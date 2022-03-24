TUNE IN: Premier Hockey Federation’s Isobel Cup on ESPN+ and ESPN2

WHAT: The first two rounds of the Premier Hockey Federation’s 2022 Isobel Cup Playoffs will stream live on ESPN+, with the Championship Final on Monday, March 28 on ESPN2. The playoffs kick off at AdventHealth Center Ice near Tampa Bay on March 25 and consist of five games – two preliminary round matchups on Friday, March 25 and two semifinals on Sunday, March 27, followed by the championship on Monday.

Additionally, ESPN+ will stream a pre-game show from 8:30 to 9 p.m. leading into the Championship Final and offer post-game analysis following the game on ESPN2.

In October 2021 the PHF announced an agreement making ESPN+ its exclusive home in the United States for the entire 2021-22 season. The championship final on ESPN2 will be the network’s first linear broadcast of professional women’s hockey.

WHEN:

Friday March 25 – Preliminary Round

4:00 p.m. ET – Buffalo Beauts (6) vs Boston Pride (3) (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m. ET – Minnesota Whitecaps (5) vs Metropolitan Riveters (4) (ESPN+)

Sunday March 27 – Semifinals

1:00 p.m. ET – Lowest Remaining Seed vs Connecticut Whale (1) (ESPN+)

4:30 p.m. ET – Highest Remaining Seed vs Toronto Six (2) (ESPN+)

Monday March 28 – Final

8:30 p.m. ET – Pregame Show (ESPN+)

9:00 p.m. ET – Winner of Semifinal 1 vs Winner of Semifinal 2, Postgame Show (ESPN2)

WHERE: The Preliminary & Semifinal rounds will stream live on ESPN+

The Championship Final will be telecast on ESPN2

About the Isobel Cup

The Isobel Cup is the championship trophy of the National Women’s Hockey League. It takes its name from Lord

Frederick Arthur Stanley’s daughter, Isobel, who shared his love of the game and is known to be one of the first female hockey players in Canada. Isobel, along with her brothers, encouraged her father to purchase a silver cup to award to the best amateur hockey team in Canada. The Stanley Cup, as it was later named, became the championship trophy of the National Hockey League.

The front of the Isobel Cup reads: “The Lady Isobel Gathorne-Hardy Cup 1875-1963. This Cup shall be awarded

annually to the greatest professional women’s hockey team in North America. All who pursue this Cup, pursue a dream; a dream born with Isobel, that shall never die. EST. 2016.”

About the Premier Hockey Federation

The PHF is the home of professional women’s hockey in North America. Established in 2015 as the National Women’s Hockey League, the NWHL rebranded to become the PHF in 2021 and provide opportunities for elite athletes to earn a living playing the game they love while fueling the continued growth of the sport. The league is made up of the Boston Pride, Buffalo Beauts, Connecticut Whale, Metropolitan Riveters, Minnesota Whitecaps, and the Toronto Six who all compete annually for the Isobel Cup. For more information visit premierhockeyfederation.com.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that offers fans in the U.S. thousands of live sports events, original programming not available on ESPN’s linear TV or digital networks and exclusive editorial content from dozens of ESPN writers and reporters. Launched in April 2018, ESPN+ has grown to more than 14.9 million subscribers.

Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or on the ESPN App (mobile and connected devices). It is also available as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu for $13.99/month (Hulu w/ads) or $19.99/month (Hulu w/o ads).

