Play Ball! 2022 ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Presented by Taco Bell Schedule Opens April 10 with Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay Team Up for Alternate Presentations to Debut on April 10

ESPN today announced its 2022 Sunday Night Baseball presented by Taco Bell schedule, which begins on April 10, as the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge host their archrivals, the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts. The Sunday Night Baseball franchise enters its 33rd season as the exclusive, national Major League Baseball game of the week. The Sunday Night Baseball game generally airs at 7 p.m. ET and is available on ESPN, ESPN Radio (with Jon “Boog” Sciambi and Doug Glanville), ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App. Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown precedes the game each week at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

In January, ESPN announced its new broadcast team for Sunday Night Baseball, comprised of Karl Ravech (play-by-play), Eduardo Perez (analyst) and five-time World Series Champion David Cone (analyst). Senior MLB Insider Buster Olney will also return for his 12th season as a multi-platform contributor to Sunday Night Baseball.

As previously announced, World Series Champion and three-time M.V.P. Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay are joining forces for a special alternate presentation to air on ESPN2 alongside the traditional game broadcast on select Sundays. The duo will debut on April 10 for coverage of the Red Sox vs. Yankees game. The full alternate presentation schedule will be announced soon .

Schedule highlights:

Archrivals: New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox collide at Yankee Stadium on April 10 and at Fenway Park on July 10;

Three appearances thus far by the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge, and the Philadelphia Phillies and Bryce Harper;

Two Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets rivalry games: May 1 and May 29;

2022 MLB Little League Classic presented by GEICO from Williamsport, Pa. – home of the Little League World Series – to include the first appearances by the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles in this game;

Defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves in action week two against the San Diego Padres;

A dozen MLB Clubs already scheduled for Sunday Night Baseball in the first several game selections.

Sunday Night Baseball schedule:

Date Game April 10 Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees April 17 Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres April 24 Milwaukee Brewers vs. Philadelphia Phillies May 1 Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets May 8 Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs May 15 San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals May 22 Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees May 29 Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets* June 5 TBD June 12 TBD June 19 TBD June 26 TBD July 3 St. Louis Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Phillies July 10 New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox July 17 TBD July 24 TBD July 31 TBD August 7 TBD August 14 TBD August 21 MLB Little League Classic presented by GEICO: Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles August 28 TBD September 4 TBD September 11 TBD September 18 TBD September 25 TBD

*Airs on ESPN2

Game selections for dates listed as “TBD” will be determined up to two weeks prior.

In addition, ESPN will exclusively televise several MLB games throughout the season, including the second-half opener on Thursday, July 21, when the Los Angeles Dodgers host their rivals, the San Francisco Giants at 10 p.m. ET. The game will serve as the first national game following the 2022 MLB All-Star break. More exclusive games will be selected in the coming weeks.

