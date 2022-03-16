Inaugural State Champions Invitational High School Basketball Tournament to take place in Tampa, Fla. April 7-9

All Six Games to Air on ESPN Networks

Four Boys and Four Girls State Champions Set to Compete

Girls Field Includes Three SC Next Top 25 Teams Including No. 1 Sidwell Friends

The inaugural State Champions Invitational high school basketball tournament will take place April 7-9 at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, Fla. Paragon Marketing Group founded the event to create an opportunity for champions from different states to compete against one another to crown an overall champion. National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) member teams must win their sanctioned state championship and be permitted to compete by their respective state association in order to be eligible to participate in the State Champions Invitational.

Current state associations that allow teams to participate in the State Champions Invitational include: Arizona (AIA), Florida (FHSAA), Georgia (GHSA), Hawaii (HHSAA), Nevada (NIAA), Utah (UHSAA), Washington (WIAA) and Washington D.C. (DCSAA).

The three-day single elimination tournament begins Thursday, April 7, with the boys’ semifinals starting at 4 p.m. ET on ESPNU. The girls’ semifinals begin Friday, April 8, at 2 p.m. on ESPNU. The tournament culminates on Saturday, April 9, with the girls’ championship at 10 a.m. on ESPNU and the boys’ championship at noon on ESPN2.

“The State Champions Invitational is a new and unique event that will determine who is the best of the best among NFHS state winners,” said Paul Biancardi, ESPN basketball analyst and national recruiting director. “The concept of having four boys and girls state champions play under one roof on a national stage is incredibly visionary and exciting. If more states sanction their teams to play, the opportunity for high school basketball is tremendous.”

2022 State Champions Invitational Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Commentators Network Thu, Apr 7 4 p.m. Sidwell Friends (D.C.) vs. Calvary Christian (Fla.) – Boys ESPNU 6 p.m. Norcross (Ga.) Auburn (Wash.) – Boys ESPNU Fri, Apr 8 2 p.m. Woodward Acad. (Ga.) vs. Lake Highland Prep (Fla.) – Girls ESPNU 4 p.m. Centennial (Nev.) vs. Sidwell Friends (D.C.) – Girls ESPNU Sat, Apr 9 10 a.m. Girls Championship ESPNU 12 p.m. Boys Championship ESPN2

2022 State Champions Invitational Participating Boys Teams:

Boys team rankings are per SC Next Top 25

Boys player rankings are per the ESPN 100 (class of 2022), ESPN 60 (class of 2023) and ESPN 25 (class of 2024)

Calvary Christian Academy (Fla.), 24-2, SC Next No. 8

Coach: Cilk McSweeney

ESPN Ranked Players: No. 55 Taylor Hendricks (UCF); No. 14 Jr. Marvel Allen (LSU)

Notes: FHSAA 4A State Champions with key wins over Camden (N.J.) and North Little Rock (Ark.)

Auburn High School (Wash.), 27-2

Coach: Ryan Hansen

Key Players: Sr. Tre Blassingame, Sr. Kaden Hansen

Notes: WIAA 3A State Champions with key wins over Garfield (Wash.), Seattle Prep (Wash.) and Rainier Beach (Wash.)

Norcross High School (Ga.), 26-6

Coach: Jesse McMillan

ESPN Ranked Players: No. 28 Jr. London Johnson

Notes: GHSA 7A State Champions with key wins over Tamp Catholic (Fla), Newton (Ga.) and Berkmar (Ga.)

Sidwell Friends (D.C.), 29-1

Coach: Eric Singletary

Key Players: Sr. Christian Gamble; So. Caleb Williams

Notes: DCSAA 2A Champions with key victories over Bishop McNamara (Md.), St. John’s (D.C.) and Grayson (Ga.)

2022 State Champions Invitational Participating Girls Teams:

Girls team rankings are per the SC Next Top 25

Girls player rankings are per the espnW 100 (class of 2022), espnW Super 60 (class of 2023), espnW Terrific 25 (class of 2024) and espnW Watchlist (class of 2025)

1 Sidwell Friends (D.C.), 28-0, SC Next No. 1

Coach: Tamika Dudley

espnW Ranked Players: No. 2 Kiki Rice (UCLA); No. 10 Jr. Jadyn Donovan; No. 4 Kendall Dudley

Notes: DCSAA 2A Champions with key victories over Bishop McNamara (Md.), Desoto (Texas) and Hopkins (Minn.)

Lake Highland Prep (Fla.), 25-4, SC Next No. 12

Coach: Al Honor

espnW Ranked Players: No. 35 Nyla Harris (Louisville); No. 18 So. Alexandra Blue

Notes: FHSAA 4A State Champions with key wins over Woodward Academy (Ga.), Hoover (Ala.) and Bearden (Tenn.)

Woodward Academy (Ga.), 28-2, No. 18

Coach: Kim Lawrence

espnW Ranked Players: No. 37 Sydney Bowles (Georgia)

Notes: GHSA 5A State Champions with key wins over Lovejoy (Ga.), Mt. Paran (Ga.) and Hoover (Ala.)

Centennial High School (Nev.), 17-3

Coach: Karen Weitz

espnW Ranked Players: No. 19 Jr. Montaya Dew

Notes: NIAA 5A State Champions with key wins over ‘Iolani (Hawaii) Grandview (Colo.), Westminster Academy (Fla.)

Tickets are available for purchase online, along with further event information at scihoops.com

