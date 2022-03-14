Exclusively on ABC and ESPN+ and Hulu This Week: Three National Hockey League Games on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

Tuesday, March 15: Panthers at Sharks on ESPN+/Hulu

Thursday, March 17: Sharks at Kings on ESPN+/Hulu

Saturday, March 19: Rangers at Lightning on ABC/ESPN+ in primetime with “Ice Cast” alternate presentation on ESPN+

40 out-of-market games streaming exclusively on ESPN+ this week

Also presented in Spanish on ESPN+: Panthers at Sharks on Tuesday and Rangers at Lightning on Saturday

Expanded coverage of the National Hockey League (NHL) continues this week on ABC, ESPN+ and Hulu with three exclusive games: Tuesday and Thursday ESPN+ Hockey Night plus ABC Hockey Saturday in primetime join 40 out-of-market games streaming live on ESPN+ this week.

Date Time (ET) Network Game ESPN Talent Tuesday March 15 10:30 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu Florida Panthers at San Jose Sharks The Atlantic Division-leading Florida Panthers (40-13-6) and Hart Trophy contender Jonathan Huberdeau continue their West Coast stretch when they visit the San Jose Sharks (26-25-7) at the SAP Center. Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Brian Boucher In Studio: Steve Levy and Kevin Weekes Thursday March 17 10 p.m. ESPN+/Hulu San Jose Sharks at Los Angeles Kings The San Jose Sharks (26-25-7) visit the Los Angeles Kings (33-20-8) in a Pacific Division rematch from last week, with the second-place Kings looking for revenge after being shut out 5-0 by the Sharks, who face a tough task of getting on the right side the playoff bubble. Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen Analyst: Brian Boucher Reporter: Linda Cohn In Studio: Arda Öcal and Dominic Moore Saturday March 19 8 p.m. ABC New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning ABC Hockey Saturday returns this week with a competitive matchup in primetime as the New York Rangers (37-17-5), currently third in the Metropolitan Division, visit the defending-champion Tampa Bay Lightning (38-15-6), second in the Atlantic Division, at Amalie Arena in Tampa. Play-by-Play: Sean McDonough Analysts: Ray Ferraro Reporter: Emily Kaplan In Studio: Steve Levy with Mark Messier and Chris Chelios Rangers vs. Lightning: Ice Cast A special alternate presentation of the game allows fans to see the game develop from above the ice and view additional game stats, exclusively on ESPN+.

Commentator assignments may be subject to change.

NHL en Español

Tuesday’s Florida Panthers at San Jose Sharks game at 10:30 p.m. ET will be presented in Spanish on ESPN+, with Kenneth Garay calling play-by-play and Carlos Rossell as analyst. Sunday’s New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning game at 8 p.m. ET will also be presented on ESPN+ with play-by-play announcer Eitán Benezra and analyst Antonio Valle.

NHL Out of Market games on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream 40 out-of-market games this week, beginning Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET with the Pittsburgh Penguins (36-15-9) and Sidney Crosby taking on the Nashville Predators (34-21-4), who hope to keep their playoff hopes alive. Then at 10:30 p.m. ET, the Western Conference-leading Colorado Avalanche (42-13-5) visit the Los Angeles Kings (33-20-8) at Crypto.com Arena.

The puck drops Thursday at 7 p.m. ET in an Eastern Conference matchup, with the conference-leading Carolina Hurricanes (41-13-5) visiting the Toronto Maple Leafs (37-17-5). At 8 p.m. ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins pay a visit to Jordan Kyrou and the St. Louis Blues (34-17-8) in a matchup between two likely playoff-bound teams.

On Friday, the Atlantic Division-leading Florida Panthers (40-13-6) faceoff against the Anaheim Ducks (27-25-10) at 10 p.m. ET, as the Ducks try to hold on to a shot at a Western Conference playoff spot.

Saturday brings a competitive Pacific Division matchup, with the Los Angeles Kings (33-20-8) visiting the Vegas Golden Knights (32-25-4) at 4 p.m. ET.

The New York Rangers (37-17-5) visit the Carolina Hurricanes (41-13-5) in a matchup of top Metropolitan Division teams on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET, both currently sitting in playoff position.

Throughout the season, ESPN+ will have exclusive coverage of more than 1,000 out-of-market games. For the latest schedule of all NHL games available to stream on ESPN+, please visit ESPN.com/espnplus/schedule. Out-of-market games are subject to local blackouts.

**How to watch NHL games on ESPN, ABC, ESPN+, and Hulu**

STUDIO SHOWS

The Point presented by Microban 24

The Point and host John Buccigross will air at the regularly scheduled time on Thursday, March 17, at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2. All episodes of The Point are simulcast live on ESPN+ with replays available on-demand.

In The Crease

New episodes of In The Crease stream exclusively on ESPN+ each NHL game day, following the last game of the day, with in-depth analysis, interviews, highlights and more from all the day’s NHL game action.

PODCASTS

In the Crease – The ESPN NHL Podcast with Linda Cohn and Emily Kaplan

Hall of Fame sportscaster Linda Cohn and Kaplan continue to bring fans their insider perspectives, reporting, reactions and analysis to the latest breaking headlines and under the radar stories both on and off the ice with new episodes every Wednesday. How to listen and episode guide.

NHL on ESPN.com

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

