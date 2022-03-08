ESPN Events Unveils Teams for Five Men’s College Basketball Tournaments During 2022-23 College Basketball Season

2022 ESPN Events Media Kit/Logos

Today, ESPN Events announced the tournament fields for five of its 11 owned and operated events during the 2022-23 college basketball season. The Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic, Myrtle Beach Invitational, ESPN Events Invitational and Paycom Wooden Legacy will again be part of ESPN’s Feast Week programming this fall, while the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic will take place during Christmas week. Matchups, times and network designations will be released at a later date.

The eight-team men’s college basketball tournaments (Charleston, Myrtle, ESPN Events and Diamond Head) will feature 12 games through three days, while the Paycom Wooden Legacy will include four teams and four games. Teams will compete in one game per day, advancing through the bracket. Each tournament will crown a champion on the final day.

Across the five tournaments, 17 conferences will be represented, including the American Athletic, ACC, Atlantic 10, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, Big West, Colonial, Conference USA, Metro Atlantic, Mountain West, Pac-12, SEC, Southern, Sun Belt, West Coast and Western Athletic.

The NIT Season Tip-Off will not occur in 2022, but will return in 2023.

ESPN Events Men’s College Basketball Tournaments During the 2022-23 Season:

Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic

November 17, 18 and 20

TD Arena | Charleston, S.C.

Teams: Charleston, Colorado State, Davidson, Furman, Old Dominion, Penn State, South Carolina and Virginia Tech

Myrtle Beach Invitational

November 17, 18 and 20

HTC Center | Conway, S.C.

Teams: Boise State, Charlotte, Colorado, Loyola Chicago, Massachusetts, Texas A&M and Tulsa

* An eighth team will be announced at later date

ESPN Events Invitational

November 24, 25 and 27

HP Field House at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex | Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Teams: Florida State, Memphis, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Seton Hall, Siena and Stanford

Paycom Wooden Legacy

November (Dates TBA)

Anaheim Arena at Anaheim Convention Center | Anaheim, Calif.

Teams: Fresno State, Saint Mary’s, Vanderbilt and Washington

Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic

December 22, 23 and 25

Stan Sheriff Center | Honolulu, Hawaii

Teams: George Washington, Hawaii, Iona, Pepperdine, Seattle, SMU, Utah State and Washington State

ESPN Events will also host the Phil Knight Invitational during the 2022-23 college basketball season. The previously announced event will be played Nov. 24-27 at three venues – the Chiles Center, Rose Quarter’s Moda Center and Veterans Memorial Coliseum – in Portland, Oregon and will feature eight high-profile men’s teams – Alabama, Iowa State, Michigan State, North Carolina, Oregon, Portland, UConn and Villanova, and four accomplished women’s programs – Iowa State, Michigan State, North Carolina and Oregon.

The Phil Knight Legacy event run by Rip City Management will be played simultaneously throughout Portland with the Phil Knight Invitational. ESPN networks will also televise this marquee event during Feast Week. It will feature another elite field of eight men’s teams – Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Portland State, Purdue, West Virginia and Xavier, and four women’s programs – Duke, Iowa, Oregon State and UConn.

