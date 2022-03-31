ESPN’s NBA75 Celebration Game: Special Alternate Presentation of Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks Contest on April 6 Inspired By League’s Storied History

Traditional Nets vs. Knicks Game Broadcast to Air on ESPN

ESPN today announced it will televise the NBA75 Celebration Game presented by State Farm – an alternate presentation of the Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks contest on Wednesday, April 6, inspired by the league’s storied history. ESPN will honor the NBA 75th Anniversary Season by producing a compelling broadcast that mirrors the NBA television styles and presentations of decades past, including the 1960s on ABC, the 1970s and 1980s on CBS and the 1990s on NBC, as well as representation from present day. The NBA75 Celebration Game broadcast begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and the traditional game broadcast will air on ESPN.

The NBA75 Celebration Game will include an impressive list of high-profile special guests who will join the broadcast either on site at Madison Square Garden or remotely. Guests will include several members of the NBA75 player list and Hall of Fame coaches and broadcasters who have been integral to the game through the eras.

More NBA75 Celebration Game highlights:

Custom graphics updated per era, including starting lineups, standings, stats, team logos, venue information and copyright language;

Classic network theme music by era, including the memorable NBA on NBC music from the 1990s;

Popular music from every decade used during highlights and in and out of commercial breaks;

NBA Finals broadcast team of Curt Gowdy Media Award-winner Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson and reporter Lisa Salters to provide commentary;

Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Hubie Brown, celebrating his 50th season in professional basketball, to join the broadcast. Brown will also serve as the analyst for the traditional game broadcast with Ryan Ruocco and Cassidy Hubbarth on ESPN.

Tim Corrigan, Vice President, ESPN Production:

“We’re taking fans on a journey through the evolution of this vibrant, culturally impactful league while also pairing the content with the iconic performers of today. We’re excited to pay homage to the networks that paved the way for what we have been doing for the past two decades at ESPN. Regardless of age or era, if you love basketball, there is something for you in this broadcast.”

Example of scoreboard presentations to be used in broadcast: Top left: 1960s (1st Quarter); top right: 1970s (2nd Quarter); bottom left: 1980s (3rd Quarter); bottom right: 1990s (4th Quarter)

ESPN has been broadcasting NBA games since the 2002-03 season. The NBA75 Celebration Game continues ESPN’s leadership in the alternate presentation space which dates back to the mid-1990s.

NBA Countdown presented by Mountain Dew will precede the traditional Nets vs. Knicks telecast at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

