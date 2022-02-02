The Los Angeles Lakers Host The New York Knicks on NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Series Presented by Meta Quest

The Los Angeles Lakers and Russell Westbrook will host the New York Knicks and Julius Randle on the February 5 edition of NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Presented by Meta Quest. The game tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Hall of Fame commentator Mike Breen will be on the call with analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson, with Malika Andrews serving as reporter. Officiating expert Steve Javie will also contribute to the telecast.

NBA Countdown Delivered by Papa John’s will precede Saturday’s game at 8 p.m. on ABC, live from ESPN’s Seaport District Studios with host Mike Greenberg and analysts Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon and Jalen Rose.

Hoop Streams, ESPN’s 30-minute digital NBA pre-game show, will stream at 8 p.m. on ESPN’s Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and the ESPN App. Christine Williamson will host along with Arda Öcal and Skubie Mageza.

Weeknight ESPN Games

ESPN’s Wednesday night doubleheader begins at 7:30 p.m. as the New York Knicks and Randle host the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant. Mark Jones will be on the call with Hall of Fame commentator Doris Burke. In the 10 p.m. nightcap, the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokić visit the Utah Jazz and Mike Conley. Dave Pasch will provide commentary with analyst Vince Carter.

NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew precedes Wednesday’s games at 7 p.m. from ESPN’s Los Angeles studios with host Michael Eaves and analysts Chiney Ogwumike, Richard Jefferson and Kendrick Perkins. Hoop Streams will also stream live on ESPN’s Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and the ESPN App at 7 p.m.

Friday at 10 p.m., the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić host the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid on ESPN. Jones and Jefferson will provide commentary with Jorge Sedano serving as reporter. This telecast is subject to blackout restrictions in the Dallas market. Sunday, the Mavericks return to ESPN as they host the Atlanta Hawks and Trae Young. Dave Pasch will be on the call with Van Gundy.

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platform(s) Wed, Feb 2 7 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew Michael Eaves, Chiney Ogwumike, Richard Jefferson, Kendrick Perkins ESPN, ESPN App 7:30 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies vs. New York Knicks Mark Jones, Doris Burke ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz Dave Pasch, Vince Carter ESPN, ESPN App Thu, Feb 3 9:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers Marc Kestecher, P.J. Carlesimo ESPN Radio, ESPN App Fri, Feb 4 10 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks Mark Jones, Richard Jefferson, Jorge Sedano ESPN, ESPN App Sat, Feb 5 8 p.m. NBA Countdown Delivered by Papa John’s Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose ABC, ESPN App 8:30 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers ABC: Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Malika Andrews, Steve Javie ESPN Radio: Marc Kestecher, P.J. Carlesimo ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Radio Sun, Feb 6 6 p.m. Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks Dave Pasch, Jeff Van Gundy ESPN, ESPN App

ESPN Radio

Marc Kestecher and P.J. Carlesimo will describe Saturday’s game action from Los Angeles on ESPN Radio. The Lakers visit the cross-town LA Clippers on ESPN Radio on Thursday, with Kestecher and Carlesimo on the call and coverage beginning at 9:30 p.m.

NBA Today

NBA Today, ESPN’s hour-long NBA studio show, airs weekdays at 3 p.m., hosted by NBA journalist Malika Andrews with a panel of ESPN NBA analysts and reporters, including Richard Jefferson, Zach Lowe, Chiney Ogwumike, Kendrick Perkins, JJ Redick, Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst.

