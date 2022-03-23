Back to Boston: ESPN Networks Set to Host NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Championship

The puck drops on ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Championship on Thursday, March 24, as the Regional Semifinals get underway through Friday, March 25. Regional Finals action will then take place across the regional sites on Saturday and Sunday, March 26-27, before heading to TD Garden in Boston for the Men’s Frozen Four on Thursday, April 7. Games will air across ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNEWS, with every matchup available on the ESPN App. Tournament play will culminate with the National Championship game live on Saturday, April 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

The Regional commentating crews include: Ben Holden and Dave Starman in Albany, N.Y.; Dan Kelly and Paul Caponigri in Loveland, Colo.; Clay Matvick and Sean Ritchlin in Allentown, Pa.; and John Buccigross, Barry Melrose and Colby Cohen in Worcester, Mass. This trio will also call the Frozen Four semifinal and National Championship games in Boston.

Regional Talent Assignments:

Albany: Ben Holden and Dave Starman

Ben Holden and Dave Starman Loveland: Dan Kelly and Paul Caponigri

Dan Kelly and Paul Caponigri Allentown: Clay Matvick and Sean Ritchlin

Clay Matvick and Sean Ritchlin Worcester: John Buccigross, Barry Melrose and Colby Cohen

Frozen Four and Championship Commentator Team:

John Buccigross, Barry Melrose and Colby Cohen

Games available on ESPN.com and in the ESPN App here.

ESPN, the new “Home of Hockey”

The Championship slate continues ESPN’s commitment as the new “Home of Hockey,” after hosting the Women’s Frozen Four and championship earlier this year. Across ESPN and ESPN+, hockey is showcased through its coverage of the NHL, KHL, ECAC and the NCAA men and women’s Frozen Four championship events. ESPN+ carries more than 1,000 NHL games this season, along with every game from the Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) and more than 350 games of the ECAC.

2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Championship

Date Time (ET) Matchup / Commentators Network Thu, Mar 24 Noon Regional Semifinals:

Harvard vs. Minnesota State

Ben Holden and Dave Starman ESPNU 3 p.m. Regional Semifinals:

Michigan Tech vs. Minnesota Duluth

Dan Kelly and Paul Caponigri ESPNU 6 p.m. Regional Semifinals:

Notre Dame vs. North Dakota

Ben Holden and Dave Starman ESPNU 9 p.m. Regional Semifinals:

UMass Lowell vs. Denver

Dan Kelly and Paul Caponigri ESPNU Fri, Mar 25 Noon Regional Semifinals:

Northeastern vs. Western Michigan

John Buccigross, Barry Melrose and Colby Cohen ESPNU 3 p.m. Regional Semifinals:

American International vs. Michigan

Clay Matvick and Sean Ritchlin ESPNU 6 p.m. Regional Semifinals:

UMass vs. Minnesota

John Buccigross, Barry Melrose and Colby Cohen ESPNU 8 p.m. Regional Semifinals:

St. Cloud State vs. Quinnipiac

Clay Matvick and Sean Ritchlin ESPNEWS

