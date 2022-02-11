UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 — The Battle for the UFC Middleweight Championship

Saturday, February 12, Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV

Main Card at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV

Prelims on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET

Early Prelims on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET

A rematch for the UFC Middleweight Championship highlights UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 live on ESPN+ PPV from the Toyota Center in Houston this Saturday, Feb. 12, at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) will carry the prelims at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT with early prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 that airs Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and will provide fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into UFC 271. There will also be a live edition of the show on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Reigning UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (21-1) enters the Octagon having won all 10 of his bouts as a middleweight, the second-longest winning streak ever in the division. Overall, fifteen of his wins in two weight classes have ended with a knockout. The rematch gives Robert Whittaker (24-5) the opportunity to take back the crown that was once his. He has won 12 of his last 13 bouts, including all three since losing the title in 2019 to Adesanya in a second-round knockout.

In the co-main, both athletes are hoping a win will get them closer to a shot at the UFC Heavyweight crown. Houston’s own Derrick Lewis (26-8) hopes to erase the memory of his last fight in the Toyota Center, a loss to Ciryl Gane last August. Before that, he had won four straight. His 13 knockouts are a UFC record. His opponent, Tai Tuivasa (14-3), has won three in a row, and all but one of them came via knockout.

Programming (All times ET)

Fri., 2/11 5 p.m. UFC 271 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube 5:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 ESPN2 9:15 p.m. UFC 271 Pre-show presented by DraftKings: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 ESPN+ Sat., 2/12 1:30 p.m. UFC 271 Countdown: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 ABC 2:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 ABC, ESPN3 5:30 p.m. Best Bets: UFC 271 ESPN App, @ESPNSportsBetting YouTube 6 p.m. UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 (Early Prelims) ESPN+ 8 p.m. UFC 271 presented by Modelo: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 (Prelims) ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 10 p.m. UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV 1 a.m.* UFC 271 Post Show presented by DraftKings: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 ESPN+

* immediately following main card

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10 PM Main Israel Adesanya (C) vs. Robert Whittaker UFC Middleweight Championship Co-Main Derrick Lewis vs. Tai Tuivasa Undercard Jared Cannonier vs. Derek Brunson Undercard Alexander Hernandez vs. Renato Moicano Undercard Bobby Green vs. Nasrat Haqparast 8 PM Feature Andrei Arlovski vs. Jared Vanderaa Undercard Roxanne Modafferi vs. Casey O’Neill Undercard Kyler Phillips vs. Marcelo Rojo Undercard Carlos Ulberg vs. Fabio Cherant 6 PM Feature Mana Martinez vs. Ronnie Lawrence Undercard AJ Dobson vs. Jacob Malkoun Undercard Douglas Silva de Andrade vs.Sergey Morozov Undercard Jeremiah Wells vs. Blood Diamond Undercard William Knight vs. Maxim Grishin

