The Point: NHL Trade Deadline Special to Stream on ESPN+ on March 21

Continuous Coverage from 12 – 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+

ESPN2 to Simulcast from 2 – 4 p.m. ET

TSN’s TRADECENTRE Streaming 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET on ESPN+



Beginning Monday, March 21, at 12 p.m. ET, The Point: NHL Trade Deadline Special will provide breaking news and offer roundtable discussion and analysis of all the trade deadline’s action. Hosted by John Buccigross, the special will stream live on ESPN+ from 12-5 p.m. ET, and will be simulcast on ESPN2 from 2-4 p.m. ET.

Buccigross will be joined by analysts Kevin Weekes, John Tortorella and reporter Emily Kaplan. Arda Öcal, Ryan Callahan and Greg Wyshynski will also contribute to the coverage.

ESPN+ will also stream TSN’s TRADECENTRE expanded coverage of the NHL Trade deadline from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET. TSN’s TRADECENTRE host James Duthie will lead a team of hockey experts in a signature annual special from TSN, featuring breaking news and instant analysis of each transaction, as well as interviews with players, GMs and coaches.

-30-

Contacts:

ESPN

Grace Coryell | [email protected] | 213-405-4402

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

ESPN+

Kevin Ota | [email protected] | 860-766-9581

Olivia Wilson | [email protected] | 904-303-3538

TSN

Rob Duffy | [email protected] | 416-384-5717

Hannah Carver | [email protected] | 416-384-3922

Mike Millar | [email protected] | 437-329-9942