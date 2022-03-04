UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal Saturday, March 5, Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV

Once Best Friends, Now Bitter Rivals

Saturday, March 5, Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV

Prelims on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET

Early Prelims on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET

ESPN+ available on ESPN.com and ESPN App for mobile and connected TV devices

To subscribe visit ESPNPlus.com/ufc

In what has been called “the grudge match to end all grudge matches,” welterweights Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal – once teammates, best friends and even roommates, now bitter rivals – will headline UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas exclusively on ESPN+ PPV on Saturday, March 5, at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) will carry the Prelims at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT with Early Prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Covington vs. Masvidal that airs Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and will provide fans with exclusive insights and views on the biggest stories heading into UFC 272. There will also be a live edition of the show on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on ABC.

Just a few years ago, No. 1 contender Colby Covington (16-3) and No. 6 Jorge Masvidal (35-15,) were teammates on American Top Team in Florida. Not only were the welterweights best friends, but roommates as well. Things began to change between them and by 2020 tensions on the team and between the two had escalated, and Covington was kicked off the team. Since then, they have exchanged barbs, and on Saturday they will exchange punches. Covington is 8-2 in his last 10 matches and is a former NCAA All-American wrestler at Oregon State. Masvidal is known as a heavy hitter who can instantly end a bout. In fact, he holds the UFC record for quickest win – five seconds at UFC 239.

In the new co-main event former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos (30-13) takes on Renato Moicano (16-4). Dos Anjos owns notable victories over Nate Diaz and former champions Robbie Lawler, Benson Henderson and Anthony Pettis. His last time out, he edged Paul Felder in November 2020. Moicano, who just fought on February 12 in UFC 271, accepted the fight this week after Rafael Fiziev was forced to withdraw because of a positive COVID test. He has quickly made an impact since moving up to lightweight, winning three of four fights. The five-round bout will take place at a 160-pound catchweight.

Jon Anik will call the action, joined by UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping and Joe Rogan. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties. All coverage in Spanish will be handled by Victor Davis with analysts Brandon Moreno and Santiago Ponzinibbio.

Programming (All times ET)

Thur., 3/3 8 p.m. UFC 272 Press Conference: Covington vs. Masvidal ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube Fri., 3/4 5:30 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Covington vs. Masvidal ESPN2 Best Bets: UFC 272 ESPN App, @ESPNSportsBetting YouTube 7 p.m. UFC 272 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Covington vs. Masvidal ESPN App, @ESPNMMA YouTube 9 p.m. UFC 272 Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Covington vs. Masvidal ESPN+ Sat., 3/5 1 p.m. UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Covington vs. Masvidal Pre-Show ABC ESPN3 6 p.m. UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal (early prelims) ESPN+ 8 p.m. UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal presented by Modelo (prelims) ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 10 p.m. UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal ESPN+ PPV 1 a.m. – * UFC 272 Post Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Covington vs. Masvidal ESPN+

* immediately following main card

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10 p.m. Main Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal Co-Main Rafael Dos Anjos vs. Renato Moicano Undercard Edson Barboza vs. Bryce Mitchell Undercard Kevin Holland vs. Alex Oliveira Undercard Serghei Spivac vs. Greg Hardy 8 p.m. Feature Jalin Turner vs. Jamie Mullarkey Undercard Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan Undercard Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu Undercard Maryna Moroz vs. Mariya Agapova 6 p.m. Feature Brian Kelleher vs. Umar Nurmagomedov Undercard Tim Elliott vs. Tagir Ulanbekov Undercard Devonte Smith vs. Ludovit Klein Undercard Dustin Jacoby vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

