SEC Network Scheduled for Full Slate of Spring Football, Georgia’s G-Day Live on ESPN2
Coming off the College Football Playoff National Championship, Georgia will participate in their annual G-Day activities on Saturday, April 16 at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The Bulldogs will also have their Pro Day televised by SEC Network on Wednesday, March 16 at 11 a.m.
UGA’s Pro Day is one of three airing on SEC Network this spring. Pro Days from Ole Miss and Alabama are set for the following two Wednesdays in March on SECN. Pro Day events typically include weight room weigh-ins, bench press, vertical jump and broad jump, as well as the 40-yard dash, 60-yard shuttle and position workouts for players entering the NFL Draft.
SEC Network’s Pro Day programming is part of its comprehensive spring football coverage, which includes additional SEC spring games live on SEC Network+. All spring football programming will re-air throughout the spring on SEC Network, including a Spring Access show from Tennessee.
TV Schedule – SEC Network Pro Days
|Date
|Time (ET)
|School
|Network
|Wed, Mar 16
|11 a.m.
|Georgia
|SEC Network
|Wed, Mar 23
|3 p.m.
|Ole Miss
|SEC Network
|Wed, Mar 30
|3 p.m.
|Alabama
|SEC Network
TV Schedule – SEC Spring Football
|Date
|Time (ET)
|School
|Network
|Sat, Mar 19
|2 p.m.
|Missouri: Black & Gold Spring Game
Taylor Zarzour, Greg McElroy, Tom Luginbill
|SEC Network+/ESPN+
|Sat, Apr 9
|1 p.m.
|Kentucky: Kentucky Blue/White Game
Mike Morgan, Deuce McAllister, Lauren Sisler
|SEC Network+/ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Auburn: A-Day
TBD, Cole Cubelic, Tera Talmadge
|SEC Network+/ESPN+
|Texas A&M: Maroon & White Game
TBD, Dusty Dvoracek, Tiffany Blackmon
|SEC Network+/ESPN+
|Sat, Apr 16
|Noon
|Arkansas: Red-White Spring Game
Clay Matvick, Rocky Boiman, Tera Talmadge
|SEC Network+/ESPN+
|Mississippi State: Maroon-White Game
Dave Neal, Deuce McAllister, Jalyn Johnson
|SEC Network+/ESPN+
|1 p.m.
|Georgia: G-Day
Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George
|ESPN2
|Florida: Orange & Blue Game
Mike Corey, Chris Doering, Lauren Sisler
|SEC Network+/ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Vanderbilt: Black and Gold Spring Game
Courtney Lyle, TBD, Dawn Davenport
|SEC Network+/ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Alabama: A-Day
Matt Barrie, Matt Stinchcomb, Kris Budden
|SEC Network+/ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|South Carolina: Garnet-Black Spring Game
Roy Philpott, Hutson Mason, Lericia Harris
|SEC Network+/ESPN+
|Sat, Apr 23
|1 p.m.
|Ole Miss: Grove Bowl
Tom Hart, Matt Stinchcomb, Kris Budden
|SEC Network+/ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|LSU: National L-Club Spring Game
Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill, TBD
|SEC Network+/ESPN+
|TBD
|TBD
|Tennessee Football: Spring Access
|SEC Network
About SEC Network
The Southeastern Conference and ESPN launched SEC Network on August 14, 2014. The network televises hundreds of games across the SEC’s 21 sports annually. Programming includes in-depth analysis and storytelling in studio shows such as SEC Nation, Thinking Out Loud, Out Of Pocket and Rally Cap, daily news and information with The Paul Finebaum Show and SEC Now, original content such as TrueSouth, SEC Storied and SEC Inside, and more. Hundreds of additional live events are available for streaming exclusively on SEC Network’s digital companion, SEC Network+, via the ESPN App and SECNetwork.com. The network is also available in more than 135 countries throughout Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia via ESPN Player, ESPN’s sports streaming service in the region.