ESPN Cover Story: Coach K Debuts Today Across ESPN

The latest ESPN Cover Story featuring Duke men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski debuted today

For the past 42 seasons, Krzyzewski has called the Duke campus home. He sits in the top of the tower Duke built after he started winning his five national championships. Duke basketball is a family business, with his wife, children and grandchildren often hanging around the team, working the doors at camps, and babysitting for assistant coaches. His daughter keeps an office down the hall from his. Everyone’s lives are so intertwined that it’s difficult to tell where family ends and the team begins, and all that is in its final year.

His legacy began decades before he ever stepped foot on to Duke’s campus. There’s nobody in his life who meant more to him than his mother. When he’d go recruit in Chicago, he’d always stay in her small three room flat. They talked after every game. Even after her passing, the apartment remains in the family. It’s the place, Krzyzewski’s lifelong friend Moe remembers, where he said he was going to give up his military commission and go into coaching. And that’s where the legend began.

For this ESPN Cover Story, senior writer Wright Thompson goes behind the scenes of what made Krzyzewski the coach and person he is today. Thompson follows Krzyzewski during key moments in this final chapter at Duke and revisits defining places and moments in his life with family and friends.

