ESPN Adds Exclusive 2022 MLB Opening Night Broadcast: Defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves Host Cincinnati Reds on April 7

ESPN today announced it will exclusively televise 2022 MLB Opening Night as the defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves host the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. with a special episode of Baseball Tonight that will include the Braves World Series banner raising ceremony.

Karl Ravech will provide play-by-play alongside analyst Eduardo Perez and 2022 BBWAA Career Excellence Award-winner Tim Kurkjian. Coverage of the Braves World Series pre-game ceremonies will be hosted from site by Ravech, Perez and Kurkjian with Kevin Connors and Jessica Mendoza providing highlights and analysis from all the action that day in the ESPN Bristol, Conn. studios. Roxy Bernstein and Buster Olney will call the Reds vs. Braves opener for ESPN Radio.

For more information on ESPN’s Major League Baseball schedule, visit ESPN Press Room. ESPN event and studio programming is also available to stream via the ESPN App.

-30-