Softball on ACC Network Swings into Action February 16
- ACCN will televise 57 games, including 30 conference matchups
- Four games from St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by Wilson Feb. 17-19
- Preliminary rounds of the ACC Softball Championship televised live on ACCN
ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will offer a vast schedule of ACC softball events for the 2022 season with 57 games, including 30 conference matchups, beginning Wednesday, Feb. 16.
Additionally, ACC teams will play five regular-season games on ESPN networks and ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), ACCN’s digital platform available on the ESPN App, will carry a number of softball games throughout the spring.
2021 Women’s College World Series finalist and sixth-ranked Florida State kicks off ACCN’s softball slate on Feb. 16 against South Alabama at 2 p.m. ET. Following the season-opener on ACCN, the network will carry four games from the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by Wilson: Texas Tech/No. 14 Clemson (Thursday, Feb. 17, 3:30 p.m.), USF/Notre Dame (Friday, Feb. 18, 3 p.m.), No. 24 Northwestern/No. 14 Clemson (Saturday, Feb. 19, 11 a.m.) and No. 13 Michigan/No. 6 Florida State (Feb. 19, 1 p.m.).
All 13 ACC teams will be showcased this season, including 12-time Women’s College World Series participant and 2018 NCAA Champion Florida State making seven appearances on the network, while reigning ACC Champion and No. 18 Duke will be featured six times on ACCN. Conference play on ACCN starts on Friday, March 4 with No. 14 Clemson hosting No. 10 Virginia Tech at 5 p.m.
ACC Championship Coverage on ACCN
ACCN will feature the preliminary rounds of the ACC Softball Championship, May 11-13 at Pitt’s Ulmer Vartabedian Field. ESPN2 will carry the ACC Softball Championship game on Saturday, May 14.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Wed, Feb. 16
|2 p.m.
|South Alabama at No. 6 Florida State
|ACCN
|Thu, Feb. 17
|3:30 p.m.
|St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by Wilson
Texas Tech vs No. 14 Clemson
|ACCN
|Fri, Feb. 18
|3 p.m.
|St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by Wilson
USF vs Notre Dame
|ACCN
|Sat, Feb. 19
|11 a.m.
|St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by Wilson
No. 24 Northwestern vs No. 14 Clemson
|ACCN
|1 p.m.
|St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by Wilson
No. 13 Michigan vs No. 6 Florida State
|ACCN
|Wed, Feb. 23
|TBD
|Georgia State at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|Tue, March 1
|5 p.m.
|No. 13 Michigan at North Carolina
|ACCN
|Fri, March 4
|5 p.m.
|No. 10 Virginia Tech at No. 14 Clemson
|ACCN
|Wed, March 9
|4 p.m.
|Charlotte at No. 18 Duke
|ACCN
|Sat, March 12
|Noon
|Syracuse at No. 10 Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|No. 6 Florida State at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|Sun, March 13
|Noon
|Boston College at North Carolina
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Virginia
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|NC State at No. 18 Duke
|ACCN
|Tue, March 15
|6 p.m.
|UNCW at North Carolina
|ACCN
|Wed, March 16
|5 p.m.
|Penn State at Pitt
|ACCN
|Fri, March 18
|5 p.m.
|North Carolina at No. 10 Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|Sat, March 19
|2 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Pitt
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Louisville
|ACCN
|Sun, March 20
|Noon
|Virginia at NC State
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|No. 14 Clemson at No. 18 Duke
|ACCN
|Tue, March 22
|7 p.m.
|Liberty at Virginia
|ACCN
|Fri, March 25
|5 p.m.
|Syracuse at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|Sat, March 26
|5 p.m.
|Louisville at No. 14 Clemson
|ACCN
|Sun, March 27
|Noon
|No. 18 Duke at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Syracuse at Georgia Tech
|ACCN
|4 p.m.
|NC State at North Carolina
|ACCN
|Tue, March 29
|5 p.m.
|Harvard at Boston College
|ACCN
|Wed, March 30
|7 p.m.
|South Carolina at No. 14 Clemson
|ACCN
|Tue, April 5
|5 p.m.
|Northwestern at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|Wed, April 6
|5 p.m.
|St. Francis at Pitt
|ACCN
|Fri, April 8
|5 p.m.
|No. 14 Clemson at Pitt
|ACCN
|Sun, April 10
|Noon
|No. 10 Virginia Tech at No. 6 Florida State
|ACCN
|Fri, April 15
|5 p.m.
|Syracuse at Louisville
|ACCN
|Sun, April 17
|Noon
|Syracuse at Louisville
|ACCN
|Wed, April 20
|5 p.m.
|ECU at NC State
|ACCN
|Fri, April 22
|4 p.m.
|Pitt at Virginia
|ACCN
|6 p.m.
|No. 14 Clemson at No. 6 Florida State
|ACCN
|Sat, April 23
|2 p.m.
|No. 14 Clemson at No. 6 Florida State
|ACCN
|Sun, April 24
|Noon
|Louisville at No. 10 Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|Wed, April 27
|4 p.m.
|UConn at Boston College
|ACCN
|Sat, April 30
|4 p.m.
|Virginia at Louisville
|ACCN
|Sun, May 1
|11 a.m.
|No. 10 Virginia Tech at Boston College
|ACCN
|Tue, May 3
|5 p.m.
|Liberty at No. 10 Virginia Tech
|ACCN
|Wed, May 4
|6 p.m.
|Dartmouth at Boston College
|ACCN
|Thu, May 5
|7 p.m.
|Pitt at No. 18 Duke
|ACCN
|Sat, May 7
|1 p.m.
|Pitt at No. 18 Duke
|ACCN
|Sun, May 8
|Noon
|No. 6 Florida State at NC State
|ACCN
|2 p.m.
|Louisville at Notre Dame
|ACCN
|Wed, May 11
|1 p.m.
|ACC Softball Championship First Round
|ACCN
|3:30 p.m.
|ACC Softball Championship First Round
|ACCN
|Thu, May 12
|11 a.m.
|ACC Softball Championship Quarterfinal 1
|ACCN
|1:30 p.m.
|ACC Softball Championship Quarterfinal 2
|ACCN
|5 p.m.
|ACC Softball Championship Quarterfinal 3
|ACCN
|7:30 p.m.
|ACC Softball Championship Quarterfinal 4
|ACCN
|Fri, May 13
|1 p.m.
|ACC Softball Championship Semifinal 1
|ACCN
|3:30 p.m.
|ACC Softball Championship Semifinal 2
|ACCN
About ACC Network
Owned and operated by ESPN in partnership with the Atlantic Coast Conference, ACC Network (ACCN) and its digital platform ACCNX is a 24/7 national network dedicated to ACC sports that launched on August 22, 2019. ACCN televises more than 500 regular-season and tournament games from across the conference’s 27 sponsored sports plus a complement of news and information shows and original programming. Together, ACCN and its digital platform, ACCNX, combine to feature more than 1,500 ACC events each year. ESPN has been televising ACC content since 1979 and has exclusive rights to every conference-controlled game across all sports and championships.
Carriage agreements are in place with the following video providers: Comcast’s Xfinity, Cox, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, DISH Network, Frontier, fuboTV, Google Fiber, Hulu+ Live TV, Mediacom, Optimum, Sling TV, Spectrum TV, Suddenlink, Verizon Fios, YouTube TV, members of the NCTC, NRTC and Vivicast, among others. All ACCN games will also be available on the ESPN App to authenticated subscribers. Fans interested in learning more about ACCN can visit https://getaccn.com.
