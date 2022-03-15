GEICO High School Basketball Nationals Tournament Returns to Ft. Myers, Fla., March 31 – April 2

All 11 Games to Air on ESPN Networks

Boys field features four of the top five ranked teams in the country, including seven in top ten

Girls field includes all five teams ranked nationally in the SC Next Top 25

The GEICO High School Basketball Nationals will return to Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Ft. Myers, Fla., March 31-April 2. The 14th annual event, featuring the best high school basketball teams in the country competing in postseason play, includes all thirteen teams in the boys’ and girls’ fields ranked in the SC Next Top 25. All eleven games of the single-elimination tournament will be available on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or ESPN+

The tournament will showcase 43 ESPN ranked boys players and 12 espnW ranked girls players, including 15 McDonald’s All-Americans.

The three-day tournament begins Thursday, March 31 with the girls’ first round at 10 a.m. on ESPN+ ET, followed by the boys’ quarterfinals starting at noon on ESPNU. The girls’ semifinals begin Friday, April 1, at 10:30 a.m. on ESPNU and the boys’ semifinals begin at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2. The tournament culminates on Saturday, April 2 with the girls’ championship at 10 a.m. on ESPN2 and the boys’ championship at noon on ESPN.

“This year’s field at the GEICO Nationals will be the strongest to compete for a title, said Paul Biancardi., ESPN basketball analyst and national recruiting director. “When you look at the selection of programs from top to bottom-there is little separation. All the teams are nationally ranked and have challenged themselves throughout the season. From a talent standpoint, the tournament has elite star power with dozens of ranked prospects including 15 McDonald’s All-Americans. It’s the most ever to participate for a GEICO championship.”

2022 GEICO High School Basketball Nationals Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Commentators Network Thu, Mar 31 10 a.m. Bishop McNamara (Md.) vs IMG Academy (Fla.) – Girls ESPN+ Noon Oak Hill Academy (Va.) vs. Link Academy (Mo.) – Boys ESPNU 2 p.m. AZ Compass vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.) – Boys ESPNU 4 p.m. La Lumiere (Ind.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.) – Boys ESPNU 6 p.m. Prolific Prep (Calif.) vs. Sunrise Christian (Kan.) – Boys ESPNU Fri, Apr 1 10:30 a.m. Montverde Academy (Fla.) vs. DME Academy (Fla.) – Girls ESPNU 12:30 p.m. Girls 1st Round Winner vs. New Hope (Md.) – Girls ESPNU 2:30 p.m. AZ Compass/Montverde Academy Winner vs. La Lumiere/IMG Academy Winner – Boys ESPN2 4:30 p.m. Oak Hill Academy/Link Academy Winner vs. Prolific Prep/Sunrise Christian Winner – Boys ESPN2 Sat, Apr 2 10 a.m. Girls Championship ESPN2 Noon Boys Championship ESPN

2022 GEICO High School Basketball Nationals Participating Boys Teams:

Boys team rankings are per SC Next Top 25

Boys player rankings are per the ESPN 100 (class of 2022), ESPN 60 (class of 2023) and ESPN 25 (class of 2024)

Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) 25-1, SC Next No. 1

Tournament History: Third appearance (Runner-up in 2021)

Coach: Luke Barnwell

ESPN Ranked Players: No. 8 Gradey Dick (Kansas), No. 31 Mark Mitchell (Duke), No. 54 Dillon Hunter (Baylor), No. 71 Cameron Corhen (Florida State); No. 27 Jr. Scotty Middleton, No. 45 Jr. Layden Blocker

IMG Academy (Fla.) 22-4, SC Next No. 3

Tournament History: Fourth appearance, Champion in 2019

Coach: Sean McAloon

ESPN Ranked Players: No. 3 Keyonte George (Baylor), No. 9 Jarace Walker (Houston), No. 15 Jaden Bradley (Alabama), No. 37 Eric Dailey Jr., No. 41 Jett Howard (Michigan), No. 74 Justyn Fernandez (George Mason), No. 92 A.J. Storr (St. John’s)

Montverde Academy (Fla.) 21-4, SC Next No. 4

Tournament History: 10th appearance, Champion in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2018 & 2021 (Runner-up in 2010, 2012 & 2017)

Coach: Kevin Boyle

ESPN Ranked Players: No. 4 Dariq Whitehead (Duke), No. 7 Dillon Mitchell (Texas), No. 21 Malik Reneau (Florida) No. 22 Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana), No. 25 Skyy Clark; No. 2 Jr. Kwame Evans, No. 3 So. Derik Queen

Link Academy (Mo.) 32-1, SC Next No. 5

Tournament History: First Appearance

Coach: Rodney Perry

ESPN Ranked Players: No. 10 Jordan Walsh (Arkansas), No. 11 Julian Phillips (LSU), No. 33 Tarris Reed (Michigan), No. 58 Felix Okpara (Ohio State); No. 8 Jr. Omaha Biliew, No. 55 Trey Green

Oak Hill Academy (Va.) 33-7, SC Next No. 7

Tournament History: Twelfth appearance, Champion in 2016 (Runner-up in 2009, 2011, 2014 & 2015)

Coach: Steve Smith

ESPN Ranked Players: No. 12 Chris Livingston (Kentucky), No. 35 Judah Mintz, No. 78 Devin Ree (LSU); No. 19 Jr. Caleb Foster (Duke)

AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.) 24-4, SC Next No. 9

Tournament History: Second appearance

Coach: Ed Gipson

ESPN Ranked Players: No. 32 Chance Westry (Auburn), No. 42 Dylan Andrews (UCLA), No. 50 Adrame Diongue, No. 86 Sadraque Nganga (Boise State); No. 5 Jr. Mookie Cook, No. 20 Kylan Boswell (Arizona)

La Lumiere School (Ind.) 20-4, SC Next No. 6

Tournament History: Ninth appearance, Champion in 2017 (Runner-up in 2016 & 2019)

Coach: Patrick Holmes

ESPN Ranked Players: No. 17 J.J. Starling (Notre Dame), No. 99 Kebba Njie (Penn State); No. 30 Jr. Jeremy Fears (Michigan State), No. 31 Jr. Aden Holloway

Prolific Prep (Calif.) 25-6, SC Next No. 19

Tournament History: Second appearance

Coach: Billy McKnight

ESPN Ranked Players: No. 13 Adem Bona (UCLA), No. 19 M.J. Rice (Kansas), No. 34 Tre White (USC)

2022 GEICO High School Basketball Nationals Participating Girls Teams:

Girls team rankings are per the SC Next Top 25

Girls player rankings are per the espnW 100 (class of 2022), espnW Super 60 (class of 2023), espnW Terrific 25 (class of 2024) and espnW Watchlist (class of 2025)

New Hope Academy (Md.) 27-2, SC Next No. 9

Tournament History: Second appearance, Champion in 2019

Coach: Sam Caldwell

ESPNW Ranked Players: No. 75 Kennedy Fauntleroy

DME Academy (Fla.) 25-3, SC Next No. 10

Tournament History: First appearance

Coach: Michael Panaggio

ESPNW Ranked Players: No. 50 Sydney Shaw (Auburn), No. 66 Amiya Evans (UCF); No. 16 Jr. Chloe Kitts

Montverde Academy (Fla.) 18-3, SC Next No. 11

Tournament History: First appearance

Head coach: Special Jennings

ESPNW Ranked Players: No. 3 Janiah Barker, No. 67 Jordana Codio (Texas); No. 14 Jr. Letycia Vasconcelos

IMG Academy (Fla.) 11-4, SC Next No. 22

Tournament History: First appearance

Coach: Shell Dailey

ESPNW Ranked Players: No. 13 Grace VanSlooten (Oregon), No. 31 Kailyn Gilbert (Arizona)

Bishop McNamara High School (Md.) 20-5, SC Next No. 24

Tournament History: First appearance

Coach: Frank Oliver

ESPNW Ranked Players: No. 52 Gia Cooke (Texas A&M), No. 72 Yonta Vaughn (West Virginia); No. 9 So. Madisen McDaniel; Fr. Zhen Craft

Tickets are available for purchase online, along with further event information at geicohoops.com

