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament First Round

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Steffi Sorensen SEC Network 2 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament First Round

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Steffi Sorensen SEC Network Thu, Mar 3 1 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Steffi Sorensen SEC Network 3 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Steffi Sorensen SEC Network 7 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Steffi Sorensen SEC Network 9 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Second Round

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Steffi Sorensen SEC Network Fri, Mar 4 1 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #1

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Steffi Sorensen SEC Network 3 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #2

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings, Steffi Sorensen SEC Network 7 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #3

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Steffi Sorensen SEC Network 9 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal #4

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Steffi Sorensen SEC Network Sat, Mar 5 5 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Semifinal #1

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Steffi Sorensen ESPNU 7 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Semifinal #2

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Steffi Sorensen ESPNU Sun, Mar 6 2 p.m. SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Championship

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Steffi Sorensen ESPN

Champ Week – SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament