Meet Us in Minneapolis – The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship Begins Wednesday, March 16
ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship begins Wednesday, March 16 with the First Four. March Madness action is presented by Capital One across ESPN networks, with games available on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNEWS. The tournament culminates with the Women’s Final Four and Championship live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., April 1-3.
The A-Team
In the First Four and First and Second Rounds Elle Duncan and Kelsey Riggs will share hosting duties in studio with a rotating cast of analysts including Rebecca Lobo, Andraya Carter, Nikki Fargas and Monica McNutt. During the Sweet 16 and Elite 8, Duncan will host studio coverage joined by McNutt and Fargas. National championship studio coverage will be handled by Duncan, Lobo, Carolyn Peck and Fargas.
First and Second Round Commentator Teams:
- Pam Ward and Stephanie White
- Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck
- Beth Mowins and Christy Thomaskutty
- Eric Frede and Tamika Catchings
- Dave O’Brien and Christy Winters-Scott
- Tiffany Greene and Steffi Sorensen
- Angel Gray and Chelsea Gray
- Roy Philpott and Brooke Weisbrod
- Sam Ravech and Kelly Gramlich
- Jenn Hildreth and Mike Thibault
- Brenda VanLengen and Holly Warlick
- John Brickley and Meghan McKeown
- Kevin Fitzgerald and Helen Williams
- Ann Schatz and Dan Hughes
- Elise Woodward and Andrea Lloyd
- Sam Gore and Aja Ellison
Sweet 16 and Elite 8 Commentator Teams:
- Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe (reporter), Andraya Carter (sideline analyst)
- Beth Mowins, Debbie Antonelli, Angel Gray (reporter)
- Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck, Steffi Sorensen (reporter)
- Pam Ward, Stephanie White, Christy Winters-Scott (reporter)
Final Four and Championship Commentator Team:
- Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe (reporter), Andraya Carter (sideline analyst)
SEC Network
SEC Now returns for postseason coverage of the six men’s and eight women’s teams representing the Southeastern Conference in both NCAA Tournaments. Hosts Dari Nowkhah, Peter Burns and Alyssa Lang will be joined by a rotating cast of analysts throughout the two tourneys, including SEC Network studio analysts Pat Bradley, Daymeon Fishback and Patric Young, as well as former Mizzou standout and current Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham providing insight for early round action.
ACC Network
ACC Network’s All ACC will have postseason coverage of the ACC’s five men’s teams and eight women’s teams participating in the NCAA Tournaments. Host Kelsey Riggs will be joined by analysts Joel Berry II, Carlos Boozer, Dalen Cuff, Kelly Gramlich Chelsea Gray, Luke Hancock and Muffet McGraw following each round throughout the tournaments.
ESPN.com and espnW
Writers Alexa Philippou and Mechelle Voepel will cover the tournament from the First Four through the national championship game.
- Elizabeth Merrill and Katie Barnes profile Iowa’s Caitlin Clark and South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, the frontrunners for player of the year
- A year since Sedona Prince and others exposed inequities between the men’s and women’s tournaments, Dan Murphy measures the progress that has been made
- Live analysis, social posts, game coverage and highlights from each round
- Expert picks and predictions throughout the tournament
- Analysis of the top seeds, best players, each region, upsets and the tournament’s biggest storylines
- Charlie Creme will re-seed the field after each round
- Additional regional coverage from Andrea Adelson, Barnes and Kevin Pelton, with Barnes joining Voepel and Philippou in Minneapolis
- Updated WNBA mock drafts during the tournament and after a champion is crowned
- The top 25 players in the NCAA tournament
- Immediately following the national title game, ESPN.com’s Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings for the 2022-23 season will be posted
2022 Tournament Challenge
Brackets for both men’s and women’s games opened on Selection Sunday. Fans can submit up to 25 brackets and join up to 10 groups each at ESPN.com/bracket for Men’s TC and ESPN.com/tcwomen for Women’s TC. Fans can also complete and submit brackets on the ESPN Tournament Challenge App for iOS and Android, or on the ESPN App. Like all ESPN Fantasy games, Tournament Challenge is free to play.
NCAA Division I Women’s Championship Schedule
Games available on ESPN.com and in the ESPN App here.
|DATE
|TIME(ET)
|Matchup/Commentators
|NETWORK
|FIRST FOUR
|Wed, Mar 16
|7 p.m.
|Incarnate Word vs. Howard
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck
|ESPNU
|9 p.m.
|DePaul vs. Dayton
Jenn Hildreth, Mike Thibault
|ESPNU
|Thu, Mar 17
|7 p.m.
|Mount St. Mary’s vs. Longwood
Sam Ravech, Kelly Gramlich
|ESPN2
|9 p.m.
|Florida State vs. Missouri State
Brenda VanLengen, Holly Warlick
|ESPN2
|FIRST ROUND
|Fri, Mar 18
|11:30 a.m.
|South Florida vs. Miami
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck
|ESPN2
|1:30 p.m.
|South Dakota vs. Ole Miss
Elise Woodward, Andrea Lloyd
|ESPN2
|1:30 p.m.
|Creighton vs. Colorado
Beth Mowins, Christy Thomaskutty
|ESPNEWS
|2 p.m.
|Howard/Incarnate Word vs. South Carolina
Courtney Lyle, Carolyn Peck
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|Florida Gulf Coast vs. Virginia Tech
Dave O’Brien, Christy Winters-Scott
|ESPNU
|3:30 p.m.
|Gonzaga vs. Nebraska
John Brickley, Meghan McKeown
|ESPNEWS
|4 p.m.
|Illinois State vs. Iowa
Beth Mowins, Christy Thomaskutty
|ESPN
|4 p.m.
|Hawai’i vs. Baylor
Elise Woodward, Andrea Lloyd
|ESPN2
|5 p.m.
|Delaware vs. Maryland
Dave O’Brien, Christy Winters-Scott
|ESPNU
|5:30 p.m.
|Arkansas vs. Utah
Angel Gray, Chelse Gray
|ESPNEWS
|6 p.m.
|Albany vs. Louisville
John Brickley, Meghan McKeown
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Dayton/DePaul vs. Georgia
Jenn Hildreth, Mike Thibault
|ESPNEWS
|7:30 p.m.
|Georgia Tech vs. Kansas
Tiffany Greene, Steffi Sorensen
|ESPNU
|8 p.m.
|Fairfield vs. Texas
Angel Gray, Chelsea Gray
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|Montana State vs. Stanford
Tiffany Greene, Steffi Sorensen
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|UT Arlington vs. Iowa State
Jenn Hildreth, Mike Thibault
|ESPNU
|Sat, Mar 19
|11:30 a.m.
|Kansas State vs. Washington State
Sam Ravech, Kelly Gramlich
|ESPN2
|1 p.m.
|Mercer vs. UConn
Pam Ward, Stephanie White
|ABC
|1 p.m.
|Villanova vs. BYU
Sam Gore, Aja Ellison
|ESPNEWS
|1:30 p.m.
|Charlotte vs. Indiana
Kevin Fitzgerald, Helen Williams
|ESPN2
|2 p.m.
|Longwood/Mount St. Mary’s vs. NC State
Sam Ravech, Kelly Gramlich
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|Missouri State/Florida State vs. Ohio State
Brenda VanLengen Holly Warlick
|ESPNU
|3 p.m.
|Buffalo vs. Tennessee
Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|American vs. Michigan
Sam Gore, Aja Ellison
|ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|Florida vs. UCF
Pam Ward, Stephanie White
|ESPNEWS
|4 p.m.
|Princeton vs. Kentucky
Kevin Fitzgerald, Helen Williams
|ESPN
|5 p.m.
|Jackson State vs. LSU
Brenda VanLengen, Holly Warlick
|ESPNU
|5:30 p.m.
|Belmont vs. Oregon
Eric Frede, Tamika Catchings
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|UMass vs. Notre Dame
Roy Philpott, Brooke Weisbrod
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Stephen F. Austin vs. North Carolina
Ann Schatz, Dan Hughes
|ESPNEWS
|10 p.m.
|UNLV vs. Arizona
Ann Schatz, Dan Hughes
|ESPN2
|10 p.m.
|IUPUI vs. Oklahoma
Roy Philpott, Brooke Weisbrod
|ESPNU
-30-