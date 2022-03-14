Meet Us in Minneapolis – The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship Begins Wednesday, March 16

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship begins Wednesday, March 16 with the First Four. March Madness action is presented by Capital One across ESPN networks, with games available on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNEWS. The tournament culminates with the Women’s Final Four and Championship live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., April 1-3.

The A-Team

In the First Four and First and Second Rounds Elle Duncan and Kelsey Riggs will share hosting duties in studio with a rotating cast of analysts including Rebecca Lobo, Andraya Carter, Nikki Fargas and Monica McNutt. During the Sweet 16 and Elite 8, Duncan will host studio coverage joined by McNutt and Fargas. National championship studio coverage will be handled by Duncan, Lobo, Carolyn Peck and Fargas.

First and Second Round Commentator Teams:

Pam Ward and Stephanie White

Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck

Beth Mowins and Christy Thomaskutty

Eric Frede and Tamika Catchings

Dave O’Brien and Christy Winters-Scott

Tiffany Greene and Steffi Sorensen

Angel Gray and Chelsea Gray

Roy Philpott and Brooke Weisbrod

Sam Ravech and Kelly Gramlich

Jenn Hildreth and Mike Thibault

Brenda VanLengen and Holly Warlick

John Brickley and Meghan McKeown

Kevin Fitzgerald and Helen Williams

Ann Schatz and Dan Hughes

Elise Woodward and Andrea Lloyd

Sam Gore and Aja Ellison

Sweet 16 and Elite 8 Commentator Teams:

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe (reporter), Andraya Carter (sideline analyst)

Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray (reporter)

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Steffi Sorensen (reporter)

Pam Ward, Stephanie White, Christy Winters-Scott (reporter)

Final Four and Championship Commentator Team:

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe (reporter), Andraya Carter (sideline analyst)

SEC Network

SEC Now returns for postseason coverage of the six men’s and eight women’s teams representing the Southeastern Conference in both NCAA Tournaments. Hosts Dari Nowkhah, Peter Burns and Alyssa Lang will be joined by a rotating cast of analysts throughout the two tourneys, including SEC Network studio analysts Pat Bradley, Daymeon Fishback and Patric Young, as well as former Mizzou standout and current Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham providing insight for early round action.

ACC Network

ACC Network’s All ACC will have postseason coverage of the ACC’s five men’s teams and eight women’s teams participating in the NCAA Tournaments. Host Kelsey Riggs will be joined by analysts Joel Berry II, Carlos Boozer, Dalen Cuff, Kelly Gramlich Chelsea Gray, Luke Hancock and Muffet McGraw following each round throughout the tournaments.

ESPN.com and espnW

Writers Alexa Philippou and Mechelle Voepel will cover the tournament from the First Four through the national championship game.

Elizabeth Merrill and Katie Barnes profile Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, the frontrunners for player of the year

and profile Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, the frontrunners for player of the year A year since Sedona Prince and others exposed inequities between the men’s and women’s tournaments, Dan Murphy measures the progress that has been made

measures the progress that has been made Live analysis, social posts, game coverage and highlights from each round

Expert picks and predictions throughout the tournament

Analysis of the top seeds, best players, each region, upsets and the tournament’s biggest storylines

Charlie Creme will re-seed the field after each round

will re-seed the field after each round Additional regional coverage from Andrea Adelson , Barnes and Kevin Pelton , with Barnes joining Voepel and Philippou in Minneapolis

, Barnes and , with Barnes joining Voepel and Philippou in Minneapolis Updated WNBA mock drafts during the tournament and after a champion is crowned

The top 25 players in the NCAA tournament

Immediately following the national title game, ESPN.com’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings for the 2022-23 season will be posted

2022 Tournament Challenge

Brackets for both men’s and women’s games opened on Selection Sunday. Fans can submit up to 25 brackets and join up to 10 groups each at ESPN.com/bracket for Men’s TC and ESPN.com/tcwomen for Women’s TC. Fans can also complete and submit brackets on the ESPN Tournament Challenge App for iOS and Android, or on the ESPN App. Like all ESPN Fantasy games, Tournament Challenge is free to play.

NCAA Division I Women’s Championship Schedule

Games available on ESPN.com and in the ESPN App here.

DATE TIME(ET) Matchup/Commentators NETWORK FIRST FOUR Wed, Mar 16 7 p.m. Incarnate Word vs. Howard

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck ESPNU 9 p.m. DePaul vs. Dayton

Jenn Hildreth, Mike Thibault ESPNU Thu, Mar 17 7 p.m. Mount St. Mary’s vs. Longwood

Sam Ravech, Kelly Gramlich ESPN2 9 p.m. Florida State vs. Missouri State

Brenda VanLengen, Holly Warlick ESPN2 FIRST ROUND Fri, Mar 18 11:30 a.m. South Florida vs. Miami

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck ESPN2 1:30 p.m. South Dakota vs. Ole Miss

Elise Woodward, Andrea Lloyd ESPN2 1:30 p.m. Creighton vs. Colorado

Beth Mowins, Christy Thomaskutty ESPNEWS 2 p.m. Howard/Incarnate Word vs. South Carolina

Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck ESPN 2:30 p.m. Florida Gulf Coast vs. Virginia Tech

Dave O’Brien, Christy Winters-Scott ESPNU 3:30 p.m. Gonzaga vs. Nebraska

John Brickley, Meghan McKeown ESPNEWS 4 p.m. Illinois State vs. Iowa

Beth Mowins, Christy Thomaskutty ESPN 4 p.m. Hawai’i vs. Baylor

Elise Woodward, Andrea Lloyd ESPN2 5 p.m. Delaware vs. Maryland

Dave O’Brien, Christy Winters-Scott ESPNU 5:30 p.m. Arkansas vs. Utah

Angel Gray, Chelse Gray ESPNEWS 6 p.m. Albany vs. Louisville

John Brickley, Meghan McKeown ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Dayton/DePaul vs. Georgia

Jenn Hildreth, Mike Thibault ESPNEWS 7:30 p.m. Georgia Tech vs. Kansas

Tiffany Greene, Steffi Sorensen ESPNU 8 p.m. Fairfield vs. Texas

Angel Gray, Chelsea Gray ESPN2 10 p.m. Montana State vs. Stanford

Tiffany Greene, Steffi Sorensen ESPN2 10 p.m. UT Arlington vs. Iowa State

Jenn Hildreth, Mike Thibault ESPNU Sat, Mar 19 11:30 a.m. Kansas State vs. Washington State

Sam Ravech, Kelly Gramlich ESPN2 1 p.m. Mercer vs. UConn

Pam Ward, Stephanie White ABC 1 p.m. Villanova vs. BYU

Sam Gore, Aja Ellison ESPNEWS 1:30 p.m. Charlotte vs. Indiana

Kevin Fitzgerald, Helen Williams ESPN2 2 p.m. Longwood/Mount St. Mary’s vs. NC State

Sam Ravech, Kelly Gramlich ESPN 2:30 p.m. Missouri State/Florida State vs. Ohio State

Brenda VanLengen Holly Warlick ESPNU 3 p.m. Buffalo vs. Tennessee

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings ABC 3:30 p.m. American vs. Michigan

Sam Gore, Aja Ellison ESPN2 3:30 p.m. Florida vs. UCF

Pam Ward, Stephanie White ESPNEWS 4 p.m. Princeton vs. Kentucky

Kevin Fitzgerald, Helen Williams ESPN 5 p.m. Jackson State vs. LSU

Brenda VanLengen, Holly Warlick ESPNU 5:30 p.m. Belmont vs. Oregon

Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings ESPN2 7:30 p.m. UMass vs. Notre Dame

Roy Philpott, Brooke Weisbrod ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Stephen F. Austin vs. North Carolina

Ann Schatz, Dan Hughes ESPNEWS 10 p.m. UNLV vs. Arizona

Ann Schatz, Dan Hughes ESPN2 10 p.m. IUPUI vs. Oklahoma

Roy Philpott, Brooke Weisbrod ESPNU

