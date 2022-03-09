Defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks Visit Golden State Warriors on March 12 Edition of NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Presented by Meta Quest

The defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo will visit the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry on NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Presented by Meta Quest, this Saturday, March 12. The Saturday Primetime team of Hall of Famer Mike Breen, analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson and reporter Lisa Salters will provide commentary at 8:30 p.m. ET exclusively on ABC.

NBA Countdown Delivered by Papa John’s will lead into the game at 8 p.m., hosted by Mike Greenberg and analysts Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon and Jalen Rose, plus Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sunday Tripleheader

ABC Sunday Showcase Presented by Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups tips off at 1 p.m. on Sunday with the New York Knicks and Julius Randle visiting the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant. Mark Jones, Hall of Fame commentator Doris Burke and reporter Malika Andrews will be on the call with officiating expert Steve Javie contributing.

Next at 3:30 p.m., the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum host the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic on ABC. Dave Pasch and Hall of Famer Hubie Brown will call the game with Cassidy Hubbarth reporting on the sidelines.

NBA Countdown Delivered by Papa John’s will precede the action at 12:30 p.m. with Greenberg, Smith, Wilbon, Rose and Wojnarowski. Hoop Streams, ESPN’s digital NBA pre-game show, will stream live from Brooklyn at 12:30 p.m. with David Jacoby and Meghan Triplett. Hoop Streams is available on ESPN’s Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and the ESPN App.

Sunday’s NBA tripleheader continues on ESPN at 9 p.m. as the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James visit the first place Phoenix Suns and Devin Booker. Ryan Ruocco and Richard Jefferson will provide commentary.

Weeknight NBA Doubleheaders

The Western Conference-leading Suns will also be on ESPN on Wednesday night as they visit the Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler at 7:30 p.m. Dave Pasch, JJ Redick and Jorge Sedano will be on the call. The game will be subject to blackout restrictions in the Phoenix market. The Utah Jazz and Donovan Mitchell will host the Portland Trail Blazers and Josh Hart in the 10 p.m. nightcap. Mark Jones and Doris Burke will be on the call.

ESPN will televise another NBA doubleheader on Monday. The Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic will visit the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid at 7:30 p.m. A pair of Hall of Famers, Mike Breen and Hubie Brown, will call the game with Monica McNutt reporting. The 10 p.m. game features the Bucks visiting the Jazz. Ryan Ruocco and Vince Carter will provide commentary.

NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew will lead into both weeknight doubleheaders, hosted by Michael Eaves, analysts Chiney Ogwumike, Richard Jefferson and Kendrick Perkins, plus Wojnarowski.

Upcoming NBA Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platform(s) Wed, March 9 7 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew Michael Eaves, Chiney Ogwumike, Richard Jefferson, Kendrick Perkins, Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN, ESPN App 7:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat Dave Pasch, JJ Redick, Jorge Sedano ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz Mark Jones, Doris Burke ESPN, ESPN App Sat, March 12 8 p.m. NBA Countdown Delivered by Papa John’s Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose, Adrian Wojnarowski ABC, ESPN App 8:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Golden State Warriors ABC: Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters ABC, ESPN App Sun, March 13 12:30 p.m. NBA Countdown Delivered by Papa John’s Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose, Adrian Wojnarowski ABC, ESPN App 1 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Malika Andrews, Steve Javie ABC, ESPN App 3:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics Dave Pasch, Hubie Brown, Cassidy Hubbarth, Steve Javie ESPN Radio: Jorge Sedano, P.J. Carlesimo ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Radio 9 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns Ryan Ruocco, Richard Jefferson ESPN, ESPN App Mon, March 14 7 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew Michael Eaves, Chiney Ogwumike, Richard Jefferson, Kendrick Perkins, Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN, ESPN App 7:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Mike Breen, Hubie Brown, Monica McNutt ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Utah Jazz Ryan Ruocco, Vince Carter ESPN, ESPN App

ESPN’s NBA studio show, NBA Today airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on ESPN, hosted by Andrews and a panel of ESPN NBA analysts and reporters.

All NBA on ESPN games and content is also available on the ESPN App.

-30-