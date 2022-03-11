UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev — Saturday, March 12, Exclusively on ESPN+

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev — Saturday, March 12, Exclusively on ESPN+

Main Card at 7 p.m. ET, Prelims at 4 p.m. ET   

Exclusive to ESPN+, UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev, will be live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, March 12, with the main card at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, preceded by the Prelims at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT. Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Santos vs. Ankalaev on ESPN2 which airs Friday, March 11, at 5:30 p.m. ET and will provide fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.    

The evening will be capped by a light heavyweight duel between veteran and one-time title challenger Thiago Santos (22-9, 15 KOs) and Magomed Ankalaev (16-1, 9 KOs), considered a rising contender.  The two – separated by nine years – are ranked No. 5 and No. 6, respectively, in the division.  The elder Santos is hoping a win Saturday will lead to another crack at the belt.  “If I win this fight, it’s going to put me so close to the next title fight,” Santos said. “Maybe one more fight or maybe I go straight to the title shot, you never know.”  For his part, Ankalaev has won seven fights in a row since dropping his UFC debut in 2018 and has similar championship aspirations.  

The co-main bout pits bantamweights Marlon Moraes (23-9) and Song Yadong (18-5).  Moraes is looking to regain his career’s momentum – he won 17 of 18 from 2011-2019 – and have a second opportunity for the title (he lost a championship fight at UFC 238).  Yadong has won 10 of his last 11 outings.  

Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action, alongside Paul Felder and two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz.  Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties.  All coverage in Spanish will be handled by Troy Santiago and Marlon Vera.   

Programming (All times ET) 

Fri., 3/11  4 p.m.  UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Santos vs. Ankalaev  ESPN+ 
5:30 p.m.  UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook:  

Santos vs. Ankalaev 

 ESPN2 
Sat., 3/12  4 p.m.  UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev 

(Prelims) 

 ESPN+ 
7 p.m.  UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev  ESPN+ 
10 p.m. – *  UFC Fight Night Post Show: Santos vs. Ankalaev  ESPN+ 

* immediately following main card  

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET) 

7:00 PM  Main  Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev 
Co-Main  Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong 
Undercard  Sodiq Yusuff vs. Alex Caceres 
Undercard  Khalil Rountree vs. Karl Roberson 
Undercard  Drew Dober vs. Terrance McKinney 
Undercard  Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva 
4:00 PM  Feature  Matthew Semelsberger vs. AJ Fletcher 
Undercard  JJ Aldrich vs. Gillian Robertson 
Undercard  Trevin Jones vs. Javid Basharat 
Undercard  Damon Jackson vs. Kamuela Kirk 
Undercard  Sabina Mazo vs. Miranda Maverick 
Undercard  Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Cody Brundage 
Undercard  Kris Moutinho vs. Guido Cannetti 
Undercard  Tafon Nchukwi vs. Azamat Murzakanov 

