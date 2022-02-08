Softball on ACC Network Swings into Action February 16

ACCN will televise 57 games, including 30 conference matchups

Four games from St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by Wilson Feb. 17-19

Preliminary rounds of the ACC Softball Championship televised live on ACCN

ACC Network (ACCN), the 24/7 national platform dedicated to ACC sports, will offer a vast schedule of ACC softball events for the 2022 season with 57 games, including 30 conference matchups, beginning Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Additionally, ACC teams will play five regular-season games on ESPN networks and ACC Network Extra (ACCNX), ACCN’s digital platform available on the ESPN App, will carry a number of softball games throughout the spring.

2021 Women’s College World Series finalist and sixth-ranked Florida State kicks off ACCN’s softball slate on Feb. 16 against South Alabama at 2 p.m. ET. Following the season-opener on ACCN, the network will carry four games from the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by Wilson: Texas Tech/No. 14 Clemson (Thursday, Feb. 17, 3:30 p.m.), USF/Notre Dame (Friday, Feb. 18, 3 p.m.), No. 24 Northwestern/No. 14 Clemson (Saturday, Feb. 19, 11 a.m.) and No. 13 Michigan/No. 6 Florida State (Feb. 19, 1 p.m.).

All 13 ACC teams will be showcased this season, including 12-time Women’s College World Series participant and 2018 NCAA Champion Florida State making seven appearances on the network, while reigning ACC Champion and No. 18 Duke will be featured six times on ACCN. Conference play on ACCN starts on Friday, March 4 with No. 14 Clemson hosting No. 10 Virginia Tech at 5 p.m.

ACC Championship Coverage on ACCN

ACCN will feature the preliminary rounds of the ACC Softball Championship, May 11-13 at Pitt’s Ulmer Vartabedian Field. ESPN2 will carry the ACC Softball Championship game on Saturday, May 14.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Wed, Feb. 16 2 p.m. South Alabama at No. 6 Florida State ACCN Thu, Feb. 17 3:30 p.m. St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by Wilson Texas Tech vs No. 14 Clemson ACCN Fri, Feb. 18 3 p.m. St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by Wilson USF vs Notre Dame ACCN Sat, Feb. 19 11 a.m. St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by Wilson No. 24 Northwestern vs No. 14 Clemson ACCN 1 p.m. St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational Presented by Wilson No. 13 Michigan vs No. 6 Florida State ACCN Wed, Feb. 23 TBD Georgia State at Georgia Tech ACCN Tue, March 1 5 p.m. No. 13 Michigan at North Carolina ACCN Fri, March 4 5 p.m. No. 10 Virginia Tech at No. 14 Clemson ACCN Wed, March 9 4 p.m. Charlotte at No. 18 Duke ACCN Sat, March 12 Noon Syracuse at No. 10 Virginia Tech ACCN 2 p.m. No. 6 Florida State at Georgia Tech ACCN Sun, March 13 Noon Boston College at North Carolina ACCN 2 p.m. Notre Dame at Virginia ACCN 4 p.m. NC State at No. 18 Duke ACCN Tue, March 15 6 p.m. UNCW at North Carolina ACCN Wed, March 16 5 p.m. Penn State at Pitt ACCN Fri, March 18 5 p.m. North Carolina at No. 10 Virginia Tech ACCN Sat, March 19 2 p.m. Notre Dame at Pitt ACCN 4 p.m. Georgia Tech at Louisville ACCN Sun, March 20 Noon Virginia at NC State ACCN 2 p.m. No. 14 Clemson at No. 18 Duke ACCN Tue, March 22 7 p.m. Liberty at Virginia ACCN Fri, March 25 5 p.m. Syracuse at Georgia Tech ACCN Sat, March 26 5 p.m. Louisville at No. 14 Clemson ACCN Sun, March 27 Noon No. 18 Duke at Notre Dame ACCN 2 p.m. Syracuse at Georgia Tech ACCN 4 p.m. NC State at North Carolina ACCN Tue, March 29 5 p.m. Harvard at Boston College ACCN Wed, March 30 7 p.m. South Carolina at No. 14 Clemson ACCN Tue, April 5 5 p.m. Northwestern at Notre Dame ACCN Wed, April 6 5 p.m. St. Francis at Pitt ACCN Fri, April 8 5 p.m. No. 14 Clemson at Pitt ACCN Sun, April 10 Noon No. 10 Virginia Tech at No. 6 Florida State ACCN Fri, April 15 5 p.m. Syracuse at Louisville ACCN Sun, April 17 Noon Syracuse at Louisville ACCN Wed, April 20 5 p.m. ECU at NC State ACCN Fri, April 22 4 p.m. Pitt at Virginia ACCN 6 p.m. No. 14 Clemson at No. 6 Florida State ACCN Sat, April 23 2 p.m. No. 14 Clemson at No. 6 Florida State ACCN Sun, April 24 Noon Louisville at No. 10 Virginia Tech ACCN Wed, April 27 4 p.m. UConn at Boston College ACCN Sat, April 30 4 p.m. Virginia at Louisville ACCN Sun, May 1 11 a.m. No. 10 Virginia Tech at Boston College ACCN Tue, May 3 5 p.m. Liberty at No. 10 Virginia Tech ACCN Wed, May 4 6 p.m. Dartmouth at Boston College ACCN Thu, May 5 7 p.m. Pitt at No. 18 Duke ACCN Sat, May 7 1 p.m. Pitt at No. 18 Duke ACCN Sun, May 8 Noon No. 6 Florida State at NC State ACCN 2 p.m. Louisville at Notre Dame ACCN Wed, May 11 1 p.m. ACC Softball Championship First Round ACCN 3:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship First Round ACCN Thu, May 12 11 a.m. ACC Softball Championship Quarterfinal 1 ACCN 1:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship Quarterfinal 2 ACCN 5 p.m. ACC Softball Championship Quarterfinal 3 ACCN 7:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship Quarterfinal 4 ACCN Fri, May 13 1 p.m. ACC Softball Championship Semifinal 1 ACCN 3:30 p.m. ACC Softball Championship Semifinal 2 ACCN

