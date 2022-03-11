NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Game to Air in Primetime on ESPN – Sunday, April 3 at 8 p.m. ET

The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship game will air in primetime on ESPN on Sunday, April 3 at 8 p.m. ET, live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The game will be preceded by a one-hour NCAA Women’s Championship Special Presented by Capital One at 7 p.m.

The Women’s Final Four semifinal games will air Friday, April 1 at 7 and 9:30 p.m. on ESPN.

“The Division I Women’s Basketball Championship continues to grow in popularity, and we are excited to see what a move to primetime can do for viewership of our championship game,” said Nina King, athletics director at Duke and chair of the Women’s Basketball Committee. “This is a unique opportunity this year and we look forward to sharing our sport with more viewers across the country and shining an even brighter spotlight on the amazing student-athletes competing for the national championship.”

“The collaboration between ESPN and the NCAA in anticipation of this year’s Women’s Basketball Championship has been unprecedented,” added Nick Dawson, ESPN vice president programming and acquisitions. “Together, we are committed to elevating the sport and this marquee event as we celebrate these student-athletes who reach the pinnacle of success as collegians.”

The full bracket of 68 teams participating in the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament will be revealed this Sunday, March 13, at 8 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN2 as part of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Selection Special Presented by Capital One. Full tournament coverage details will be announced Monday.

-30-