ESPN Networks Present Wall-to-Wall Coverage for Selection Sunday

On Sunday, March 13, as both the men’s and women’s brackets are revealed for the respective NCAA Basketball Tournaments, ESPN will have hours of unmatched, multi-network coverage with live reactions, analysis and interviews.

Coverage and analysis will begin early on Sunday with the College GameDay crew of Rece Davis, Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg and LaPhonso Ellis joining Joe Lunardi and Sean Farnham on SportsCenter at 7 a.m. ET for bracket analysis throughout the morning. At noon, the crew will host College Basketball Live Presented by Lowe’s on ESPN to discuss the remaining conference championship games and an in-depth examination of how the tournament bracket might shake out.

The team will return at 6 p.m. ET, with Bracektology Presented by Lowe’s to feature live reaction to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket. Davis will host and be joined by analyst crew of Bilas, Greenberg, Ellis and Lunardi with other guest analyst appearances for the two-hour program. The show will also have a special bracket prediction from Dick Vitale, and will feature player and coach reactions from across the college basketball landscape including Holly Rowe joining live from Indianapolis with men’s selection committee chair Tom Burnett.

The newly expanded 68-team bracket for the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament will be revealed live on ESPN and ESPN2 during the NCAA Women’s Basketball Selection Special Presented by Capital One at 8 p.m. Elle Duncan will host the one-hour special, joined by analysts Rebecca Lobo, Carolyn Peck and Nikki Fargas, reporter Holly Rowe and bracketologist Charlie Creme.

The discussion will continue at 9 p.m. on ESPN2 with the NCAA Women’s Selection Special Extended Coverage Presented by Capital One which will include in-depth analysis and interviews surrounding the entire women’s bracket.

At 10 p.m., Bracketology – Field of 136 Presented by Lowe’s will bring together analysts from both sides to break down both the men’s and the women’s brackets. Zubin Mehenti will host, joined by Dalen Cuff, Farnham, Rebecca Lobo and Carolyn Peck.

The day will wrap up back on SportsCenter where Scott Van Pelt will finish the day with a summary of how the day unfolded and bracket reactions with guests from the college basketball world.

The 32-team bracket for the 2022 National Invitation Tournament (NIT) will be unveiled at 9 p.m., on ESPNU. All 31 games will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPN+.

SEC Network

SEC Now: Selection Special is set for 9 p.m. from SEC Network’s Charlotte studios. Peter Burns and Alyssa Lang will be joined by analysts Patric Young and Andraya Carter to react to team watch parties and interviews from the men’s and women’s SEC squads selected for postseason play.

ACC Network

ACCN will have a special episode of Nothing But Net surrounding the men’s and women’s NCAA tournament selection shows. Kelsey Riggs will be back in ACCN’s Bristol, Conn., studio to host Nothing But Net: Selection Special at 9 p.m., with reaction and analysis of matchups with both men’s and women’s studio teams following the men’s and women’s tournament selections. Joining Riggs in studio are Joel Berry, Carlos Boozer, Kelly Gramlich, Chelsea Gray and Muffet McGraw.

ESPN Audio:

ESPN’s Bald Men on Campus podcast – hosted by Bilas, Greenberg and Ellis – will have a special episode Sunday night, featuring immediate reaction and expert insight following the selections.

ESPN Radio will bring fans in-the-moment updates across its weekend lineup, including a Selection Sunday special hosted by Matt Jones, Myron Medcalf and Bob Valvano from 6-9 p.m. ET. Beginning Monday at 6 a.m., Keyshawn, JWill & Max will break down where everything stands for each team, their tournament paths and much more.

ESPN Tournament Challenge

Brackets for both men’s and women’s games will be available to fill out on Selection Sunday, March 13, with the Men’s Tournament Challenge opening at 8 p.m. ET, following by the Women’s Tournament Challenge at 10 p.m. ET. Fans can submit up to 25 brackets and join up to 10 groups each at ESPN.com/bracket for Men’s TC and ESPN.com/tcwomen for Women’s TC. Fans can also complete and submit brackets on the ESPN Tournament Challenge App for iOS and Android, or on the ESPN App. Like all ESPN Fantasy games, Tournament Challenge is free to play.

The ESPN Tournament Challenge App allows fans to quickly navigate between men’s and women’s brackets, sorting by total points, maximum points or alphabetically. The TC App also gives fans advanced live scoring and bracket results through Bracketcast, expert analysis and matchup previews, opt-in push notifications for up-to-the-second scores, news and video updates, and the ability to pre-fill brackets before Selection Sunday.

Full Women’s Tournament Coverage

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Presented by Capital One begins Wednesday, March 16, with games available on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNEWS. The Women’s Final Four and Championship game will air live on ESPN from the Target Center in Minneapolis. All tournament games will be available on the ESPN App.

Date Time (ET) Program Network Sun, Mar 13 12 p.m. College Basketball Live Presented by Lowe’s ESPN 6 p.m. Bracketology Presented by Lowe’s ESPN 8 p.m. NCAA Women’s Selection Special Presented by Capital One ESPN and ESPN2 9 p.m. NCAA Women’s Selection Special Extended Coverage Presented by Capital One ESPN2 NIT Selection Special ESPNU SEC Now: Basketball Selection Special SEC Network Nothing But Net: Selection Special ACC Network 10 p.m. Bracketology – Field of 136 Presented by Lowe’s ESPN2

