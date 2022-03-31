ESPN Reaches Multi-Year Extension with Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski

ESPN has reached an exclusive, multi-year extension with Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski. The award-winning journalist and leading NBA voice throughout the industry will continue to appear on ESPN’s numerous shows and platforms, including NBA Countdown, NBA Today, SportsCenter, ESPN.com, the ESPN app and the NBA Draft.

Wojnarowski will maintain a strong mutli-media presence through the continuation of “The Woj Pod” as well as developing new opportunities, such as creating content for ESPN+, the company’s direct-to-consumer sports platform. He has been with ESPN since July 2017.

“Millions of NBA fans rely daily on Woj’s distinctive insight and perspective,” said Jimmy Pitaro, Chairman, ESPN and Sports Content. “He’s accessible to fans through so many ESPN touch points and his tenacity, dedication and presence on social media provide added connectivity. We are thrilled to continue to showcase his exceptional work well into the future.”

Wojnarowski added, “I’m eager to continue working with a remarkable group of colleagues and grateful for ESPN’s relentless commitment to newsgathering and reporting. My profound appreciation to Jimmy Pitaro, Cristina Daglas, Norby Williamson, Dave Roberts, Lauren Reynolds, Greg Dowling, David Kraft and the entire universal news desk for the support, vision and leadership that makes ESPN such a remarkable place to do my job. Also, a thank you to my representative Matt Kramer for helping to bring and keep me at ESPN.”

Separately, ESPN also announced a long-term extension with Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

A prolific news breaker and storyteller, Wojnarowski’s daily output, access and perspective make him a must follow for sports fans. He is recognized for transforming NBA reporting over the past decade-plus.

Prior to his work for ESPN, Wojnarowski worked for Yahoo Sports, where he spent nearly 10 years, including two as editor of The Vertical. His standout career in journalism includes nearly 10 years at The Record of New Jersey (where he was twice named the APSE “Columnist of the Year”), as well as several years each at The Fresno Bee, The Waterbury (Conn.) Republican-American.

Wojnarowski’s peers voted him the National Sports Media Association’s National Sportswriter of the Year in three consecutive years — 2017, 2018 and 2019. Wojnarowski joined a distinguished list of all-time greats to have won that award in at least three successive years – Red Smith, Jim Murray, Frank Deford, Rick Reilly, Bob Ryan and Tom Verducci.

Wojnarowski is the New York Times best-selling author of “The Miracle of St. Anthony: A Season with Coach Bob Hurley and Basketball’s Most Improbable Dynasty.”

He is a 1991 graduate of St. Bonaventure University and a 1987 graduate of Bristol Central High School (BCHS) in Bristol, Conn., the site of ESPN’s headquarters. He was named the 2019 Alumnus of the Year at St. Bonaventure, and is inducted into the Russell Jandoli School of Communications Hall of Fame.

With the help of Gale Dickau, an English teacher of five decades at Bristol Central High School, Wojnarowski founded and funds the “The Writing Initiative.” The multifaceted program encourages students at BCHS to write and helps them develop and hone their skills, funds scholarships for college, residential summer writing programs, numerous educational trips in the Northeast and develops teacher enrichment programs for educators teaching writing. Wojnarowski is also active in fundraising with the Bristol Boys and Girls Club and Family Center.

-30-

Media Contact: [email protected]