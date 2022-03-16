Top Rank Tripleheader from New York Saturday, March 19, on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+

Main Event – Super Middleweights – Undefeated Berlanga vs. Rolls

Co-Feature – Junior Middleweights – Undefeated Zayas vs. LaVallais

Special Feature – Undefeated Bauza vs. Luis

Undercard Exclusive to ESPN+ at 7:15 p.m. ET

A tripleheader of Top Rank on ESPN boxing action – each with a young, undefeated knockout artist – is in the spotlight on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ from the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, March 19 at 10 p.m. ET.

The super middleweight headliner sees Brooklyn-born Edgar “The Chosen One” Berlanga take his perfect mark of 18-0 – with 16 first-round knockouts – into the ring against Steve Rolls (21-1, 12 KOs), a 37-year-old veteran from Toronto. It is Berlanga’s main event debut and his stiffest test to date. He took the boxing world by storm with 16 consecutive first-round knockouts to launch his pro career.

In the junior middleweight co-feature, 19-year-old Xander Zayas – featuring an unblemished record after a dozen bouts with nine knockouts – will fight his first scheduled eight-rounder against Quincy LaVallais (12-2, 7 KOs), who has never been knocked out.

The telecast will open with a special feature, junior welterweight prospect John Bauza (16-0, 7 KOs) vs. Tony Luis (29-4, 10 KOs). The undefeated Bauza, 23, is coming off the two most impressive showing of his career while the 34-year-old Luis once went unbeaten from 2015-2020.

ESPN’s Joe Tessitore will call the action, working with Hall of Famer and 2004 U.S. Olympic gold medalist Andre Ward and future Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley for analysis. Mark Kriegel and Bernardo Osuna will serve as reporters and handle interviews.

Undercard on ESPN+

The undercard will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+ at 7:15 p.m. and includes a host of undefeated talents, including 19-year-old Long Island-born welterweight sensation Jahi Tucker (6-0, 4 KOs), junior lightweight Henry Lebron (14-0, 9 KOs) in an eight-rounder, a four-round match featuring junior welterweight Kelvin Davis (3-0, 2 KOs), and lightweight prospect Armani Almestica (4-0, 4 KOs), 20, of Florida.

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10 PM Main Edgar Berlanga vs. Steve Rolls ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ Co-Feature Xander Zayas vs. Quincy LaVallais Special Feature John Bauza vs. Tony Luis 7:15 PM Feature Jahi Tucker vs. Tracey McGruder ESPN+ Undercard Henry LeBron vs. Josec Ruiz Undercard Bruce Carrington vs. Yeuri Andujar Undercard Armani Almestica vs. Eliseo Villalobos Undercard Kelvin Davis vs. Phillip Carmouche

About ESPN

ESPN, the world’s leading sports entertainment brand, features eight U.S. television networks, direct-to-consumer ESPN+, ESPN Radio, ESPN.com, endeavors on every continent around the world, and more. ESPN is 80 percent owned by ABC, Inc. (an indirect subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company) and 20 percent by Hearst.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 21.3 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

-30-

MEDIA CONTACTS

TOP RANK

Evan Korn: 516-510-6014 / [email protected]

Gardy Lopez: 787-246-3668 / [email protected]

ESPN

Santa Brito: 646-547-5602 / [email protected]

Ardi Dwornik: 646-547-5612 / [email protected]

Dave Nagle: 860-766-2241 / [email protected]