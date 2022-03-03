ESPN’s First Take Continues Positive Viewership Trend with Significant Increases in Feb.

Average Viewership Up 22 Percent from 2021

First Take’s Most-Watched Month of Feb. Since 2018

Year-Over-Year Growth in Nine of the Last Ten Months

ESPN’s signature morning debate show First Take, featuring Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim, continued its strong start to the year in multiple viewership categories. Overall, the show was up 22 percent (P2+) from 2021 with an average of 445,000 viewers. With people 18-49, First Take recorded an eight percent increase from 2021 with 180,000 viewers on average in that demographic.

In addition, last month’s viewership marks First Take’s most-watched month of Feb. since 2018. It also continues another positive trend for the show, with Feb. being the ninth month of growth for First Take over the last ten.

“Every day we look to bring a new energy to the show – both behind the scenes and on camera – and showcase authentic perspectives on a multitude of topics,” said ESPN vice president, production, Antoine Lewis. “I think that has continued to show through and has enabled us to create content and discussions that are really resonating with fans.”

First Take saw a lineup of can’t-miss shows and content throughout the month including the premiere of Chris “Mad Dog” Russo’s weekly appearances and a Monday, post-Super Bowl show that topped last year’s comparable episode from a viewership perspective.

