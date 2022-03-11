UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev — Saturday, March 12, Exclusively on ESPN+
Main Card at 7 p.m. ET, Prelims at 4 p.m. ET
Exclusive to ESPN+, UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev, will be live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas this Saturday, March 12, with the main card at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, preceded by the Prelims at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT. Live coverage includes UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Santos vs. Ankalaev on ESPN2 which airs Friday, March 11, at 5:30 p.m. ET and will provide fans with exclusive insights and views heading into Fight Night.
The evening will be capped by a light heavyweight duel between veteran and one-time title challenger Thiago Santos (22-9, 15 KOs) and Magomed Ankalaev (16-1, 9 KOs), considered a rising contender. The two – separated by nine years – are ranked No. 5 and No. 6, respectively, in the division. The elder Santos is hoping a win Saturday will lead to another crack at the belt. “If I win this fight, it’s going to put me so close to the next title fight,” Santos said. “Maybe one more fight or maybe I go straight to the title shot, you never know.” For his part, Ankalaev has won seven fights in a row since dropping his UFC debut in 2018 and has similar championship aspirations.
The co-main bout pits bantamweights Marlon Moraes (23-9) and Song Yadong (18-5). Moraes is looking to regain his career’s momentum – he won 17 of 18 from 2011-2019 – and have a second opportunity for the title (he lost a championship fight at UFC 238). Yadong has won 10 of his last 11 outings.
Brendan Fitzgerald will call the action, alongside Paul Felder and two-time UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz. Heidi Androl will handle reporting duties. All coverage in Spanish will be handled by Troy Santiago and Marlon Vera.
Programming (All times ET)
|Fri., 3/11
|4 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night Pre-Show presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Santos vs. Ankalaev
|ESPN+
|5:30 p.m.
|UFC Live presented by DraftKings Sportsbook:
Santos vs. Ankalaev
|ESPN2
|Sat., 3/12
|4 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev
(Prelims)
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev
|ESPN+
|10 p.m. – *
|UFC Fight Night Post Show: Santos vs. Ankalaev
|ESPN+
* immediately following main card
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|7:00 PM
|Main
|Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev
|Co-Main
|Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong
|Undercard
|Sodiq Yusuff vs. Alex Caceres
|Undercard
|Khalil Rountree vs. Karl Roberson
|Undercard
|Drew Dober vs. Terrance McKinney
|Undercard
|Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva
|4:00 PM
|Feature
|Matthew Semelsberger vs. AJ Fletcher
|Undercard
|JJ Aldrich vs. Gillian Robertson
|Undercard
|Trevin Jones vs. Javid Basharat
|Undercard
|Damon Jackson vs. Kamuela Kirk
|Undercard
|Sabina Mazo vs. Miranda Maverick
|Undercard
|Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Cody Brundage
|Undercard
|Kris Moutinho vs. Guido Cannetti
|Undercard
|Tafon Nchukwi vs. Azamat Murzakanov
