SEC Network Scheduled for Full Slate of Spring Football, Georgia’s G-Day Live on ESPN2

Coming off the College Football Playoff National Championship, Georgia will participate in their annual G-Day activities on Saturday, April 16 at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The Bulldogs will also have their Pro Day televised by SEC Network on Wednesday, March 16 at 11 a.m.

UGA’s Pro Day is one of three airing on SEC Network this spring. Pro Days from Ole Miss and Alabama are set for the following two Wednesdays in March on SECN. Pro Day events typically include weight room weigh-ins, bench press, vertical jump and broad jump, as well as the 40-yard dash, 60-yard shuttle and position workouts for players entering the NFL Draft.

SEC Network’s Pro Day programming is part of its comprehensive spring football coverage, which includes additional SEC spring games live on SEC Network+. All spring football programming will re-air throughout the spring on SEC Network, including a Spring Access show from Tennessee.

TV Schedule – SEC Network Pro Days

Date Time (ET) School Network Wed, Mar 16 11 a.m. Georgia SEC Network Wed, Mar 23 3 p.m. Ole Miss SEC Network Wed, Mar 30 3 p.m. Alabama SEC Network

TV Schedule – SEC Spring Football

Date Time (ET) School Network Sat, Mar 19 2 p.m. Missouri: Black & Gold Spring Game

Taylor Zarzour, Greg McElroy, Tom Luginbill SEC Network+/ESPN+ Sat, Apr 9 1 p.m. Kentucky: Kentucky Blue/White Game

Mike Morgan, Deuce McAllister, Lauren Sisler SEC Network+/ESPN+ 2 p.m. Auburn: A-Day

TBD, Cole Cubelic, Tera Talmadge SEC Network+/ESPN+ Texas A&M: Maroon & White Game

TBD, Dusty Dvoracek, Tiffany Blackmon SEC Network+/ESPN+ Sat, Apr 16 Noon Arkansas: Red-White Spring Game

Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Tera Talmadge SEC Network+/ESPN+ Mississippi State: Maroon-White Game

Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Jalyn Johnson SEC Network+/ESPN+ 1 p.m. Georgia: G-Day

Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George ESPN2 Florida: Orange & Blue Game

Mike Corey, Chris Doering, Lauren Sisler SEC Network+/ESPN+ 2 p.m. Vanderbilt: Black and Gold Spring Game

Courtney Lyle, TBD, Dawn Davenport SEC Network+/ESPN+ 3 p.m. Alabama: A-Day

Matt Barrie, Matt Stinchcomb, Kris Budden SEC Network+/ESPN+ 7 p.m. South Carolina: Garnet-Black Spring Game

Roy Philpott, Hutson Mason, Lericia Harris SEC Network+/ESPN+ Sat, Apr 23 1 p.m. Ole Miss: Grove Bowl

Tom Hart, Matt Stinchcomb, Kris Budden SEC Network+/ESPN+ 2 p.m. LSU: National L-Club Spring Game

Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, TBD SEC Network+/ESPN+ TBD TBD Tennessee Football: Spring Access SEC Network

About SEC Network

