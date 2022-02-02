The Los Angeles Lakers Host The New York Knicks on NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Series Presented by Meta Quest
The Los Angeles Lakers and Russell Westbrook will host the New York Knicks and Julius Randle on the February 5 edition of NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Presented by Meta Quest. The game tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Hall of Fame commentator Mike Breen will be on the call with analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson, with Malika Andrews serving as reporter. Officiating expert Steve Javie will also contribute to the telecast.
NBA Countdown Delivered by Papa John’s will precede Saturday’s game at 8 p.m. on ABC, live from ESPN’s Seaport District Studios with host Mike Greenberg and analysts Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon and Jalen Rose.
Hoop Streams, ESPN’s 30-minute digital NBA pre-game show, will stream at 8 p.m. on ESPN’s Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and the ESPN App. Christine Williamson will host along with Arda Öcal and Skubie Mageza.
Weeknight ESPN Games
ESPN’s Wednesday night doubleheader begins at 7:30 p.m. as the New York Knicks and Randle host the Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant. Mark Jones will be on the call with Hall of Fame commentator Doris Burke. In the 10 p.m. nightcap, the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokić visit the Utah Jazz and Mike Conley. Dave Pasch will provide commentary with analyst Vince Carter.
NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew precedes Wednesday’s games at 7 p.m. from ESPN’s Los Angeles studios with host Michael Eaves and analysts Chiney Ogwumike, Richard Jefferson and Kendrick Perkins. Hoop Streams will also stream live on ESPN’s Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and the ESPN App at 7 p.m.
Friday at 10 p.m., the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Dončić host the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid on ESPN. Jones and Jefferson will provide commentary with Jorge Sedano serving as reporter. This telecast is subject to blackout restrictions in the Dallas market. Sunday, the Mavericks return to ESPN as they host the Atlanta Hawks and Trae Young. Dave Pasch will be on the call with Van Gundy.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Commentators
|Platform(s)
|Wed, Feb 2
|7 p.m.
|NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew
|Michael Eaves, Chiney Ogwumike, Richard Jefferson, Kendrick Perkins
|ESPN, ESPN App
|7:30 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies vs. New York Knicks
|Mark Jones, Doris Burke
|ESPN, ESPN App
|10 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz
|Dave Pasch, Vince Carter
|ESPN, ESPN App
|Thu, Feb 3
|9:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers vs. LA Clippers
|Marc Kestecher, P.J. Carlesimo
|ESPN Radio, ESPN App
|Fri, Feb 4
|10 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks
|Mark Jones, Richard Jefferson, Jorge Sedano
|ESPN, ESPN App
|Sat, Feb 5
|8 p.m.
|NBA Countdown Delivered by Papa John’s
|Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose
|ABC, ESPN App
|8:30 p.m.
|New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers
|ABC: Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Malika Andrews, Steve Javie
ESPN Radio: Marc Kestecher, P.J. Carlesimo
|ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Radio
|Sun, Feb 6
|6 p.m.
|Atlanta Hawks vs. Dallas Mavericks
|Dave Pasch, Jeff Van Gundy
|ESPN, ESPN App
ESPN Radio
Marc Kestecher and P.J. Carlesimo will describe Saturday’s game action from Los Angeles on ESPN Radio. The Lakers visit the cross-town LA Clippers on ESPN Radio on Thursday, with Kestecher and Carlesimo on the call and coverage beginning at 9:30 p.m.
NBA Today
NBA Today, ESPN’s hour-long NBA studio show, airs weekdays at 3 p.m., hosted by NBA journalist Malika Andrews with a panel of ESPN NBA analysts and reporters, including Richard Jefferson, Zach Lowe, Chiney Ogwumike, Kendrick Perkins, JJ Redick, Ramona Shelburne and Brian Windhorst.
-30-