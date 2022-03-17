ESPN Men’s Tournament Challenge Collects 17.3 Million Brackets

New single-day signup records set Tuesday and Wednesday

30,000 brackets submitted per minute at peak this morning

“People’s Bracket” Final Four picks: No. 1 seeds Arizona, Gonzaga, Kansas, plus No. 2 Kentucky

This year’s ESPN Men’s Tournament Challenge game collected 17.3 million completed brackets. The game also set new single-day records for signups on Tuesday and Wednesday this week. At the peak period of entries shortly before the start of the first game today, fans registered more than 30,000 brackets per minute.

No. 1: ESPN Tournament Challenge App

Throughout this week, ESPN’s Tournament Challenge App was the No. 1 overall free app on Apple’s App Store, ahead of TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat and others.

People’s Bracket Results

The Men’s Tournament Challenge “People’s Bracket” – which reflects the percentage of fans picking each match-up throughout the tournament – shows that more fans picked No. 1 seeds Arizona, Gonzaga and Kansas to reach the Final Four than over any other teams, while also selecting Kentucky, the No. 2 seed in the East Region, to earn a trip to New Orleans.

Top Five Tournament Challenge Groups

The two most popular groups for the Men’s Tournament Challenge are ESPNLA Bracket Challenge 2022 and McDonald’s x TC Group with more than 300,000 brackets each. Jay Bilas’ Group has more than 200,000, and Automated Madness and Joe Lunardi’s Group each have more than 100,000.

Women’s Tournament Challenge Closing Tomorrow

The ESPN Women’s Tournament Challenge, which is also trending toward new signup records, will continue to accept brackets until just prior to tip-off of tomorrow’s Miami vs. South Florida game at 11:30 a.m. ET.

ESPN Tournament Challenge Prizes

For both the Men’s Tournament Challenge and Women’s Tournament Challenge, fans who achieve the top scoring entry in any Tournament Challenge round will be automatically entered to win a $100,000 Grand Prize, a total of $200,000 in total prizes across both games.

Tournament Coverage on ESPN.com and ESPN App

In addition to all of the information and features of ESPN’s Tournament Challenge game, as well as coverage of the entire women’s tournament on ESPN networks, fans can access comprehensive coverage of the men’s and women’s tournaments including scores, news, analysis and feature stories on ESPN.com and the ESPN App.

