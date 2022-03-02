Los Angeles Lakers Host Golden State Warriors on March 5 Edition of NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Presented by Meta Quest

ABC Sunday Showcase Presented by Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Features NBA Finals Rematch

The Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James host the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry on this week’s NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Presented by Meta Quest. The action tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET, exclusively on ABC. Hall of Fame commentator Mike Breen, analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Mark Jackson and reporter Lisa Salters are on the call, with NBA officiating expert Steve Javie contributing. Jorge Sedano and Tim Legler will describe the game on ESPN Radio.

Hall of Famer Magic Johnson will make his debut on NBA Countdown Delivered by Papa John’s at 8 p.m. on ABC ahead of Saturday’s Western Conference showdown. Johnson will preview the game along with NBA Countdown host Mike Greenberg and analysts Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon and Jalen Rose.

Hoop Streams, ESPN’s digital NBA pre-game show, will stream live at 8 p.m. from Los Angeles with Ros Gold-Onwude and Chiney Ogwumike. Hoop Streams is available on ESPN’s Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and the ESPN App.

Sunday Quadrupleheader

ABC will exclusively televise a 2021 NBA Finals rematch this Sunday on ABC Sunday Showcase Presented by Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups as the defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo host the first place Phoenix Suns and JaVale McGee. The game begins at 3:30 p.m. ET with Dave Pasch, Hall of Famer Hubie Brown and reporter Malika Andrews providing commentary. Sean Kelley and P.J. Carlesimo will describe the action on ESPN Radio.

ABC Sunday Showcase tips off at 1 p.m. with the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving visiting the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum. Mark Jones will be on the call with Hall of Famer Doris Burke and Cassidy Hubbarth. NBA Countdown Delivered by Papa John’s will lead into the game at 12:30 p.m.

Sunday’s quadrupleheader action continues on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. as the Toronto Raptors and Pascal Siakam visit the Cleveland Cavaliers and Jarrett Allen. Ryan Ruocco and Vince Carter will provide commentary. In the 10 p.m. nightcap, the LA Clippers and Reggie Jackson host the New York Knicks and Julius Randle. Brian Custer will call the game with Van Gundy, Jackson and Salters.

Weeknight NBA Doubleheaders

ESPN’s weeknight NBA doubleheaders begin Wednesday with the New York Knicks visiting the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid at 7:30 p.m. Dave Pasch and analyst JJ Redick will call the game with Israel Gutierrez reporting on the sidelines. The Phoenix Suns host the Portland Trail Blazers and Josh Hart next at 10 p.m. Breen and Richard Jefferson will provide commentary. Wednesday’s doubleheader coverage begins at 7 p.m. with NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew, hosted by the team of Michael Eaves, Stephen A. Smith, Chiney Ogwumike, Kendrick Perkins and Adrian Wojnarowski.

Friday’s doubleheader tips off at 7:30 with the Milwaukee Bucks visiting the Chicago Bulls and DeMar DeRozan. Ruocco will call the game with Burke and reporter Monica McNutt. The Phoenix Suns host the New York Knicks next at 10 p.m., with Jones and Jefferson on the call. NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew will lead into the games at 7 p.m.

Upcoming NBA Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Commentators Platform(s) Wed, March 2 7 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew Michael Eaves, Stephen A. Smith, Chiney Ogwumike, Kendrick Perkins, Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN, ESPN App 7:30 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Dave Pasch, JJ Redick, Israel Gutierrez ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns Mike Breen, Richard Jefferson ESPN, ESPN App Fri, March 4 7 p.m. NBA Countdown Presented by Mountain Dew Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose, Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN, ESPN Apps 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls Ryan Ruocco, Doris Burke, Monica McNutt ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns Mark Jones, Richard Jefferson ESPN, ESPN App Sat, March 5 8 p.m. NBA Countdown Delivered by Papa John’s Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose, Magic Johnson ABC, ESPN App 8:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers ABC: Mike Breen, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters, Steve Javie ESPN Radio: Jorge Sedano, Tim Legler ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Radio Sun, March 6 12:30 p.m. NBA Countdown Delivered by Papa John’s Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Wilbon, Jalen Rose, Adrian Wojnarowski ABC, ESPN App 1 p.m. Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics Mark Jones, Doris Burke, Cassidy Hubbarth ABC, ESPN App 3:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks Dave Pasch, Hubie Brown, Malika Andrews ESPN Radio: Sean Kelley, P.J. Carlesimo ABC, ESPN App, ESPN Radio 7 p.m. NBA Countdown Delivered by Papa John’s Michael Eaves, Chiney Ogwumike, Richard Jefferson, Kendrick Perkins, Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN, ESPN App 7:30 p.m. Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Ryan Ruocco, Vince Carter ESPN, ESPN App 10 p.m. New York Knicks vs. LA Clippers Brian Custer, Jeff Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Lisa Salters ESPN, ESPN App

ESPN’s NBA studio show, NBA Today airs weekdays at 3 p.m. on ESPN, hosted by Andrews and a panel of ESPN NBA analysts and reporters.

All NBA on ESPN games and content is also available on the ESPN App.

